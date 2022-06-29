What is the Stelvio?

You want an SUV that feels like something and aren't interested in driving the same luxury crossover as everyone else in town. Alfa Romeo just might have the vehicle for you. The Stelvio delivers spirited driving, albeit with some built-in sacrifices, in a small SUV that is highlighted by its engine and driver-first feel while in the cockpit.

Alfa Romeo is adding a new limited-edition trim into the mix for 2023. The Estrema slots below the top-level (and frankly, a little nutty) Quadrifoglio trim. It gets you an adaptive suspension, limited-slip differential, and the 280-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that powers everything under the 505-hp Quadrifoglio. You'll also get all-wheel drive, routed through an eight-speed transmission. Among the styling flourishes, the Estrema, pictured above, features a carbon-fiber veneer on the grille and mirror caps, black gloss on the door pillars and side window trim, and 21-inch gloss black alloy wheels. Inside you'll find black leather sport seats, red stitching on the upper door panels, and carbon-fiber accents on the dash, doors and center console. The Estrema trim — which starts at $60,545, including destination — can be had in Alfa White, Alfa Rosso, Misano Blue and Vulcano Black.

For the 2022 model year, the Stelvio included more driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, but it still lags competitors (in particular the Edmunds Top Rated luxury SUV the Genesis GV70) when it comes to standard technology. That, some questionable material choices and an overall lack of a luxury feel inside the vehicle might make you think twice about choosing the Stelvio.

That is, until you take the SUV onto the open road. Alfa Romeo got all the driving characteristics spot on with its crossover, and that's why the Stelvio might be the right choice if you don't want a BMW X4 or Mercedes-Benz GLC but still desire a SUV that offers sporty driving and distinct styling.