Consumer Rating
(3)
1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Review

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Get More For Your Trade-In

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car
Brad,07/26/2008
If you're on the fence about buying one, just do it. 4,993 of these cars made and the first Mustang SVT. Ford took the modern '57 Chev in the 5.0 and made it even better. Car needs better brakes though...stopping is an adventure. And will never go out of style like the latest Vette or BMW. A true modern classic.
yydytu
djnice24,12/21/2003
good car has lasted a long time it has 380000 miles and was worth my money i rate it a 10
Awesome
Brad,10/12/2007
Great car. Looks great, fast and agile. I hear it has brakes too. With only 4,993 made it draws people everywhere - mostly with the question, "Is that a real Cobra?" A true up-and-coming classic.
See all 3 reviews of the 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
235 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra

Used 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Overview

The Used 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is offered in the following submodels: Mustang SVT Cobra Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra?

