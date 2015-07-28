Used 2015 FIAT 500 for Sale Near Me
- 23,943 miles
$7,488$2,134 Below Market
- 71,191 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995$2,071 Below Market
- 35,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,598$1,740 Below Market
- 23,514 miles
$8,988$1,083 Below Market
- 69,315 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,777$1,427 Below Market
- 44,985 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,980
- 51,168 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,350
- 68,887 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,700$741 Below Market
- 29,078 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995$567 Below Market
- 83,379 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,991$610 Below Market
- 33,419 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,980
- 57,864 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,795$651 Below Market
- 26,205 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,695$335 Below Market
- 178 miles
$13,999
- 113,452 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,495$454 Below Market
- 12,954 miles
$8,991
- 25,862 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999$286 Below Market
- 13,352 miles
$12,998
Cameron,07/28/2015
Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
I've had this for around 8-10 months, so I can't really say much on long term reliability, but its a fun little car. No parking aids on my, but then again whats the point. just aiming it in the general direction is good enough. It's small enough where i can just go "Eh, good enough" and it is. It's a quick car, and still has decent acceleration at 60+ mph. It handles and grips well, is a lot of fun as a daily driver, well at least when there isn't too much traffic. The driving position is quite high, coming from my 98' BMW, but it somehow just adds to the fun. I've seen people complain about the lack of space, and granted, the rear seats kinda suck, but there's more than enough room if you only need to drive yourself or one other person around, not to mention it just is a physically smaller car which I like. If I'm careful, I can get 36-37 mpg between city and highway with traffic, could probably get 38-39 if there wasn't any traffic, but I generally don't bother with it. More fun not worrying about mileage, and even when being rather liberal with the gas it still gets decent mileage. Get's about the same range as my BMW did, I use a higher grade gas, and it still costs ~15$ less to fill up the tank. I think the ride is quite good, though my dad said the BMW felt like a rock (never really noticed myself). It makes a nice sound making it somewhat ridiculous, but not over the top. It's not super loud or anything, but it's enough to put a smile on my face. I couldn't be happier with it, Edit ~2 years later, been reliable enough, it can go through a bit of oil, not a leak, just keep an eye on it. Also fairly easy to modus probably hit the gas more than I should, and I'm almost always in sport mode I get a combined of about 30-31mpg.
