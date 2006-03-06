Used 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra
Pros & Cons
- Balanced chassis, yowling V8, quality sound system.
- Anonymous rental car styling outside, too much plastic inside, heavy clutch effort, awkward seating position for shorter drivers.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Like the rest of the Mustang lineup, the Cobra received an entire exterior redo this year that includes angular sheet metal, new headlights and taillights, different side scoops and revised C-pillars. The big news, however, is the under-the-skin changes that include increased engine output, improved steering gear and the debut of a more sophisticated rear suspension.
Tired of being beat in the power game by the V8 Camaro and Firebird twins, Ford has beefed up the SVT Cobra considerably for this year. Not only does this pony feature more horsepower (320 at 6,000 rpm) than before, but it comes standard with independent rear suspension, a first in the Mustang's 35-year history.
Since 1994, the 'Stang has offered drivers and passengers supportive upright front chairs, well-placed controls, clear views out the front and side windows and nice dashboard and seat materials, and the new Cobra continues that tradition. Ford has upped the ante for sports car comfort in 1999, giving the driver and front passenger seats an additional inch of aft adjustment. Also making seat adjustment easier is the improved placement of the power seat controls.
The Mustang's driving experience is enhanced by new steering gear, which reduces kickback, gives the car a tighter turning radius, and increases road feel. The independent rear suspension gives the newest Cobra better control and ride quality over bumps, especially when they're located in the middle of a turn.
The Mustang has always been crashworthy, offering drivers and front seat passengers the highest level of protection as rated by the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA). This year Ford increases the Mustang's ability to stay out of a wreck by offering all-speed traction control on the car for the first time. Ford thoughtfully provided a traction control defeat switch so that the juvenile urge to light up the tires can be satisfied.
Ford's Mustang has one of the most recognizable nameplates on the road. The improved horsepower, updated exterior and revised interior mean that it will likely maintain its spot in the hearts of American buyers. If the rumors at GM are true about the cancellation of the F-body Camaro and Firebird, this may be the only pony car left for the new millennium.
1999 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang SVT Cobra
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- appearance
- engine
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- driving experience
- fuel efficiency
- ride quality
- interior
- climate control
- value
- lights
- wheels & tires
- emission system
- visibility
- road noise
- sound system
- doors
- oil
- comfort
- seats
- brakes
- maintenance & parts
- transmission
- towing
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bought this car as a College graduation gift for myself. It is my baby never seen rain / or snow in the time that I have owned it. Bought the car with 28K on it and now has 47. I only drive this car when I want, fun to drive and still get complements wherever I go. Gas mileage is great for what the car is. Paint is good for a Ford product. Awesome brakes and predictable road manners. No major issues with the car other than an A/C pressure switch. I lowered mine and changed the exhaust from heads to the tail pipes. Stock shifter was awful felt like I was rowing a boat. Cannot beat the sound of a American V8, tons of power above 3000 rpm.
Great car bought it with 28000 miles in 05. Have only had a single problem. Insurance is cheep. With the recall and short production run. Haggerty considers it an exotic. (99 cobra only $500 year full coverage) Now has 47,000 only issue that I have had is AC pressure switch. Fixed it my self for $50. Stock shifter was junk and replaced that. Stops on a dime great brakes. Good gas mileage for what it is (If you want good gas mileage get a Honda)
I can not believe that this car is 7 years old and yet I still enjoy driving it every summer. Honestly it is by far the most trouble free sports car I have ever owned. I would highly recommend Fords SVTs products to anyone considering purchasing a high horsepower fun car. Make no mistake this car is scary fast in stock form and like any vehicle that makes over 300 hp it must be treated with respect. Fords hand built 32 valve motor is a joy to wring out and let stretch it legs. Mustang SVTs are a blank canvas that every owner can and should modify to their own unique taste. Just drive one and you will not be disappointed.
Do your research. I've been a fan of mustangs ever since I was little. It's always been a car that's caught my eye. I bought a 2005 v6 mustang before this. Now I have a 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra. This car is not just a car. This vehicle has a soul and she wants to show you get soul every time you push the clutch in. With every rev from that American v8 you hear her ancestors speaking in such harmony you just want to keep driving. There are no cons to be had here. Don't hesitate buy a piece of American history today!
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible
N/A
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|320 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Ford Mustang SVT Cobra a good car?
Is the Ford Mustang SVT Cobra reliable?
Is the 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra?
The least-expensive 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is the 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra 2dr Convertible. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Ford Mustang SVT Cobra?
More about the 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra
Used 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Overview
The Used 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is offered in the following submodels: Mustang SVT Cobra Coupe, Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Convertible.
What do people think of the 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1999 Mustang SVT Cobra 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1999 Mustang SVT Cobra.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1999 Mustang SVT Cobra featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra?
Which 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobras are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra for sale near. There are currently 1 new 1999 Mustang SVT Cobras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,800 and mileage as low as 87566 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra.
Can't find a new 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Mustang SVT Cobra for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,641.
Find a new Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,636.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
Related Used 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons