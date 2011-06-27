  1. Home
1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Looks great, handles well, very comfortable for a sports car.
  • Still gets its butt whipped by the 5.7-liter Camaro and Firebird twins.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Ford Mustang has been around for 34 years. After receiving a dramatic redesign in 1994, and the 4.6-liter modular V8 in 1996, the Mustang design team has been quietly preparing for a freshening in 1999. The SVT (Special Vehicle Team) has been pretty busy as well; the Cobra received a hand-built, four-cam, 305-horsepower just two years ago, and as such stands pat this year.

We think that it's a good idea for Ford to take a year off from messing with things on its little hot rod. With all of the other changes taking place with the rest of its models, some of which haven't been well received, it seems like a good idea to follow the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" rule. However, we would like to see traction control made available on the Cobra. Sure, it has Ford's "Traction-Lok" limited-slip axle, but it is still pretty darn easy to get the back end of the car pointed in the wrong direction. We think that a traction control system would make this car much friendlier in inclement weather conditions.

Speaking of friendly, we love the Mustang's interior, and think that it is the main reason that the 'Stang sells more models than Camaro and Firebird combined. The seats sit fairly high, giving drivers an outstanding view of the road; the dashboard has a nice two-toned, double bubble layout that is nicely textured; the gauges and controls are easy to view and manipulate; and the front bucket seats offer great lateral support. We won't dwell too much on the backseat, because no one in their right mind buys a sports car for rear-seat accommodations.

As you have undoubtedly read, the Mustang Cobra is a very driver-friendly car, plenty of power yet very easy to navigate around town and with a pretty forgiving ride on the freeways. We like its lively tail, but it can be disconcerting when traveling on twisty two-laners. If you are looking for a car to go canyon storming in, you may be more satisfied in a Chevy Camaro Z28. In the final analysis, though, the Cobra has the goods that most enthusiasts want -- a muscular V8 with a great exhaust note, a nice interior, supportive seats, aggressive styling and entertaining performance at a competitive price. It has long been Ford's recipe for success to provide cars that appeal to a wide range of people, and anyone looking for a fast, fun daily driver should take a look at the Cobra.

1998 Highlights

The Cobra sees virtually no changes as a heavily revamped version is due next year.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Snake in my driveway
Low Buck Larry,10/02/2016
2dr Convertible
I'm 70 years old, and have owned approximately 80 cars in my lifetime, including street rods, muscle cars from the 50's, 60's, and 70's. My '98 Cobra, is one of the best all around performance cars, that I have owned. The car looks great, sounds great, accelerates great, and gets great gas mileage, for a performance car {I've gotten 27 mpg at 70 miles an hour, on the Interstate. It's now 2018, and I still love it.
The Dark Knight
Rick,10/13/2010
My 1998 SVT Mustang Cobra is an absolute "time machine". When I slide in behind the FR500 steering wheel and fire up that SVT motor the sound just is incredible, like no other. Suddenly I am eighteen again, not sixty. A Cobra has a very unique exhaust tone. Put the convertible top down and it is even sweeter. My SVT Cobra has been modified, balanced and blue printed with select aftermarket and FRPP parts that churn out six hundred horsepower. My Cobra is #2931 of 3480 made that year and I have all the documentation, including the original window sticker, owners manual, etc. My wife, children and grandkids love this Cobra about as much as I do. Love my Dark Knight!!
Arrest Me Yellow
8 Ball,10/03/2004
Have had this car for 1 year and 7 months. Car has been very reliable zero mechanical problems Tremic T-45 trans does like to rake at high rpms could use a better gear 3.73 or higher engine is silky smooth with very high rpm band was previous owner of LS-1 trans am. Trans am would eat it for lunch!!! Car is somewhat rattly could use better build quality.Handling is good, cupholder position isnt, cd player likes to skip on bumpy roads.
my yellow cobra
stangmaster98,11/29/2004
great car. Easy to upgrade!! All around best bang for the buck!!
See all 19 reviews of the 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra
Write a review

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
305 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra features & specs

Used 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Overview

The Used 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is offered in the following submodels: Mustang SVT Cobra Coupe, Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Coupe.

