1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Since Ford introduced a redesigned Mustang for the 1994 model year, sales of the popular pony coupe have surpassed the expectations of even the most optimistic bean counters in Dearborn. The Mustang line is selling almost as many copies as the Chevy Camaro and Pontiac Firebird combined, despite mostly weaker engine choices and less sleek styling; dealers are clamoring for more of them.

Smoother and cleaner than the 5.0-liter pushrod engine it replaces, the Cobra's hand-built, 32-valve, DOHC 4.6-liter V8 packs a 305-horsepower punch, but it comes at a steep price premium. The Cobra performs slightly better than the new Ram Air Firebirds released by General Motors this year. However, with production of just 10,000 copies and a cost of $26,000 per car, the Cobra has limited appeal. Most buyers will probably go with the less-expensive GT, which also offers an addicting V8 soundtrack and performance that should be enough for most enthusiasts.

New wheels, taillights and colors liven up the exterior a bit. The taillights pay homage to those of the original Mustang, with three quasi-vertical elements. For those who can't make up their minds which color to choose, there is the new "Mystic" shade that changes hues depending on how the light hits it, ranging from purple, to greenish-blue, to brown.

With the new Cobra, Ford has a Mustang that can go tire-to-tire against the top Camaro and Firebird models, the Z28 and Formula/Trans Am, respectively. But that's not to say that things are exactly equal, as the GM pony cars still offer superior bang-for-the-buck.

1996 Highlights

Ford's most potent pony gets a 32-valve, 305-horsepower version of the Mustang's new 4.6-liter V8. The Cobra also receives the subtle styling tweaks, such as the vertically themed taillights, that its stablemates received this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra.

5(64%)
4(36%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1996 cobra coupe
Ryan's,05/03/2004
Wow...what a bang for the buck..high performance without breaking the bank. I love the ride, the sounds and the acceleration...what a car. Great toy but not made to be driven in bad weather, rain or snow.
1
matt7571,04/18/2004
we bought this car as a fund car & investment. The car is only used in the sumemr and we have enjoyed it a great deal. The 96 to 98 cobra's have always had a place in my heart and the car still tuns heads, even though it is getting a few years on it.
Mustang = Modify to Taste!
Green Jackal,10/30/2002
I bought this car used in '99 with 12k miles on it. It already had some needed modifications on it: subframe connector (strengthens car) and aftermarket shifter (improves shift feel dramatically). I had mine lowered about 2 inches and put in adjustable shocks. Handeling improved dramatically. I hated the stock spongy feeling suspension. Since I do have a convertible I do have some squeaking over uneven pavement. The best thing about Mustangs are the HUGE aftermarket for parts. This makes replacement parts cheap and usually better quality than the originals. You can customize these cars to your own personal tastes for far less than most cars.
Soon to be a classic
JBrown,12/04/2004
I purchased my 96 cobra with 36000 miles on it in 2003 and have loved every min. What a value. My first mustang was a 2000 GT which I had a blast with but kept looking at the 96- 98 cobra and I had to have one. In my opinion this car has one of the greatest sounding engines of all time. i have done a few mods: 1.lowering springs (a must, stock it looks like a 4X4) 2. caster camber plates (to get correct alignment) 3.mac mufflers. With just a few mods the car looks and sounds great.
See all 11 reviews of the 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
305 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Overview

The Used 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is offered in the following submodels: Mustang SVT Cobra Coupe, Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Coupe.

