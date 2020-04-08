Used 2016 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me

342 listings
342 listings
  • 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    19,157 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,966

    $7,611 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro

    61,422 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,997

    $4,712 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    46,930 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $27,881

    $4,327 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro

    48,793 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,975

    $4,037 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro

    51,113 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $34,649

    $3,568 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    40,597 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $29,988

    $2,947 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro

    23,283 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $40,470

    $3,728 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    39,385 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $28,495

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    37,310 miles

    $31,960

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    54,402 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $28,798

    $3,592 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro

    24,960 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $41,995

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro

    55,607 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $35,500

    $1,772 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    60,474 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $28,799

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro

    55,215 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $34,920

    $3,898 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    11,773 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $39,995

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    25,785 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $35,998

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    29,950 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $34,990

    $678 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    69,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $28,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi A8 searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A8

Overall Consumer Rating
4.69 Reviews
It Beats All of Them
Noel Christensen,02/25/2016
L 4.0T Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
If you want a 4-door sedan that drives, handles and accelerates fantastically you need to buy an Audi A8L. I have had numerous Mercedes, BMW and Porsche vehicles and this car tops them all. It is a stealth vehicle that doesn't stand out with chrome, radical styling, 'look at me, I'm expensive' statements. It just quietly goes about its job of getting you where you want to go in comfort with all the power you can handle at your right foot. Great seat comfort, quiet interior, all you could want for a long drive in heavy Southern California traffic. I am totally satisfied! I now have 17,300 miles on the car. No problems and amazingly not one rattle in the car. I am still totally satisfied. In February, 2018 it now has 21,200 miles on the odometer. I'm returning to the Audi store in Riverside, CA on Monday for the 20,000 mile service as the car is two years old. To date there have been absolutely no problems with the vehicle. Even the Dunlop ultra high performance tires still have more than 10,000 miles of life. I am totally satisfied with nothing but praise for the Audi.
