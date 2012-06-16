Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 for Sale Near Me
- 32,531 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$44,997$5,248 Below Market
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2013 FORD MUSTANG SHELBY GT500 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! NO PAINT WORK!! ALL ORIGINAL PAINT!! PAINT METERED TO SHOW ORIGINAL SPEC!! JUST 32K MILES!! IN BEAUTIFUL CONDITION!! ELECTRONICS PACKAGE!! SVT PERFORMANCE PACKAGE!! SVT TRACK PACKAGE!! SUPERCHARGED V8 ENGINE!! 662 HP!! METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED!! FINISHED IN THE STUNNING INGOT SILVER METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT OVER BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS WRAPPED IN COOPER TIRES!! AMAZING SOUNDING SHAKER AUDIO!! IN-DASH TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY!! NAVIGATION!! ICE COLD A/C!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! SAT RADIO!! LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS!! EXTERNAL TEMPERATURE DISPLAY!! POWER WINDOWS!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE INCREDIBLE 5.8L SUPERCHARGED V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: 821A SVT PERFORMANCE PACKAGE $3495 SVT TRACK PACKAGE!! $2995 ELECTRONICS PACKAGE!! $2340 CARFAX SHOWS AN ACCIDENT(IT HAS BEEN MADE IN ERROR, AND IS IN THE MIDDLE OF REVIEW) AGAIN, THE CAR HAS ZERO PAINT WORK!! BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED 5.8L SUPERCHARGED V8 F DOHC 32V - REAR WHEEL DRIVE INGOT SILVER METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY SVT WHEELS - COOPER TIRES BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - IN-DASH TOUCH SCREEN - NAVIGATION - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - SAT RADIO - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS - AND MUCH MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JZ7D5281347
Stock: CM7021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- 5,484 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$47,995$5,325 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Auto Mall of Springfield presents you with this 2013 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 5.8L supercharged V8. Manual transmission. ALMOST 700 HORSEPOWER! 1 OWNER WITH A CLEAN CAR-FAX! This is a creme puff! ONLY 5,000 MILES! It's in PRISTINE condition! Gorgeous color. This vehicle is loaded with options including premium alloy wheels, leather seats, navigation system, back-up camera, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, USB radio input, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JZXD5263604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,423 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$48,997$3,079 Below Market
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2013 FORD MUSTANG SHELBY GT500 SUPERCHARGED V8!! ONLY 15K MILES!! VIRTUALLY FLAWLESS!! 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! SVT PERFORMANCE PACKAGE!! GARAGE KEPT AND BABIED!! ALWAYS METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED AND CARED FOR!! SERVICE RECORDS, ALL CERTIFICATES AND ORIGINAL WINDOW STICKER INCLUDED!! FINISHED IN THE JAW-DROPPING RACE RED EXTERIOR PAINT OVER NEAR PERFECT CHARCOAL LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS FACTORY 19 SVT WHEELS WRAPPED IN GOOD YEAR EAGLE TIRES!! AMAZING SOUNDING SHAKER PRO AUDIO SYSTEM!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! SIRIUS XM RADIO!! ICE COLD A/C!! BREMBO BRAKES!! MICROSOFT SYNC!! SPORT SEATS!! POWER WINDOWS!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE INCREDIBLE 5.8L SUPERCHARGED V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: SVT PERFORMANCE PACKAGE $3495 MATTE BLACK TAPE STRIPE SHAKER PRO AUDIO SYSTEM $1295 SHELBY COVER $375 BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED 5.8L SUPERCHARGED V8 F DOHC 32V - REAR WHEEL DRIVE RACE RED EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - SIRIUS XM RADIO - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - ICE COLD A/C - POWER WINDOWS - SHAKER AUDIO - AND SO MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JZXD5250738
Stock: CM6961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 15,290 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,999
Al Packer's White Marsh Ford - Middle River / Maryland
