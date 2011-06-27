  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350
  4. Used 1997 Ford F-350
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Ford F-350 XL Features & Specs

More about the 1997 F-350
Overview
See F-350 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.8 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 3600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room62.2 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
Measurements
Length248.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Maximum payload3985.0 lbs.
Wheel base168.4 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Colonial White
  • Teal Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Vermont Green
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Oxford White
See F-350 Inventory

Related Used 1997 Ford F-350 XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles