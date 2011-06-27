Used 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.4/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 5800 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Length182.5 in.
Curb weight3404 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.9 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Crystal White Clearcoat
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Rio Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Deep Violet Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