RARE BEAST!!! A MUST SEE!!!PREVIOUS CUSTOMER TRADED AND PURCHASED RIGHT HERE!!Text a manager directly at 443-234-8490 for more information!SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, FRESH OIL CHANGE/FLUID TOP OFF.Performance White 2013 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 RWD 5.8L V8 32V Supercharged Tremec 6-Speed ManualRecent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8KZ9D5273278
Stock: L1021B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 5,196 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$89,997
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2013 FORD MUSTANG SHELBY GT 500 SUPER SNAKE RARE!! SUPER SNAKE PACKAGE!! HUGE $115K TOTAL MSRP!! KENNE BELL SUPERCHARGER!! 850 HP!! ONLY A RARELY DRIVEN 5K MILES!! VIRTUALLY FLAWLESS!! SOUNDS PHENOMENAL!! FINISHED IN THE INCREDIBLE LOOKING RACE RED EXTERIOR PAINT OVER NEAR PERFECT BLACK AND RED LEATHER/SUEDE INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! UNIQUE LOOKING BLACK 19 FORGED WHEELS WRAPPED IN MICHELIN PILOT SUPER SPORT TIRES!! IN-DASH TOUCH SCREEN EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! SIRIUS SAT RADIO!! AMAZING SOUNDING SHAKER AUDIO!! POWER WINDOWS!! LEATHER/SUEDE WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS!! ICE COLD A/C!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE INSANE 5.8 KENNE BELL SUPERCHARGED V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS ($66K MSRP): SVT PERFORMANCE PACKAGE $3495 MANUAL 4-WAY DRIVER'S SEAT SVT TRACK PACKAGE $2995 ELECTRONICS PACKAGE $2340 SHELBY MAN LEATHER RECARO SEATS $1595 SHAKER PRO SYSTEM $1295 SHEBY GT500 SUPER SNAKE ($48K MSRP): SHELBY SUPER SNAKE HOOD SHELBY HIGH PERFORMANCE COOLING SYSTEM FRONT AND REAR BRAKE DUCT KIT SHELBY/WILWOOD 6-PISTON CALIPER FRONT BRAKE SYSTEM SHELBY/WILWOOD 4-PISTON CALIPER REAR BRAKE SYSTEM BORLA CATBACK EXHAUST SHELBY/FORD RACING SUSPENSION WHITE BALL BILLET SHORT THROW SHIFT COLD AIR INTAKE SYSTEM CUSTOM DRIVE SHAFT SHELBY SUPER SNAKE WHEELS INSTRUMENT GAUGE CLUSTER CARBON FIBER FRONT SPLITTER SHELBY DECK LID LETTER KIT SUPER SNAKE BADGING, GRILLE AND FRONT FENDERS SHELBY SUPER SNAKE STRIPING SHELBY SERIAL NUMBERED DASH PLAQUE AND ENGINE PLATE SHELBY SUPER SNAKE DOOR SILL PLATES SHELBY THREE PIECE FLOOR MAT SET BILLET FLUID CAPS AND DIP STICK HANDLE SHELBY EMBROIDERED HEADREST CENTER CONSOLE WITH SHELBY LOGO POLISHED SHELBY/KENNE BELL 850 HP SUPER CHARGER $1500 3.73 REAR GEAR UPGRADE $925 SHELBY INTERIOR UPGRADE PACKAGE $2995 BILLET WATTS LINK SUSPENSION $1995 MUSEUM DELIVERY $750 BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - TWO OWNERS 5.8L SUPERCHARGED V8 F DOHC 32V - REAR WHEEL DRIVE RACE RED EXTERIOR PAINT - 19 BLACK FORGED WHEELS BLACK AND RED LEATHER/SUEDE INTERIOR - IN-DASH SCREEN - NAVIGATION - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - SIRIUS SAT RADIO - POWER WINDOWS - AND MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JZ8D5279106
Stock: CM7040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 44,799 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,982
Mercedes-Benz of North Orlando - Sanford / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Electronics Pkg Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top 5.8L 4V Supercharged V8 Engine 6-Speed Tremec Manual Transmission 820A Equipment Group Order Code Charcoal Black/Black; Leather Front Sport Bucket Seats W/Racing Stripe Inserts Ingot Silver Metallic Tape Stripe Delete This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: Thank you for visiting another one of Mercedes-Benz of North Orlando's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2013 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 with 44,792mi. This Ford includes: 5.8L 4V SUPERCHARGED V8 ENGINE (STD) Supercharged 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel MANUAL TRANSMISSION TONS OF AFTERMARKET UPGRADES! A MUST SEE!!! CALL US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8KZ4D5250863
Stock: D5250863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 2,925 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,491
Cross Chrysler Jeep - Louisville / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8KZ7D5272615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,990 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$57,990
Alfa Romeo Westlake Village - Thousand Oaks / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JZ3D5280700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,156 miles
$43,998
4M Autoplex - Abilene / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JZ4D5278809
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,969 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$51,991
Texas Hot Rides - Carrollton / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JZ0D5214539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,573 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$38,999$6,986 Below Market
World Auto - Orlando / Florida
No drivers license. Cheapest down payment. CALL NOW!!! Our requirements are as simple as 1+2. 1)Proof Of Income: Most recent 2 pay stubs or-Most recent 3 months bank statements or a Job Letter. 2)Proof Of Residence: Electric cable or phone bill. For further questions contact us now.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JS7C5212076
Stock: 212076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,386 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$44,855$5,202 Below Market
Evergreen Ford Lincoln - Issaquah / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JZ5E5271952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,455 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$47,917$757 Below Market
Bennett Toyota - Allentown / Pennsylvania
All Around gem!!! This exhilarating Performance Vehicle seeks the right match** Standard features include: Bluetooth, Remote power door locks, Power windows with 2 one-touch, Manual Transmission, 4-wheel ABS brakes, Compressor - Intercooled supercharger, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel, Universal remote transmitter, Xenon headlights, Traction control - ABS and driveline, 5.4 liter V8 DOHC engine, 550 hp horsepower, 6-way power adjustable drivers seat, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, Passenger Airbag, Power mirrors, Tilt steering wheel, 2 Doors, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 23 and EPA city (mpg): 15, Rear-wheel drive, Front fog/driving lights, Compass, External temperature display, Tachometer, Boost gauge, Clock - In-radio display, Dusk sensing headlights, Front seat type - Sport, Interior air filtration, Intermittent window wipers, Limited slip differential - Mechanical, Privacy/tinted glass, Rear bench seats, Rear spoiler - Lip, Speed-proportional power steering, Stability control, Trip computer...CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JS4C5236058
Stock: 102005A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 49,052 milesTheft history, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$31,995
Sky Auto Sales - Detroit / Michigan
BRAND NEW TIRES on this sleek black Shelby GT500! This car is a ROCKET! Supercharged 5.4L V8 engine, 6-speed manual transmission, 20-inch wheels in rear, 19-inch wheels in front, both with brand-spankin new Goodyear Supercar high performance tires~ a $1,300 value! Xenon HID headlights, tinted windows, fresh mobil one synthetic oil change, two-tone black and red leather interior, Sync system with Bluetooth, Shaker stereo system, steering wheel radio controls, USB port, aux jack, power driver seat, blind-spot mirrors, dual exhaust, rear spoiler, fog lights, very FUN and FAST car that will leave competitors in your dust! *****Call Joe & Fred at Sky Auto Sales, 313-582-2222. Our address is 19439 Joy rd, Detroit, MI 48228. Business hours are Monday through Friday 10am-6pm, Saturday 11am-4pm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JS3C5223219
Stock: 2605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,023 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$48,999$2,219 Below Market
Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
WATCH AN HD VIDEO OF THIS GT500! CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! 