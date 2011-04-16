Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 for Sale Near Me

100 listings
Shelby GT500 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 100 listings
  • 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Ford Shelby GT500

    10,573 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $38,999

    $6,986 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 in Red
    used

    2012 Ford Shelby GT500

    8,455 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $47,917

    $757 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 in Black
    used

    2012 Ford Shelby GT500

    49,052 miles
    Theft history, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,995

    Details
  • 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 in Black
    used

    2012 Ford Shelby GT500

    7,702 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $52,000

    Details
  • 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 in Red
    used

    2012 Ford Shelby GT500

    16,637 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $42,990

    Details
  • 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 in Red
    used

    2012 Ford Shelby GT500

    8,988 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $44,990

    Details
  • 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 in Black
    used

    2012 Ford Shelby GT500

    9,165 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $43,990

    Details
  • 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 in Black
    used

    2012 Ford Shelby GT500

    5,706 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $44,720

    $2,157 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 in Black
    used

    2012 Ford Shelby GT500

    47,754 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $38,000

    $1,173 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Shelby GT500
    used

    2012 Ford Shelby GT500

    12,775 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $45,000

    $582 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 in Black
    used

    2012 Ford Shelby GT500

    88,000 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $28,995

    $2,803 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 in Red
    used

    2012 Ford Shelby GT500

    54,686 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $34,991

    Details
  • 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 in White
    used

    2012 Ford Shelby GT500

    19,468 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $44,900

    Details
  • 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Ford Shelby GT500

    41,512 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $36,990

    Details
  • 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 in Black
    used

    2012 Ford Shelby GT500

    28,704 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,537

    Details
  • 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 in Black
    used

    2012 Ford Shelby GT500

    12,579 miles

    $36,990

    Details
  • 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 in Silver
    used

    2012 Ford Shelby GT500

    42,553 miles
    1 Accident, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,999

    Details
  • 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 in Black
    used

    2012 Ford Shelby GT500

    40,014 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Shelby GT500

Overall Consumer Rating
56 Reviews
See all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Wow - what a car!
keboss302,04/16/2011
I have had eighteen Mustangs (old and new) over the years, including GTs, Mach 1s, a Cobra and a Boss 302, and this one is simply in a different league. First impression when driven off the dealer's lot: Drives just like a normal car. No bone-jarring ride, easy to shift, easy to steer, very comfortable and refined. Then the differences start to appear. The ride is supple over rough pavement, but it sticks like glue around corners and you will experience renal failure before the car loses grip. The shifter's throws are short, a little notchy, but you get used to it quickly. The clutch and electric power steering are light but precise. You feel low and heavy - and fast. And the car can dance.
