Used 2012 GMC Canyon for Sale Near Me

Bensons Chevrolet - Ludlow / Vermont

Thank you for visiting another one of Bensons Chevrolet Inc's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2012 GMC Canyon SLE2 with 120,676mi. This GMC includes: EMISSIONS, ARIZONA, CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MARYLAND, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK, OREGON, PENNSYLVANIA, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT AND WASHINGTON STATE REQUIREMENTS WHEELS, 18' Chrome Wheels TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD) 4-Speed A/T A/T ENGINE, 3.7L DOHC 5-CYLINDER SFI 5 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel REAR AXLE, 3.73 RATIO FRONT UNDERBODY SHIELD (4WD AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player SLE2 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP TIRES, P265/65R18 ON/OFF-ROAD, BLACKWALL Tires - Rear On/Off Road Tires - Front On/Off Road PURE SILVER METALLIC EBONY, SLE DELUXE CLOTH Cloth Seats SEATS, FRONT BUCKET Cloth Seats Bucket Seats LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this GMCCanyon SLE2, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. You can find this 2012 GMC Canyon SLE2 and many others like it at Bensons Chevrolet Inc. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this GMC Canyon SLE2, include superior traction and stability. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 GMC Canyon SLE-2 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTH6PFE1C8155112

Stock: 1776A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020