Used 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C for Sale Near Me

- Thorough cleanings of the dealership facilities daily - Sanitizing gel and foam stations available on-site - Our staff has been given specific instructions on hand washing and the importance of staying home if they feel ill - Adhering to the recommended six feet of social distance from other staff and customers.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2016 Alfa Romeo 4C Black All-aluminum direct-injection 1750cc Turbo engine RWD 6-Speed AutomaticGet yourself in and get acquainted with our staff! We're located just off of I820 and I30 on the West side of Fort Worth. We proudly serve Fort Worth, Dallas, Plano, White Settlement, Weatherford, Hurst, Arlington, Benbrook, Stephenville, Camanche, Brownwood, Cisco, Cleburne, Alvarado, Burleson, Mansfield, Meneral Wells, Abilene.

2017 Alfa Romeo 4C 2D CoupeWhite All-aluminum direct-injection 1750cc Turbo engineRWD 6-Speed AutomaticABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Certified.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 5176 miles below market average!Please contact our dealership for more information.

*LOW MILES* | 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C SPIDER : ALPINE, SAT, BTOOTH, SPORT SUSPENSION, RED CLPRS, DARK 5-HOLE WLS, TRi-COAT, $6K OPTIONS | Essence Alfa Romeo is proud to offer this 2018 4C Spider in phenomenal mechanical condition and is covered by the bumper to bumper Alfa Romeo factory warranty. As new this Alfa Romeo had an original sticker price of $72,745 MSRP. | Added Options: Quick Package 22A- 4C Spider, 18" Fr & 19" Rr Dark 5 Hole Wheels $2,500, Tri-Coat Paint $1,500, Alpine Premium Audio System W/Subwoofer $900, Red Brake Calipers $350. | Key Features: Bright Aluminum Pedal, Sport Tuned Suspension, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Leather Seats, Portable Audio Connection, Remote Keyless Entry, Satellite Radio And Security System are just a few of the luxurious features this 1 Owner, CarFax Certified Alfa Romeo Convertible is equipped with. | This 4C Spider is powered by a responsive 1.7 liter 237 HP, I4 Turbo Engine mated to a smooth 6-Speed Automatic RWD transmission. The exterior is a stunning Rosso Competizione Tri-Coat (Tri-Coat Red) finish complemented by Black Leather Bucket Seats interior. Both the exterior and interior are in phenomenal condition. | For your peace of mind, we remind you that this vehicle is under the remainder of the 48 months / 50,000 miles bumper to bumper Alfa Romeo manufacturer's warranty. The warranty start date according to Alfa Romeo USA was 11/30/2017. This is also pre-qualified for 100,000 miles extended warranty and an extended term, low finance rate offer for well qualified buyers*.

Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Rosso Competizione Tri-Coat 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C Base RWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.7L I4 SMPI Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV II 237hp24/34 City/Highway MPGAll prices plus tax, tag, dealer installed equipment, and fees. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Alfa Romeo 4C searches: