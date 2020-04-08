Used 2016 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me
- 19,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,966$7,611 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Audi A8 3.0T quattro 8-Speed Automatic is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. It is a one-owner car that has truly been well maintained. With only 19,157 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked car? Not this Audi A8 3.0T quattro 8-Speed Automatic and we can guarantee it! Looking for power? Look no further! This 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. You can count on the 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Audi A8 3.0T quattro 8-Speed Automatic. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Audi A8 3.0T quattro 8-Speed Automatic. Compare and see for yourself. The car is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. We provide a free CARFAX report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this car has only had one previous owner. You want the AutoCheck report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this car. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Let us make your car buying experience a little easier by getting you the lowest monthly payment possible. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU34AFD8GN018354
Stock: 018354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,422 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,997$4,712 Below Market
Audi Fort Washington - Fort Washington / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. *ALL PreOwned Vehicles Undergo a 120 Point Safety Inspection and are Professionally Detailed*, Non Smoker Vehicle!, Velvet Beige w/Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery.Audi Fort Washington is honored to offer this attractive 2016 Audi A8. Moonlight Blue Metallic L 4.0T Sport quattroSince 1924, our dedicated sales and service staff have made our customer's auto ownership experience truly exceptional. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, view current offers, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Audi Fort Washington 428 Pennsylvania Ave Fort Washington, PA 19034.2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro Clean CARFAX. 18/29 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 3082 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU43AFD7GN006865
Stock: GN006865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 46,930 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$27,881$4,327 Below Market
Car Revolution - Maple Shade / New Jersey
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2016 Audi A8 L? This is it. This 2016 Audi A8 L comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This Audi A8 L 3.0T's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Take home this 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. This low mileage Audi A8 L has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU34AFD4GN008422
Stock: 102560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 48,793 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$34,975$4,037 Below Market
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2016 Audi A8 L 4dr ***SPORTS*** NAVIGATION AND BACK UP CAMERA features a 4.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Black with a Titanium Gray Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Audi is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, Air Conditioned Seats, Android Auto, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU43AFD7GN011371
Stock: 19599
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-05-2019
- 51,113 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$34,649$3,568 Below Market
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport * quattro All Wheel Drive * Driver Assistance Package * Cold Weather Package * Black w/Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery, 4-Spoke Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, High-Beam Assistant, Rear Heated Seats, Rear Seat Pass-Through * Mechanically inspected and fully reconditioned - Call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU43AFD1GN019272
Stock: ATGN019272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 40,597 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$29,988$2,947 Below Market
Herb Connolly Hyundai - Framingham / Massachusetts
Clean Car! Executive Package- Panoramic Sunroof-Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus System - Valetta Leather Seat Upholstery -Audi Head-Up Display- Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear- Bose Surround Sound System w/AudioPilot- 4-Spoke Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel- Adaptive suspension- Brake assist- Exterior Parking Camera Rear- Front fog lights- Head restraints memory, Heated 22-Way Power Front Comfort Seats- Heated door mirrors- Power door mirrors- Power passenger seat- Rear Heated Seats- Rear Seat Pass-Through- Topview Camera System (Front, Rear & Side Views)- Wheels: 9.0" x 19" 15-Spoke Design.Recent Arrival!Herb Connolly Motors is the home of used car LIVE MARKET PRICING. LIVE MARKET PRICING gives our customers the piece of mind that we have already done the shopping for you and priced our vehicle aggressively in today's internet information marketplace while adjusting accordingly for - Supply - Equipment - Condition and Mileage. Remember at Herb Connolly Motors - WE DON'T PLAY PRICING GAMES.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU34AFD3GN013255
Stock: H7622P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 23,283 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$40,470$3,728 Below Market
Audi Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
1-OWNER * CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE * $3,315 IN TOTAL OPTIONS * ORIGINAL MSRP $93,990 * DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE ($2,250) HIGH-BEAM ASSISTANT, AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST, AUDI PRE SENSE PLUS, AUDI ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL * COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ($750) REAR SEAT PASS-THROUGH, HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL * AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOOR ($220) * AUDI GUARD WHEEL LOCK KIT ($95) * PANORAMIC SUNROOF * AUDI NAVIGATION PLUS W/ MMI TOUCH * TOP VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU43AFDXGN011025
Stock: Z11025PM
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 39,385 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,495
M&I Motors - Highland Park / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU34AFDXGN021434
Stock: 22066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,310 miles
$31,960
Mercedes-Benz of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
** WE ARE OPEN **CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE A VISIT(855) 822-9522.Recent Arrival! Local Trade, Non Smoker, 4-Spoke Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel, Audi Head-Up Display, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Executive Package, Heated 22-Way Power Front Comfort Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear Heated Seats, Rear Seat Pass-Through, Topview Camera System (Front, Rear & Side Views), Wheels: 9.0" x 20" 10-Parallel-Spoke Design. Oolong Gray Metallic 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 333hpOdometer is 9791 miles below market average! 19/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU34AFD2GN013425
Stock: 34978
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 54,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$28,798$3,592 Below Market
Ken Garff Honda Riverdale - Ogden / Utah
CLEAN CARFAX, NAVIGATION, POWER MOON ROOF, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS, ALL Ken Garff Customers receive complimentary Garff Care!!, Garff Care can jump a dead battery and will unlock your vehicle if you find yourself locked out!!, Complimentary Car Washes and Towing!, At Ken Garff Honda Riverdale, you'll work with one person...start to finish!!!.2016 A8 L 3.0T quattro quattro Silver Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!19/29 City/Highway MPGAt Ken Garff Honda Riverdale, we believe you should be as hassle free during the car shopping process as possible. Because we take pride in serving our customers to the fullest,we have established a web site that will not only help you find the right new car or used car in the Riverdale area that you are looking for. We are conveniently located near Ogden, Bountiful and Salt Lake City at 950 West Riverdale Road, Ogden, UT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU34AFD5GN009918
Stock: 3HU09918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 24,960 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$41,995
Audi North Park - Selma / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 24,959! FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Moonroof, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged Engine, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation Audi 4.0T Sport with Monsoon Gray metallic exterior and Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 450 HP at 5300 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESDRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE High-Beam Assistant, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi pre sense plus, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, 20-95 mph operation w/coast, 4 distance settings, stop and go functionality, resume and accelerate features, stalk on steering column, speed shown in driver information display, and enhanced braking guard (ability to initiate a full-stop below 19 mph), WHEELS: 9.0" X 21" 5-ARM STRUCTURE DESIGN Tires: 275/35R21 Summer, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Rear Heated Seats, Rear Seat Pass-Through, 4-Spoke Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel, shift paddles, AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS black rubber mats w/A8 logo (set of 4). MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors.OUR OFFERINGSAudi North Park will provide an exceptional level of service when it comes to every element of the four rings. Whether it is choosing your next new of Certified pre-owned Audi, completing scheduled maintenance, or showing your love for the brand with a purchase of additional parts or accessories, the management team at Audi North Park is committed to a customer experience that creates a fan of both Audi and this particular dealership for life.Pricing analysis performed on 8/4/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU43AFD5GN020196
Stock: PN020196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 55,607 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$35,500$1,772 Below Market
Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia
Extended Service Plan Available!, Bluetooth, 14 Speakers, 4-Spoke Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Audi First Aid Kit, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Bose Surround Sound System w/AudioPilot, Cold Weather Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, High-Beam Assistant, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power 2nd-Row Moonroof, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus System, Rear air conditioning, Rear fog lights, Rear Heated Seats, Rear Seat Pass-Through, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Trip computer, Wheels: 9.0" x 21" 5-Arm Structure Design. 2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro quattro 18/29 City/Highway MPG Glacier White Metallic You Will Not Be Disappointed With The Condition Of This Vehicle And Your Experience With Our Wonderful Team Here At Marietta Auto Sales. Financing Is Available. Trade Ins Welcomed. Extended Warranty is Available. Please Call Our Sales Team At 770.973.8077 Or Visit Us On The Web At WWW.MARIETTAAUTOSALES.COM To Learn About Our Excellent Financing, Warranty Options And For More Information On The Vehicle You Are Interested In. We Will Be Happy To Assist You And Would Love To Earn Your Business. ** We Are Open 7-Days A Week, Located In Marietta Offering You The Best Deals In Pre-Owned Luxury Vehicles. DISCLAIMER : 1.We Do Our Best To List All The Correct Information, However We Will Not Be Bound By Or Held Responsible For Any Errors Or Misprints In Our Advertising. It Is The Customer's Sole Responsibility To Verify The Accuracy Of The Prices With The Dealer As Well As The Existence And Condition Of Any Equipment Listed. 2. We May Or May Not Have All The Keys,Owner's Manual, Floor Mats, But We Will Be Happy To Obtain Extra One's For You At Your Own Cost. 3.Pricing Is Subject To Change Without Notice. 4.All Vehicle Prices Exclude Tax,Tag,Title And Dealer Service Fees. 5.All Major Credit Cards Are Accepted, Surcharge Over $2,000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU43AFD0GN006917
Stock: GN006917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 60,474 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$28,799
Westside Chevrolet - Katy / Texas
EPA 29 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $4,700 below NADA Retail! Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Moonroof, Supercharged, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Supercharged. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES EXECUTIVE PACKAGE: Panoramic Sunroof, Rear Seat Pass-Through, Rear Heated Seats, Audi Head-Up Display, 4-Spoke Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel, shift paddles, Heated 22-Way Power Front Comfort Seats, 3-step heated front seats, 4-way power lumbar adjustment, ventilation and massage feature, wood trim on rear side of seat, and 2-position driver side memory for seat, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear Operates at speeds above 19 mph, visual warnings located in exterior mirror housings, radar technology located behind rear bumper (not visible), and can be turned off, Topview Camera System (Front, Rear & Side Views), DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE: High-Beam Assistant, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi pre sense plus, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, 20-95 mph operation w/coast, 4 distance settings, stop and go functionality, resume and accelerate features, stalk on steering column, speed shown in driver information display, and enhanced braking guard (ability to initiate a full-stop below 19 mph), WHEELS: 9.0' X 20' 10-PARALLEL-SPOKE DESIGN: Tires: 265/40R20 AS, AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS: black rubber mats w/A8 logo (set of 4). Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS ARE SAYING Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABILITY This A8 L is priced $4,700 below NADA Retail. Prices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change wi
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU34AFD4GN012910
Stock: 210006BR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 55,215 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$34,920$3,898 Below Market
Toyota of Ashland - Ashland / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU43AFD2GN015571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,773 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$39,995
Boston Foreign Motor - Allston / Massachusetts
ONE OWNER ... PREVIOUS PERSONAL LEASE ... UNDER MANUFACTURER WARRANTY TILL 11/2019 OR UP TO 50K MILES ... 2016 AUDI A8 L QUATTRO AWD ... MOONLIGHT BLUE METALLIC ON NOUGAT BROWN INTERIOR ... LOADED WITH EXECUTIVE PACKAGE ... 20-INCH WHEEL PACKAGE ... AUDI NAVIGATION PLUS WITH MMI TOUCH ... AUDI PARKING SYSTEM PLUS WITH REARVIEW CAMERA ... POWER REAR AND SID SUNSHADES ... PANORAMIC SUNROOF ... AUDI SIDE ASSIST ... AUDI PRE SENSE REAR ... TOP VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM ... HEAD UP DISPLAY ... 22-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS ... VENTILATION AND MASSAGE FUNCTIONS FRONT SEATS ... REAR SEAT PASS THROUGH ... HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATS ... HEATED STEERING WHEEL with SHIFT PADDLES ... 20-INCH 10-PARALLEL SPOKE WHEELS ... HEATED FRONT SEATS ... FOUR-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL ... AUDI ADVANCED KEY ... SUPER CLEAN CAR INSIDE OUT ... HAS JUST BEEN SERVICED, FULLY DETAILED AND READY TO GO ... WE ACCEPT TRADE INS ... FINANCING AVAILABLE ... FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 617-254-6700 - This 2016 Audi A8 L 4dr 4dr Sedan 3.0T features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Moonlight Blue Metallic with a Nougat Brown Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact SALES DEPARTMENT at 617-254-6700 or bostonforeignmotor@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU34AFD5GN004038
Stock: 4419A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-01-2019
- 25,785 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$35,998
CarMax North Houston - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU34AFD9GN001773
Stock: 18165992
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,950 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$34,990$678 Below Market
Executive Motor Carz - Lake Forest / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU34AFDXGN015939
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$28,995
Donohoo Auto - Pelham / Alabama
Due to COVID-19 we are open by appointment only. Appointment slots are limited and can fill up quickly. Please ask about our vehicle Home Delivery and pick-up services. We are passionate about providing great customer service while promoting a healthy work environment. If the picture price does not match the listed price it is due to a lag in photos updating on the website. Please use the listed price as the most up to date price.Carfax No Damage Reported. Carfax No Accidents Reported. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.* Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *According to Carfax's history report: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 13 Service Records.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 9.0" x 19" 15-Spoke Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valetta Leather Seat Upholstery, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Auto w/Tiptronic -inc: sport program and manual shift mode, Tires: 255/45R19 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Donohoo Auto LLC located at 8122 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!The Accessories include 1 Master Key and Owner's Manual.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU34AFD9GN002728
Stock: 34593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-09-2020
