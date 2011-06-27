Vehicle overview

The Ford Mustang has been around for 34 years. After receiving a dramatic redesign in 1994, and the 4.6-liter modular V8 in 1996, the Mustang design team has been quietly preparing for a freshening in 1999. The SVT (Special Vehicle Team) has been pretty busy as well; the Cobra received a hand-built, four-cam, 305-horsepower just two years ago, and as such stands pat this year.

We think that it's a good idea for Ford to take a year off from messing with things on its little hot rod. With all of the other changes taking place with the rest of its models, some of which haven't been well received, it seems like a good idea to follow the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" rule. However, we would like to see traction control made available on the Cobra. Sure, it has Ford's "Traction-Lok" limited-slip axle, but it is still pretty darn easy to get the back end of the car pointed in the wrong direction. We think that a traction control system would make this car much friendlier in inclement weather conditions.

Speaking of friendly, we love the Mustang's interior, and think that it is the main reason that the 'Stang sells more models than Camaro and Firebird combined. The seats sit fairly high, giving drivers an outstanding view of the road; the dashboard has a nice two-toned, double bubble layout that is nicely textured; the gauges and controls are easy to view and manipulate; and the front bucket seats offer great lateral support. We won't dwell too much on the backseat, because no one in their right mind buys a sports car for rear-seat accommodations.

As you have undoubtedly read, the Mustang Cobra is a very driver-friendly car, plenty of power yet very easy to navigate around town and with a pretty forgiving ride on the freeways. We like its lively tail, but it can be disconcerting when traveling on twisty two-laners. If you are looking for a car to go canyon storming in, you may be more satisfied in a Chevy Camaro Z28. In the final analysis, though, the Cobra has the goods that most enthusiasts want -- a muscular V8 with a great exhaust note, a nice interior, supportive seats, aggressive styling and entertaining performance at a competitive price. It has long been Ford's recipe for success to provide cars that appeal to a wide range of people, and anyone looking for a fast, fun daily driver should take a look at the Cobra.