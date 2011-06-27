  1. Home
1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Like the other Mustangs, the Cobra was redesigned this year and sports 235 horsepower, the most in the Mustang stable.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Indy Pace Car Replica
M1_Rick,08/11/2004
I bought this Cobra at 43,000 miles in '98 and have only replaced brakes, clutch, and alternator. I've added the basic bolt-ons, and it run low 13s in the quarter, with a 0-60 at about 5.2. In 6 years I've only added 38k to the speedo. I get b/w 17.5-20.4 miles to the gallon in the city, and 21-26 miles to the gallon on the highway. I've upgraded the suspension, exhaust, induction, and ignition thus far. It's never left me stranded (except when the clutch and alternator went out). The 5.0 Liter is very stout, but could have gotten more power from the factory. Using synthetics greatly aids in the performance of the car.
Cobra
SlotrHous,03/14/2004
I bought my 94 cobra and love it. Its a bit heavy, but it is a great car all around...
Love my Cobra
hdbd1,01/10/2004
I love the power of this Cobra. It has yet to be out run on the 1/4 mile drag strip in my home town. The different design on the rear spoiler is neat and I like the wheels that came on this year model. The interior was well ahead of it's time. I love the Mach 460 sound system!!
Jack is wild
David Neel,04/19/2017
2dr Convertible
This is a one owner, never in snow or bad weather, this Mustang gt color exterior is a deep black and interior all black leather plus carping. Black convertible top, black bra and perfect or for each side back to the wheel wells. For the first couple years my wife drove it a bunch but always garage kept. We now just startup twice a month and may by in summer and late fall will take it out just keep it moving. V-8 , 5.0 5 speed. Before an accident comming home from work in April 4th ,2008 I would wash and wax at least twice a month then back in garage I can'tell drive anymore
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
240 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Overview

The Used 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is offered in the following submodels: Mustang SVT Cobra Coupe, Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Coupe.

