Used 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van for Sale Near Me

CARFAX One-Owner. Priced to sell needs some mechanical work. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Medium Duty Suspension, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. 2014 Ram ProMaster 1500 Low Roof 136 WB Bright White Clearcoat 6-Speed Automatic 3D Cargo Van Reviews: * Massive interior room low step-in height available fuel-efficient diesel engine. Source: Edmunds * Strong performance well-equipped driver's compartment variety of floor choices. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2014 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive



VIN: 3C6TRVAGXEE103119

Stock: 17L2626A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 12-01-2017