Used 2015 FIAT 500 for Sale Near Me

440 listings
500 Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 FIAT 500 Pop in Black
    used

    2015 FIAT 500 Pop

    23,943 miles

    $7,488

    $2,134 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500 Pop in Dark Green
    used

    2015 FIAT 500 Pop

    71,191 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $2,071 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500 Pop in Light Green
    used

    2015 FIAT 500 Pop

    35,672 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,598

    $1,740 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500 Sport in Silver
    used

    2015 FIAT 500 Sport

    23,514 miles

    $8,988

    $1,083 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500 Pop in Dark Red
    used

    2015 FIAT 500 Pop

    69,315 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,777

    $1,427 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500 Pop in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 FIAT 500 Pop

    44,985 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,980

    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500 Pop in Dark Red
    used

    2015 FIAT 500 Pop

    51,168 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,350

    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500 Sport in Gray
    used

    2015 FIAT 500 Sport

    68,887 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,700

    $741 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500 Abarth in Gray
    used

    2015 FIAT 500 Abarth

    29,078 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $567 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500 Pop in Gray
    used

    2015 FIAT 500 Pop

    83,379 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,991

    $610 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500 Abarth in Dark Red
    used

    2015 FIAT 500 Abarth

    33,419 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,980

    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500 Pop in Dark Red
    used

    2015 FIAT 500 Pop

    57,864 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,795

    $651 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500 Abarth in Dark Red
    used

    2015 FIAT 500 Abarth

    26,205 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,695

    $335 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500 Pop in White
    used

    2015 FIAT 500 Pop

    178 miles

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500 Pop in Gray
    used

    2015 FIAT 500 Pop

    113,452 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,495

    $454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500 Pop in Silver
    used

    2015 FIAT 500 Pop

    12,954 miles

    $8,991

    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500 Pop in Dark Red
    used

    2015 FIAT 500 Pop

    25,862 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,999

    $286 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500 C Pop in Dark Red
    used

    2015 FIAT 500 C Pop

    13,352 miles

    $12,998

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the FIAT 500

Overall Consumer Rating
4.137 Reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (11%)
great little car
Cameron,07/28/2015
Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
I've had this for around 8-10 months, so I can't really say much on long term reliability, but its a fun little car. No parking aids on my, but then again whats the point. just aiming it in the general direction is good enough. It's small enough where i can just go "Eh, good enough" and it is. It's a quick car, and still has decent acceleration at 60+ mph. It handles and grips well, is a lot of fun as a daily driver, well at least when there isn't too much traffic. The driving position is quite high, coming from my 98' BMW, but it somehow just adds to the fun. I've seen people complain about the lack of space, and granted, the rear seats kinda suck, but there's more than enough room if you only need to drive yourself or one other person around, not to mention it just is a physically smaller car which I like. If I'm careful, I can get 36-37 mpg between city and highway with traffic, could probably get 38-39 if there wasn't any traffic, but I generally don't bother with it. More fun not worrying about mileage, and even when being rather liberal with the gas it still gets decent mileage. Get's about the same range as my BMW did, I use a higher grade gas, and it still costs ~15$ less to fill up the tank. I think the ride is quite good, though my dad said the BMW felt like a rock (never really noticed myself). It makes a nice sound making it somewhat ridiculous, but not over the top. It's not super loud or anything, but it's enough to put a smile on my face. I couldn't be happier with it, Edit ~2 years later, been reliable enough, it can go through a bit of oil, not a leak, just keep an eye on it. Also fairly easy to modus probably hit the gas more than I should, and I'm almost always in sport mode I get a combined of about 30-31mpg.
Report abuse
