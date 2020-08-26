Used 2011 Ford Shelby GT500 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 38,826 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$32,990$3,555 Below Market
Carvana - New York City - New York City / New York
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JS3B5125323
Stock: 2000661900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 11,565 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$45,000
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived***2011 Mustang Shelby GT500 Coupe***SVT Performance Package***Glass Roof***Electronics Package w/Navigation System***SYNC***Shaker 500 Audio System***Remote Keyless Entry***Power Locks & Windows***Cruise Control***Premium Leather Seating Surfaces w/Sport Front Bucket Seats***Split Fold Rear Seat***Illuminated Entry***Automatic HID Headlamps***Fog Lamps***Aluminum Hood w/Air Extractor***Brembo Front Brakes***Flowmaster Exhaust***SVT Tuned Suspension***Rear Decklid Spoiler***GT500 Side Rocker Stripe***Over THe Top Racing Stripe***Privacy Glass***3.73 Ratio Limited Slip Axle***5.4L V8 32V Whipple Supercharged Engine***Tremec 6-Speed Manual Transmission***19" Front & 20" Rear SVT Aluminum Wheels***Black Paint***Clean Carfax History Report!!! Well Maintained!!! Fully Loaded!!! Fully Serviced!!! Only 11,600 Miles!!! Great Buy!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JS1B5144453
Stock: P2862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 21,116 miles
$35,900$3,115 Below Market
Auto Showcase of Carol Stream - Carol Stream / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JS1B5119018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,768 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$41,590
Carvana - Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first. Current Address: 63 Pierce Rd Winder, GA 30680 (NOT A RETAIL LOCATION)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Shelby GT500 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8KS3B5102414
Stock: 2000643565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 31,092 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$33,991
Texas Hot Rides - Carrollton / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JS1B5159549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,152 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$32,997
Jim Marsh Chrysler Jeep - Las Vegas / Nevada
Superb Condition! GT500 trim. Leather Seats, NAV, 5.4L 32-VALVE DOHC SUPERCHARGED & INT... SVT PERFORMANCE PKG, 6-SPEED TREMEC MANUAL TRANSMISSION, ELECTRONICS PKG. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE SVT PERFORMANCE PKG: 3.73 limited slip rear axle, 19"" x 9.5"" painted forged aluminum front wheels, 20"" x 9.5"" painted forged aluminum rear wheels, P265/40R19 front/P285/35R20 rear tires, unique front & rear springs, unique rear shocks, unique shift knob, unique Shelby stripes, unique side stripes, spoiler w/unique Gurney flap, ELECTRONICS PKG: voice activated navigation, dual-zone auto climate control, satellite radio, HD Radio, 5.4L 32-VALVE DOHC SUPERCHARGED & INTERCOOLED V8 ENGINE, 6-SPEED TREMEC MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD), 6-Speed Tremec Manual Transmission, Sync Voice Activated Communications & Entertainment System -Inc: Bluetooth Capability, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, USB Port, Audio Input Jack, 911 Assist, Vehicle Health Report, Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Real-Time Traffic, Shaker 500 Audio System -Inc: AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Playback, (2) 90-Watt Amplifiers, (8) Speakers W/(2) 8-Inch Subwoofers, Leather Sport Bucket Seats W/Alcantara Accents -Inc: 6-Way Pwr Driver Seat W/Pwr Lumbar, 2-Way Adjustable Headrests, Racing Stripes Coordinated To Exterior Stripes, Macpherson Strut Front Suspension (2010), 3.55 Limited Slip Rear Axle, Leather & Alcantara Suede-Wrapped Tilt Steering Wheel W/Audio Controls, Unique Shelby Front & Rear Diffusers, Stainless Steel Exhaust W/4 Tips, Pwr Vented 4-Wheel Disc Brakes W/Brembo Front Rotors & Calipers, Solid-Axle 3-Link Rear Suspension W/Panhard Rod (2010), P255/40R19 Front & P285/35R19 Goodyear Eagle F1 Tires, Over-The-Top Racing Stripes & Gt500 Side Stripes, 5.4L 32-Valve Dohc Supercharged & Intercooled V8 Engine, Aluminum Hood W/Single Large Heat Extractor VISIT US TODAY Of course Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JS7B5154937
Stock: J4828A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 66,443 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$32,995
Auto Park Dallas - Addison / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JSXB5158187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$41,998
Sonia's Auto Sales - Worcester / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JS8B5152615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,573 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$38,999$6,986 Below Market
World Auto - Orlando / Florida
No drivers license. Cheapest down payment. CALL NOW!!! Our requirements are as simple as 1+2. 1)Proof Of Income: Most recent 2 pay stubs or-Most recent 3 months bank statements or a Job Letter. 2)Proof Of Residence: Electric cable or phone bill. For further questions contact us now.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JS7C5212076
Stock: 212076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,095 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$33,884
Crest INFINITI - Frisco / Texas
LOW Miles...... Clean CARFAX. Black 5.4L V8 32V Supercharged Recent Arrival! Odometer is 8144 miles below market average! Crest Volvo Cars serving all of the North DFW.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Shelby GT500 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JS5A5159763
Stock: A5159763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 8,455 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,917$757 Below Market
Bennett Toyota - Allentown / Pennsylvania
All Around gem!!! This exhilarating Performance Vehicle seeks the right match** Standard features include: Bluetooth, Remote power door locks, Power windows with 2 one-touch, Manual Transmission, 4-wheel ABS brakes, Compressor - Intercooled supercharger, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel, Universal remote transmitter, Xenon headlights, Traction control - ABS and driveline, 5.4 liter V8 DOHC engine, 550 hp horsepower, 6-way power adjustable drivers seat, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, Passenger Airbag, Power mirrors, Tilt steering wheel, 2 Doors, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 23 and EPA city (mpg): 15, Rear-wheel drive, Front fog/driving lights, Compass, External temperature display, Tachometer, Boost gauge, Clock - In-radio display, Dusk sensing headlights, Front seat type - Sport, Interior air filtration, Intermittent window wipers, Limited slip differential - Mechanical, Privacy/tinted glass, Rear bench seats, Rear spoiler - Lip, Speed-proportional power steering, Stability control, Trip computer...CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JS4C5236058
Stock: 102005A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 49,052 milesTheft history, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$31,995
Sky Auto Sales - Detroit / Michigan
BRAND NEW TIRES on this sleek black Shelby GT500! This car is a ROCKET! Supercharged 5.4L V8 engine, 6-speed manual transmission, 20-inch wheels in rear, 19-inch wheels in front, both with brand-spankin new Goodyear Supercar high performance tires~ a $1,300 value! Xenon HID headlights, tinted windows, fresh mobil one synthetic oil change, two-tone black and red leather interior, Sync system with Bluetooth, Shaker stereo system, steering wheel radio controls, USB port, aux jack, power driver seat, blind-spot mirrors, dual exhaust, rear spoiler, fog lights, very FUN and FAST car that will leave competitors in your dust! *****Call Joe & Fred at Sky Auto Sales, 313-582-2222. Our address is 19439 Joy rd, Detroit, MI 48228. Business hours are Monday through Friday 10am-6pm, Saturday 11am-4pm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JS3C5223219
Stock: 2605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,702 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$52,000
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived***2012 Mustang Shelby GT500 Coupe***5.4L V8 32V w/Whipple Supercharger***Tremec 6-Speed Manual Transmission***Borla Performance Exhaust***Upgraded Fuel System***Performance Intake***SVT Performance Package***Line Lock***SYNC Voice Activated Systems***Shaker 500 Audio System***Short Throw Performance Shifter***Remote Keyless Entry***Power Locks & Windows***Cruise Control***Premium 2-Tone Leather Seating Surfaces w/Front Sport Bucket Seats***6-Way Power Driver Seat***Split Fold Rear Seat***Illuminated Entry***SVT Tuned Suspension***Aluminum Hood W/Air Extractors***Rear Spoiler***Fully Auto HID Headlamps***Fog Lamps***Performance 1 Piece Drive Shaft***Brembo Front Brake Calipers***3.73 Ratio Limited Slip Axle***19" Front & 20" Rear Aluminum Wheels***Black paint w/Red/Ingot Silver Tape Stripe***Clean Carfax History Report!!! Only 7,700 MILES!!! OVER 800HP!!! Excellent Condition Inside & Out!!! Great Buy!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JS3C5242031
Stock: P2910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 16,637 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,990
Exclusive Motor Cars - Randallstown / Maryland
2012 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED (125 POINTS INSPECTION), 5.4L V8 32V Supercharged, 19" x 9.5" Front & 20" x 9.5" Rear Wheels, 3.73 Limited Slip Rear Axle Ratio, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Navigation System, Navigation System Package, SVT Performance Package.***EXCLUSIVE CERTIFICATION ON ALL VEHICLES*** Buy online ! -Email -Text WE WILL DELIVER YOUR EXCLUSIVE VEHICLE TO YOUR FRONT DOOR! Call us Today and Have your Vehicle Delivered Today!!!Most vehicles include a 10 year/100k powertrain warranty with purchase (Some exclusions may apply. See dealer for details. All prices exclude,tax, tags, $499 Dealer Processing Fee (not required by law) and certification. Some vehicles prices require financing through one of our lending institutions with approved credit. To receive this internet price, you must print and present this page to the sales team upon arrival. All vehicles subject to prior sale. If you have any questions, please contact us at (877)367-1977 or visit us on the web at www.exclusivemotorcarsmd.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JS3C5252753
