Used 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Consumer Reviews
Thank god for extended warranties!
This car has been fun and is a very comfortable drive but have had aprx $3300 worth of work done to it that luckily was covered under the extended warranty. No engine problems, has always been a strong running car but have had a few rear end problems. Starting the creek and make noises again. : /
Fun 2nd car
While fun to drive, the stiff suspension makes this car jerk around the road while traversing the normal bumps and lumps in city driving. Performamnce is good otherwise.
my blown cobra
32v + boost = amazing amounts of power. my 97 cobra has a vortech sq-s trim @12psi and runs low 11s allday with a very safe tune. I think the editor review is ridiculous. And this is a SPORTS CAR with a SOLID REAR END. Of course its going to drive hard with a stiff suspension, and of course potholes are going to go BUMP. *rolleyes* Sounds like some of these people need to turn in their Cobras and head over to the Escort aisle.
Still Perfect After All These Years
I bought my Cobra convertible new and, outside of a fresh paint job, the only expenditures beyond scheduled maintenance have been tires, battery, and spark plug wires. It looks great, sounds great, rides great, makes me feel great. My best all-time automotive investment in which I plan to be buried (close by, at least).
Just bought and fell in love
I just bought my cobra svt and love it so much. That 300 horse and 304 tq is amazing
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang SVT Cobra
Related Used 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge