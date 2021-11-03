  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Bronco
  4. 2023 Ford Bronco

2023 Ford Bronco

Release Date: Late 2022
Estimated Price: Bronco DR expected to start in the mid-$200,000s
  • Factory-built to tackle the Baja 1000 off-road race
  • Desert racer built by Ford Performance features Multimatic suspension tech
  • Most powerful production Bronco ever, with a 5.0L V8 making over 400 hp
  • Part of the sixth Bronco generation introduced for 2021
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.

