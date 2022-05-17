Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. 2023 BMW 3 Series

2023 BMW 3 Series

Release Date: Summer 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $43,000
What to expect
  • Slightly refreshed exterior
  • Digital instrument panel and larger touchscreen now share a single curved housing
  • Fewer buttons, with more functions moved to the touchscreen
  • Part of the seventh 3 Series generation introduced for 2019
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.

Related 2023 BMW 3 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Hot new vehicles

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates