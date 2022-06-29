Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Alfa Romeo
  3. Alfa Romeo Stelvio
  4. 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting at $49,000
2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
What to expect
  • Introduction of limited-edition Estrema trim
  • Part of first Stelvio generation introduced in 2018
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
Other years for sale

Related 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Hot new vehicles

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates