A 10.1-inch touchscreen commands the center stack, loaded with the newest version of FCA's infotainment system, dubbed Uconnect 5. The new system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you don't have to tether your phone to the car if you just want to jump in and enjoy a podcast or navigate with Google Maps. Uconnect 5 can also download over-the-air updates, so you don't have to bring your car to a dealer whenever a virtual bug is squashed or features are added.

While we're sure the standard six-speaker and optional nine-speaker Alpine audio systems sufficiently fill the cabin with sound, the new halo setup will make audiophiles swoon. High-end manufacturer McIntosh is getting back into the car audio game in a big way with a 19-speaker system available on upper Grand Cherokee L trim levels. We're ready to crank the volume and melt our faces with a few choice Jimmy Page licks. A 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, digital rearview camera and head-up display round out the available tech toys.

As we'd expect of any new vehicle, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is loaded with advanced driving aids. All the usual suspects are here, including standard adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, front and rear automatic braking, and lane-centering assist. Of course, there are a few surprises that are — you guessed it — typically reserved for luxury vehicles. There's a night vision camera that can detect pedestrians and animals up to 219 yards away. An Intersection Collision Assist feature will automatically hit the brakes if it detects a vehicle coming across your path in an intersection, helping reduce the severity of a side impact. The most intriguing feature — a hands-free driving system — will be available on the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, which will launch at the tail end of this year.