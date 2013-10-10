Used 2012 GMC Canyon for Sale Near Me
- 120,676 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995$1,878 Below Market
Bensons Chevrolet - Ludlow / Vermont
Thank you for visiting another one of Bensons Chevrolet Inc's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2012 GMC Canyon SLE2 with 120,676mi. This GMC includes: EMISSIONS, ARIZONA, CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MARYLAND, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK, OREGON, PENNSYLVANIA, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT AND WASHINGTON STATE REQUIREMENTS WHEELS, 18' Chrome Wheels TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD) 4-Speed A/T A/T ENGINE, 3.7L DOHC 5-CYLINDER SFI 5 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel REAR AXLE, 3.73 RATIO FRONT UNDERBODY SHIELD (4WD AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player SLE2 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP TIRES, P265/65R18 ON/OFF-ROAD, BLACKWALL Tires - Rear On/Off Road Tires - Front On/Off Road PURE SILVER METALLIC EBONY, SLE DELUXE CLOTH Cloth Seats SEATS, FRONT BUCKET Cloth Seats Bucket Seats LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this GMCCanyon SLE2, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. You can find this 2012 GMC Canyon SLE2 and many others like it at Bensons Chevrolet Inc. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this GMC Canyon SLE2, include superior traction and stability. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-2 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTH6PFE1C8155112
Stock: 1776A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 130,390 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$12,858$1,437 Below Market
Jim Butler Linn Chevrolet - Linn / Missouri
Fire Red 2012 GMC Canyon SLE1 3.7L 5-Cylinder SFI DOHC 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Features: 4WD.Want to find out more? Schedule a test drive today! Jim Butler is the Used Car Powerhouse! Please call today (800) 688-1925.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTH6MFE4C8133149
Stock: 356177B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,006 milesFrame damage, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,900
Alex Luxury Motors - Mc Calla / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTD5MFE7C8104374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,795 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$1,457 Below Market
Herrington Automotive - Lee's Summit / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTD5MF97C8119119
Stock: 119119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,454 miles
$16,995$1,128 Below Market
Gregg Young Automotive Plattsmouth - Plattsmouth / Nebraska
Consider the benefits of our hard working **2012**GMC**Canyon**SLE-1**Crew Cab**4X4**Assist Steps**Cloth Seats** on display in Onyx Black! Motivated by a 3.7 Liter 5 Cylinder delivering 242hp while paired with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. Our Four Wheel Drive provides plenty of trucking capability for all of your needs and scores near 23mpg on the highway! Our SLE-1 has a clean modern look that is enhanced with attractive wheels, fog lights, and tinted rear glass. Designed to be durable, our SLE-1 is a nice mix of necessities and amenities. You'll appreciate air-conditioning, power accessories, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, available OnStar Directions and Connections service, and an AM/FM stereo with satellite radio. Peace of mind comes standard in our GMC with an OnStar emergency communications system, anti-lock brakes, stability control, traction control, and head curtain airbags. Anyone looking for a smaller truck that is roomy on the inside and capable of handling a respectable load or pulling a lightweight trailer will find our Canyon a good option. This is one utilitarian work truck with a long leg up on the competition! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Owner
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTH6MFE9C8116959
Stock: E2063A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 81,360 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,988
Performance Motors - Killeen / Texas
16in Alloy wheels,Steprails,Tow hitch receiver,Dual climate control,Am,Fm,Cd,Aux,Cruise,Tint,Tilt,Tachometer,Keyless entry,Child safety locks,Fog lights,Full size spare,Owners manual,Power windows,Power locks,Power mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTD5MFE8C8108580
Stock: 14087AB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2019
- 51,810 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,204
Joe Bowman Cadillac - Harrisonburg / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. 2012 GMC Canyon SLE2 Summit White Odometer is 56341 miles below market average! *Non Smoker*, Bedliner, Lifetime Virginia State Inspections!, Heavy-Duty Suspension Package, SLE-2 Trim Package. Our Pre Owned Manager uses a market based pricing strategy that constantly reviews the marketplace online for similar vehicles, and then prices our vehicles accordingly to ensure you receive the most competitive price available the first time. Because that's the Joe Bowman Way! When you buy a vehicle you receive lifetime Virginia State inspections, alternate transportation when your vehicle is in for service, and the Maxx Advantage just to name a few. The Bowmans have been serving the Shenandoah Valley since 1958! Along the way we have achieved the highest ranking form the Better Business Bureau and received multiple Mark of Excellence Awards from General Motors by doing business the right way, The Joe Bowman Way!! Our prices do not include State sales tax, tags, titling fees or processing fee of $499.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-2 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTH6PFE3C8170453
Stock: 25557M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 45,355 miles
$18,999
Escondido Auto Super Center - Escondido / California
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Summit White 30 Day - 1000 Mile Comprehensive Warranty.NO HAGGLE PRICING! OUR INVENTORY IS PRICED RIGHT FROM THE START, NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY! COMPREHENSIVE 151 POINT INSPECTION ON EVERY VEHICLE! WARRANTY INCLUDED! We can get you financed regardless of your credit score, so please dont hesitate to give us a call at (760)737-9400 to see how we can help you! Come see how easy and fun buying a car can be at Escondido Auto Super Center. Internet special pricing cannot be combined with any other offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-2 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTD5PFE7C8105185
Stock: 19872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 82,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,923
CarDirect USA - Virginia Beach / Virginia
Do you want a truck that is durable and tough, yet stylish and comfortable?� Well then, this 2012 GMC CANYON SLE-2 is just the truck for you!� Stop by today and check out in person.� Be sure to take it for a spin while you are here!This GMC Canyon is available and is awaiting its new owner at CarDirect USA!� To compliment its Olympic White Exterior, this Canyon is fitted with a Tan Cloth Interior.� This Canyon has all the options you are looking for in a truck, including 4X4, Chrome Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, A/C, Climate Control, Automatic Headlights, Single Disc CD Player, Satellite Radio Capabilities, Bluetooth Wireless, OnStar, Front Airbags, Bed Liner, Short Bed, Running Boards, Tow Package/Hitch, Fender Flares, Sliding Rear Windows, Theft Recovery/Anti-Theft System, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Fog Lamps, Jack, and a Spare Tire. This GMC is equipped with a 3.7L V6 Engine, an Automatic Transmission, and Traction Control.*LOW MILEAGE!� Previous Owner(s) drove this vehicle LESS THAN the CarFax Industry Average of Total Miles Per Year!!***CARFAX ONE OWNER**This GMC Canyon comes Carfax Certified. Carfax reports come with a Vehicle History Report and Warranty Check available. This Canyon qualifies with Carfax for their Buyback Guarantee.When you purchase your vehicle from CarDirect USA, we promise that you will leave with a vehicle has been:� FULLY SERVICED� STATE INSPECTED� Includes our SIGNATURE MAINTAINENCE PROGRAM� OIL CHANGES� VA STATE INSPECTIONS� Come on down and check this Canyon out! You can finance this 2012 GMC CANYON SLE-2 � on the spot with no money down and at an interest rate as low as 3.44% APR *wac. THE BEST FINANCING AVAILABLE TO ALL MILITARY AND CIVILIANS! � CarDirect USA provides the Hampton Roads area and neighboring states with unparalleled customer service and quality pre-owned vehicles Every Day! Let us show you how easy it is to have you riding today! Located on the corner of Shore Drive and Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach, VA.� We are right on the corner and right on the price!� Contact us at (757)464-1200 to schedule a test drive today!� #cardirectusa #usedcars #usedtrucks #gmc #canyon #gmccanyon4X4 #gmctruck #gmccanyonsle #gmccanyonforsale #4x4truck #gmccanyon4x4 #gmctruck #virginiabeach #virginia #vaPricing excludes $645 processing fee. State fees for taxes, tags, title and registration are additional.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-2 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTH6PFE9C8105378
Stock: ZC3404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 142,481 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$14,900
Lee Miller Used Cars & Trucks - Germansville / Pennsylvania
Super Clean 2012 GMC CANYON! Four door, Four wheel drive! Tow hitch, bed liner and more! FRESHLY INSPECTED! GUARANTEED FINANCING! WILL SELL QUICK! ***** This is being offered for sale by Lee Miller Used Cars and Trucks.*****Hello There! We are Lee Miller Used Cars and Trucks. We are a family owned and operated, servicing the Lehigh Valley since 1978. We offer quality used cars and trucks at a fair price. We are proud to offer Guaranteed Credit Approval and as low as 3.99% for conventional financing. We also service what we sell with a full, on site comprehensive mechanical shop for any need you may have. We have over 90 cars and trucks in stock ready to go. Whether you are looking for your next vehicle, or need service on your current one, just give us a call today and we can help! 610-767-5048 www.LeeMillerUsedCars.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTH6MFE4C8106999
Stock: 14809L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,738 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,998
CarMax Germantown - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Memphis / Tennessee
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TN, and excludes the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser, State and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-2 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTD5MFE3C8140918
Stock: 19142101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,470 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,495
KB Auto Emporium - Glen Burnie / Maryland
**BELOW AVERAGE LOW MILEAGE** This truck is the one to get the job done, are you looking for just an inexpensive pickup to do run around errands in that won't eat gallons of gas?? This is for you! This is easy to drive, great MPG, clea interior. Come to KB AUTOS and check it out today : )
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTE5MF93C8152719
Stock: 152719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 147,444 miles
$13,000
Vaughn Buick Chevrolet GMC - Ottumwa / Iowa
1-Owner, was a Trade In, Our ASE Factory Trained Tech Inspected and Serviced this vehicle., we complete full detail inside and out to make this as close to brand new as possible, Power Windows & Locks, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry Remote, 4X4 / 4WD, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Ebony w/Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim, 17' x 7' Chrome Clad Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Leather steering wheel, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, SLE-2 Trim Package, Split folding rear seat, Traction control. 3.7L 5-Cylinder SFI DOHC Onyx Black 2012 GMC Canyon SLE2 Our Vaughn Best Deal Pricing skips the arguing and you get a great deal. Plus it makes buying a car fast and fun! Online Price excludes $25 title, $10 lien Fee (if applicable), and $180 Vaughn processing fee. Iowa buyers will pay Iowa Use Tax & License at delivery. Out of state buyers will be responsible to pay their local tax, license, and other fees at time they register the vehicle. Licensed Dealers buying for their inventory will pay $205 wholesale processing fee. Drive to Ottumwa and find out why people have been buying their vehicles from our family since 1934. http://www.realdeal.com/77f5a
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-2 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTH6PFEXC8100691
Stock: 100691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 133,455 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,995
Triple M Motors - Carthage / Mississippi
This 2012 GMC Canyon SLE1 in Pure Silver Metallic features. ***LOCAL TRADE***, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, SLE-1 Trim Package, Traction control.WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !! Proudly serving Carthage, Jackson, and all of Mississippi for over 45 years! Call 601-267-7331 to schedule your VIP test drive today! www.triplemmotors.com All prices plus tax, title, lic, and dealer doc fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-1 with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTD5MFE9C8118924
Stock: 17-554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,627 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,995
Kenny Ross Buick GMC - North Huntingdon / Pennsylvania
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Navy Blue 2012 GMC Canyon SLT 4WD 3.7L 5-Cylinder SFI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Canyon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTH6NFE1C8100373
Stock: C8100373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 46,954 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$23,991
Lithia Nissan of Medford - Medford / Oregon
SLT trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 46,954! JUST REPRICED FROM $24,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 21 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Bed Liner, Trailer Hitch. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Chrome Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: LPO, CHROME STAINLESS STEEL TUBULAR ASSIST STEPS with Gray diamond step pad, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO with CD/MP3 player, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, 4 speakers on Regular Cab and 6 speakers on Extended and Crew Cab (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, 3.7L DOHC 5-CYLINDER SFI (242 hp [180.4 kW] @ 5600 rpm), 242 lb-ft [326.7 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING: CarAndDriver.com explains "They're capable and competent, offering a wide variety of body styles, load ratings, and powertrain choices". Great Gas Mileage: 21 MPG Hwy. PRICED TO MOVE: Reduced from $24,995. WHO WE ARE: You will find a superb inventory of great New Nissan models and Pre-Loved vehicles at our State of the Art Nissan Dealership. With our trained Product Specialists, to our outstanding Finance Experts - We are here to serve you, giving an experience that will make you smile. Whether you're looking to take a test drive, searching for a family car, or interested in financing options, our focus is to serve you. Let Lithia Nissan of Medford make you smile! Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Canyon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTH6NFE5C8109996
Stock: C8109996N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 159,079 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,855
Bill Cramer Cadillac - Panama City / Florida
CARFAX 1-Owner. FUEL EFFICIENT 23 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Bed Liner, Hitch, Chrome Wheels, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC ENGINE, 3.7L DOHC 5-CYLINDER SFI, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System. GMC SLE1 with SUMMIT WHITE exterior and EBONY interior features a 5 Cylinder Engine with 242 HP at 5600 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES SUSPENSION PACKAGE, HIGH STANCE OFF-ROAD includes (R03) 4 - 17' x 7' (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) chrome clad wheels, (QJP) P265/70R17 on-/off-road, blackwall tires, front torsion bars, 28mm front stabilizer bar, urethane jounce bumpers, (B71) large wheel flares and (G80) automatic locking rear differential, ENGINE, 3.7L DOHC 5-CYLINDER SFI (242 hp [180.4 kW] @ 5600 rpm), 242 lb-ft [326.7 N-m] @ 4600 rpm), TRAILERING EQUIPMENT includes (VR4) trailer hitch and (UY7) 7-pin sealed trailer wiring connector, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO with CD/MP3 player, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, 4 speakers on Regular Cab and 6 speakers on Extended and Crew Cab (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD). VEHICLE REVIEWS CarAndDriver.com explains 'They're capable and competent, offering a wide variety of body styles, load ratings, and powertrain choices'. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Five Decades. Three Generations. One Tradition. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-2 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTH5MFE0C8169651
Stock: 21200512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 120,733 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,274
Morehart Murphy Regional Auto Center - Durango / Colorado
Summary Our experienced Morehart Murphy Regional Auto Center team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. Vehicle Details The vehicle has a clean AutoCheck vehicle history report. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. This model has lots of cargo space. This model has dependability you can trust. It comes standard with numerous top of the line safety features. This vehicle has durability you can depend on as the miles tick away. This vehicle is an all-around vehicle, well equipped for anything. Whether it is work or play this is a very functional vehicle that will meet all your requirements. Equipment This 2012 GMC Canyon has four wheel drive capabilities. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Good News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. This unit has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. Easily set your speed in the vehicle with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. This vehicle has a 5.3 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this model. Bluetooth technology is built into it, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. An off-road package is installed on the vehicle so you are ready for your four-wheeling best. Keep safely connected while in this model with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. This unit excites both driver and bystanders with a polished red exterior with racy lines. The satellite radio system in it gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. Zip through town. Park easily, but still have the ability to haul items and head out into the backcountry. This 2012 GMC Canyon comes standard with a state of the art traction control system. This model is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. Packages ENGINE BLOCK HEATER ALTERNATOR: 145 AMPS LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Canyon SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTH6NFP1C8109219
Stock: 10884A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
