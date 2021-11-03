This is where we become cautiously optimistic for the Bronco DR. Ford has somewhat answered the internet's call and stuffed a 5.0L Coyote V8 — the same engine used in the Mustang GT — under the hood. It makes over 400 horsepower, and sounds righteous while doing it. Because the Bronco DR starts life as a four-door Bronco frame, this could potentially foreshadow bringing the Coyote V8 motor to a large-volume Bronco model. This is a factory-installed Coyote, after all, and if the mechanisms exist and the response is strong enough, why wouldn't they? Ford was coy over bringing V8s to their modern SUV and truck lineup, but with an F-150 Raptor R on the way next year (rumored to be driven by the Mustang GT500's supercharged V8), a Bronco Raptor or Bronco Raptor R seems like a realistic scenario to consider.

The factory modifications to the Bronco DR are far more extensive in its suspension and chassis categories. Being a desert racer, the truck is reinforced to handle the rigors of a full-length Baja race and aims to meet the demands of any hardcore off-road enthusiast. Starting with the suspension, Ford taps Multimatic to bolster the Bronco's High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension by adding trick DSSV dampers. We won't bore you with the numbers, but Ford is targeting 50% more front and rear travel compared to a four-door Bronco Badlands. It also sports 37-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 tires, 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels and upgraded brake pads at each corner.

Cap it off with a 10R80 transmission and transfer case borrowed from the F-150, electronically locking front and rear differentials, huge air intakes, and a 65-gallon fuel tank resting below the cargo area, and you have a properly hardcore desert racer.