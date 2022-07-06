Skip to main content
2023 BMW M4 Convertible

MSRP range: $89,700
Drag Race! 2022 Ford Shelby GT500 vs. 2022 BMW M4 | Power, Top Speed, U-Drag & More

NOTE: This video is about the 2022 BMW M4, but since the 2023 BMW M4 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Is the BMW M4 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 M4 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the M4 has 9.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW M4. Learn more

What's new in the 2023 BMW M4?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2023 BMW M4:

  • A limited-edition, track-focused M4 CSL joins the M4 lineup
  • Part of the second 4 Series generation introduced for 2021
Is the BMW M4 reliable?

To determine whether the BMW M4 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the M4. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the M4's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2023 BMW M4 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 BMW M4 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2023 M4 and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 M4 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2023 BMW M4?

The least-expensive 2023 BMW M4 is the 2023 BMW M4 Competition xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $89,700.

Other versions include:

  • Competition xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $89,700
What are the different models of BMW M4?

If you're interested in the BMW M4, the next question is, which M4 model is right for you? M4 variants include Competition xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of M4 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
The 2023 BMW M4 Convertible is offered in the following styles: Competition xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). The 2023 BMW M4 Convertible comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed automatic. The 2023 BMW M4 Convertible comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2023 BMW M4 Convertible?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2023 BMW M4 Convertible and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2023 M4 Convertible.

Pros

  • Muscular acceleration
  • Grippy handling, with lots of available driver-set adjustments
  • More rear passenger and cargo space than many competitors

Cons

  • Steering lacks road feel
  • Some drive settings are needlessly complex
  • Polarizing grille design

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2023 BMW M4 Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2023 M4 Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including Competition xDrive, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2023 BMW M4 Convertible here.

Our Review Process

What's a good price for a New 2023 BMW M4 Convertible?

2023 BMW M4 Convertible Competition xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

What is the MPG of a 2023 BMW M4 Convertible?

2023 BMW M4 Convertible Competition xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed automatic, premium unleaded (required)
18 MPG compined MPG,
16 city MPG/23 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG18
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement3.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase112.5 in.
Length189.1 in.
WidthN/A
Height54.9 in.
Curb Weight4306 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2023 BMW M4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

