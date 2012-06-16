Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 for Sale Near Me

100 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Shelby GT500 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 100 listings
  • 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 in Silver
    used

    2013 Ford Shelby GT500

    32,531 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $44,997

    $5,248 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Ford Shelby GT500

    5,484 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $47,995

    $5,325 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 in Red
    used

    2013 Ford Shelby GT500

    16,423 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $48,997

    $3,079 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 in White
    used

    2013 Ford Shelby GT500

    15,290 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $43,999

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 in Red
    used

    2013 Ford Shelby GT500

    5,196 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $89,997

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 in Silver
    used

    2013 Ford Shelby GT500

    44,799 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,982

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 in White
    used

    2013 Ford Shelby GT500

    2,925 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $52,491

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 in Silver
    used

    2013 Ford Shelby GT500

    11,990 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $57,990

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Ford Shelby GT500

    44,156 miles

    $43,998

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Ford Shelby GT500

    48,969 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $51,991

    Details
  • 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Ford Shelby GT500

    10,573 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $38,999

    $6,986 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Shelby GT500 in White
    used

    2014 Ford Shelby GT500

    18,386 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $44,855

    $5,202 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 in Red
    used

    2012 Ford Shelby GT500

    8,455 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $47,917

    $757 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 in Black
    used

    2012 Ford Shelby GT500

    49,052 miles
    Theft history, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,995

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Shelby GT500 in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford Shelby GT500

    12,023 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $48,999

    $2,219 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 in Black
    used

    2012 Ford Shelby GT500

    7,702 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $52,000

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Shelby GT500 in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Shelby GT500

    10,005 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $47,995

    $3,443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 in Red
    used

    2012 Ford Shelby GT500

    16,637 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $42,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Shelby GT500 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 100 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Shelby GT500
  4. Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Shelby GT500

Read recent reviews for the Ford Shelby GT500
Overall Consumer Rating
54 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Finally Ford SVT outdoes the '03-'04 Cobra!!
2hottscott,06/16/2012
I have owned 4 SVT Cobra's, this 2013 Shelby GT500 makes the 5th. And it surely makes the 8 long years I waited for Ford SVT to work their magic well worth it. Don't get me wrong, I've owned two '04 Cobra's while waiting. And have had a blast while waiting, still owning a '04 Mystichrome. I just can't seem to let the old girl go. Now to the 2013 GT500, where to start? The 2 settings of suspension you get with the Performance Package? The settings of steering input? "Sport" setting for me, I could go on all night. In short, SVT did it right on!!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Shelby GT500
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Shelby GT500 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings