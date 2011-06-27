  1. Home
Used 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Mustang SVT Cobra
5(57%)4(43%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
23 reviews
List Price Estimate
$5,074 - $11,804
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Thank god for extended warranties!

Teri, 05/28/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car has been fun and is a very comfortable drive but have had aprx $3300 worth of work done to it that luckily was covered under the extended warranty. No engine problems, has always been a strong running car but have had a few rear end problems. Starting the creek and make noises again. : /

Report Abuse

Fun 2nd car

labethel, 02/19/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

While fun to drive, the stiff suspension makes this car jerk around the road while traversing the normal bumps and lumps in city driving. Performamnce is good otherwise.

Report Abuse

my blown cobra

flowfx, 10/31/2004
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

32v + boost = amazing amounts of power. my 97 cobra has a vortech sq-s trim @12psi and runs low 11s allday with a very safe tune. I think the editor review is ridiculous. And this is a SPORTS CAR with a SOLID REAR END. Of course its going to drive hard with a stiff suspension, and of course potholes are going to go BUMP. *rolleyes* Sounds like some of these people need to turn in their Cobras and head over to the Escort aisle.

Report Abuse

Still Perfect After All These Years

REG, 10/31/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought my Cobra convertible new and, outside of a fresh paint job, the only expenditures beyond scheduled maintenance have been tires, battery, and spark plug wires. It looks great, sounds great, rides great, makes me feel great. My best all-time automotive investment in which I plan to be buried (close by, at least).

Report Abuse

Just bought and fell in love

cobrasrtbaby, 05/30/2014
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I just bought my cobra svt and love it so much. That 300 horse and 304 tq is amazing

Report Abuse
