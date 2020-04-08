Used 2016 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Audi A8 3.0T quattro 8-Speed Automatic has 19,157 miles on the odometer. It is a one-owner car. The vehicle has been smoke free since it was new. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available. The vehicle has passed a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. The car has not been in any accidents. The engine is a 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED. The vehicle has performance tuned suspension and all wheel drive. The car is fully equipped with power, convenience and safety options. The vehicle is mechanically sound. The exterior shows very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. The interior is in good condition. A free CARFAX report is available. The vehicle is CARFAX CERTIFIED with a clean title history. The car has had one previous owner. An AutoCheck report is available. A STANDARD WARRANTY is included. Optional extended warranty is available. GUARANTEED FINANCING is available.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAU34AFD8GN018354

Stock: 018354

Certified Pre-Owned: No