Stock: 252753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 8,988 milesDelivery Available*
$44,990
Carvana - Hartford - Hartford / Connecticut
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JS7C5211915
Stock: 2000623974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 9,165 milesDelivery Available*
$43,990
Carvana - Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first. Current Address: 1123 Cantrell Sansom Rd Blue Mound, TX 76131 (NOT A RETAIL LOCATION)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JS6C5200923
Stock: 2000603354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 5,706 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$44,720$2,157 Below Market
Wilson Nissan - Logan / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JS3C5249562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,754 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$38,000$1,173 Below Market
LA Auto Star - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This black beauty comes with an impressive tire burning power, nimble handling and a ride comfort you would not expect from a car with the Shelby Badge. This Shelby GT500 is powered by a 5.4-liter SUPERCHARGED V8 that produces 550 hp. This vehicle is a must see. The experience can be both BRUTAL and Exciting or Calm and Relaxing, depending on your mood!Dear customers, due to COVID-19 pandemic we take extra precautionary matters to protect your and our health. We added new daily routines like sanitizing vehicles after each test drive as well as our office space periodically and after each visit. We also added new e-purchase and delivery options. We now offer virtual test drives, live video walk around and document signing via email. For our local customers we can bring the vehicle and paperwork to your doorstep or low-cost shipping for out of town patrons. Inquire with us for more details. We strongly recommend scheduling an appointment prior to visiting our dealership as we may work flexible hours!Call or Text 757-267-6568 with questions or to schedule a test drive appointment. Complete available inventory of quality vehicles can be found on our website. Apply for credit from your mobile device or desktop computer. For your convenience, secure credit application is on our website at www.laautostar.com. On the spot Credit Union and Bank Financing with competitive rates!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JS8C5255762
Stock: 5607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Shelby GT500 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Shelby GT500
- 5(77%)
- 4(15%)
- 2(8%)
Related Ford Shelby GT500 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2018
- Used Nissan Xterra 2011
- Used MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2018
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2014
- Used Audi S8 2015
- Used Jaguar XK 2012
- Used Volkswagen Routan 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2018
- Used Volvo XC90 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2012
- Used Jaguar XJ 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2011
- Used Lexus GX 460 2011
- Used BMW 1 Series 2011
- Used Hyundai Equus 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mitsubishi Montero Sport
- Used BMW X7
- Used Buick Verano
- Used Hyundai Azera
- Used Chevrolet Tracker
- Used Volvo V70
- Used Mazda Tribute
- Used Audi TT RS
- Used GMC Yukon XL
- Used Audi S7
- Used Kia Forte
- Used Audi SQ5
- Used Suzuki Vitara
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford F-150 Austin TX
- Used Ford Taurus Santa Ana CA
- Used Ford Expedition Mckinney TX
- Used Ford Focus Columbia SC
- Used Ford Expedition Atlanta GA
- Used Ford Thunderbird Decatur GA
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Pompano Beach FL
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid Milwaukee WI
- Used Ford Crown Victoria Santa Ana CA
- Used Ford Focus ST Allentown PA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volvo XC90 News
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2020 Countryman
- 2019 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Porsche Taycan
- 2021 Porsche Taycan News
- 2019 X4
- 2019 XC40
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2020 Canyon
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2019
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- 2019 Encore
- Honda Insight 2021
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2019 Camaro
- 2019 Volvo S60
- 2020 CT4
- Nissan Frontier 2019
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.