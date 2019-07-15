Used 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

    13,801 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $56,997

    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider

    230 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $56,888

    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider in White
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider

    10,433 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $52,487

    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C in White
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo 4C

    1,319 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $57,000

    Details
  • 2017 Alfa Romeo 4C in White
    used

    2017 Alfa Romeo 4C

    4,427 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $52,391

    Details
  • 2017 Alfa Romeo 4C in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Alfa Romeo 4C

    1,319 miles

    $53,900

    Details
  • 2016 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider in Black
    used

    2016 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider

    7,263 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $56,995

    Details

Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Alfa Romeo 4C

Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
62 Yrs old - SPYDER is my name!
SPYDER,07/15/2019
Spider 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
This Alfa Romeo 4C Spider is the most engaging car I have ever driven...every time I get into this supercar, a smile comes on my face!! If you love twisty, tight corner back roads...this car never disappoints!! I drive with many other drivers of different makes...on these back roads...and they are wishing to drive an Alfa Romeo 4C instead...First, They cannot keep up, secondly...the handling of the 4C is with it's extremely wide footprint...is noticeably unmatched by their vehicles! They definitely know what an Italian Supercar is all about!! I realized at 62 yrs old...life is short...I am having a blast before it is my time to go!!