5.8 Liter DOHC Supercharged V8 Engine, 662 Horsepower, Two Door Coupe, GT500 Center Stripes, GT500 Side Stripes, SVT Performance Package, Electronics Package, SVT Track Package, Aluminum Hood With Air Extractors, SVT Engineered Bilstein Cockpit Select-Dampers, Launch Control, 6 Speed Manual Transmission Stick Shift, Rear Wheel Drive RWD 4x2 Two Wheel Drive, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, Shelby Man Recaro Leather Seats with Suede Inserts, Black Ebony Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Factory GPS Navigation System, Dual Rear Exhaust, Power Mirrors With Built-in Blindspot Mirrors, Advancetrac with Electronic Stability Traction Control, 3.31 Gears, Michelin Pilot Super Sport 265/40ZR 19 Front Tires and 285/35 ZR20 Rear Tires, Factory Painted SVT Alloy Rims Premium Wheels,, Four Wheel Disc Brakes, Brembo Front Disc Brakes, Decklid Spoiler, Fog Lights, HID High Intensity Discharge Headlights, LED Running Lights, Easy Fuel Capless Fuel Fill, Chrome Tipped Exhaust, Cowl Induction Sport Hood, AM / FM Radio Tuner, CD Player, MyFord Touch System, Shaker Pro Premium Audio System, Microsoft SYNC System with Bluetooth, Hands-Free Audio System Blue Tooth, Auxiliary MP3 Jack Portable Audio Connection, Factory Subwoofer, USB Jack Portable Audio Connection, Keyless Entry System, Shelby GT 500 Full Vehicle Car Cover, Rear Window Defroster, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, L.A.T.C.H. Child Safety System, Side Curtain Air Bags SRS Safety Restraint System, Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Homelink System with Three Programmable Buttons for Garage Doors, Lighting Systems & Security Systems, Compass, Outside Temperature Display and Mileage Display, Dual Multi-Zone Climate Control , Factory Floormats, Ambient Color Change Lighting, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights Autolamp, Ignot Silver Metallic, CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Very very clean inside and out! This is one of the sharpest 2014 Ford Mustang GT500 cars we have ever had on our lot! Make your move before this super clean GT-500 is gone! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee.,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JZ4E5248274
Stock: 10793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 7,702 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$52,000
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived***2012 Mustang Shelby GT500 Coupe***5.4L V8 32V w/Whipple Supercharger***Tremec 6-Speed Manual Transmission***Borla Performance Exhaust***Upgraded Fuel System***Performance Intake***SVT Performance Package***Line Lock***SYNC Voice Activated Systems***Shaker 500 Audio System***Short Throw Performance Shifter***Remote Keyless Entry***Power Locks & Windows***Cruise Control***Premium 2-Tone Leather Seating Surfaces w/Front Sport Bucket Seats***6-Way Power Driver Seat***Split Fold Rear Seat***Illuminated Entry***SVT Tuned Suspension***Aluminum Hood W/Air Extractors***Rear Spoiler***Fully Auto HID Headlamps***Fog Lamps***Performance 1 Piece Drive Shaft***Brembo Front Brake Calipers***3.73 Ratio Limited Slip Axle***19" Front & 20" Rear Aluminum Wheels***Black paint w/Red/Ingot Silver Tape Stripe***Clean Carfax History Report!!! Only 7,700 MILES!!! OVER 800HP!!! Excellent Condition Inside & Out!!! Great Buy!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JS3C5242031
Stock: P2910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 10,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$47,995$3,443 Below Market
Rick Ford Sales - Hemlock / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JZXE5237182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,637 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$42,990
Exclusive Motor Cars - Randallstown / Maryland
2012 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED (125 POINTS INSPECTION), 5.4L V8 32V Supercharged, 19" x 9.5" Front & 20" x 9.5" Rear Wheels, 3.73 Limited Slip Rear Axle Ratio, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Navigation System, Navigation System Package, SVT Performance Package.***EXCLUSIVE CERTIFICATION ON ALL VEHICLES*** Buy online ! -Email -Text WE WILL DELIVER YOUR EXCLUSIVE VEHICLE TO YOUR FRONT DOOR! Call us Today and Have your Vehicle Delivered Today!!!Most vehicles include a 10 year/100k powertrain warranty with purchase (Some exclusions may apply. See dealer for details. All prices exclude,tax, tags, $499 Dealer Processing Fee (not required by law) and certification. Some vehicles prices require financing through one of our lending institutions with approved credit. To receive this internet price, you must print and present this page to the sales team upon arrival. All vehicles subject to prior sale. If you have any questions, please contact us at (877)367-1977 or visit us on the web at www.exclusivemotorcarsmd.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JS3C5252753
Stock: 252753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
