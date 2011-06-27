1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Brad,07/26/2008
If you're on the fence about buying one, just do it. 4,993 of these cars made and the first Mustang SVT. Ford took the modern '57 Chev in the 5.0 and made it even better. Car needs better brakes though...stopping is an adventure. And will never go out of style like the latest Vette or BMW. A true modern classic.
djnice24,12/21/2003
good car has lasted a long time it has 380000 miles and was worth my money i rate it a 10
Brad,10/12/2007
Great car. Looks great, fast and agile. I hear it has brakes too. With only 4,993 made it draws people everywhere - mostly with the question, "Is that a real Cobra?" A true up-and-coming classic.
Features & Specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
235 hp @ 4200 rpm
