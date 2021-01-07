The Jeep Grand Cherokee was last redesigned during Obama's first term, which means it's roughly [checks notes] ...100 years old at this point. While Jeep's constant updates have kept this generation on life support long past the typical sell-by date, it lacks the ride comfort and interior refinement delivered by its contemporaries.
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L
- New three-row variant introduces the redesigned Grand Cherokee
- Handsome interior replete with luxurious materials
- Impressive new tech, including upcoming hands-free driving feature
- Launches the fifth Grand Cherokee generation for 2021
The Grand Cherokee L debuts with two engines that will be familiar to current GC owners. The standard 3.6-liter V6 produces 290 horsepower and 257 lb-ft of torque and is rated to tow a respectable 6,200 pounds. Buyers looking for a little more oomph can opt for a 5.7-liter V8 with 357 hp and 390 lb-ft — this motor pushes the Grand Cherokee L's towing capacity to 7,200 pounds. The V6 is available with either rear- or all-wheel drive, and an eight-speed automatic transmission is standard for both engines.
We haven't seen shots of the Grand Cherokee's more wallet-friendly Laredo and Limited trims yet, but the cabin spied in Overland and Summit levels is nothing short of transformative. Materials are a mixture of open-pore wood veneers, metal trim and leather, giving an impression more like what you'd expect in a luxury SUV. The Summit, shown here equipped with its Reserve package, is even more stunning. There's quilted leather on the seats and doors, and additional wood trim on the steering wheel. Both the Overland and Summit feature contrast-color stitching on the dashboard, helping the Grand Cherokee's dash look less monolithic.
The Grand Cherokee L is loaded with tech features that, again, wouldn't look out of place in a luxury SUV. All the typical creature comforts are here, with exotic items such as massaging front seats, ventilated second-row seats and imitation suede headliner included on the Summit's Reserve package. The Grand Cherokee L also offers configurable ambient lighting, four-zone automatic climate control, a backseat camera system so you can keep an eye on the kids, and a whopping 12 USB ports sprinkled throughout the cabin.
A brand-new Grand Cherokee has been a long time coming, but it seems to have been worth the wait. Packed with new technology and comfort features and an interior that wouldn't look out of place in a luxury SUV, the redesigned 2021 Grand Cherokee will debut first as the new three-row Grand Cherokee L, with the traditional two-row version following next year. This tech-heavy but capable SUV is set to conquer trail and tarmac this summer.
