1997 Ford F-350 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-350 XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,457$2,287$2,701
Clean$1,300$2,041$2,417
Average$985$1,547$1,850
Rough$671$1,054$1,283
Sell my 1997 Ford F-350 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 near you
1997 Ford F-350 XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,417$2,229$2,634
Clean$1,264$1,989$2,357
Average$958$1,508$1,804
Rough$652$1,027$1,251
1997 Ford F-350 XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,703$2,658$3,135
Clean$1,520$2,372$2,806
Average$1,152$1,798$2,148
Rough$784$1,225$1,489
1997 Ford F-350 XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,387$2,183$2,579
Clean$1,238$1,948$2,309
Average$938$1,477$1,767
Rough$639$1,006$1,226
1997 Ford F-350 XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,516$2,381$2,813
Clean$1,352$2,124$2,517
Average$1,025$1,611$1,927
Rough$698$1,097$1,336
1997 Ford F-350 XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,616$2,428$2,830
Clean$1,442$2,167$2,533
Average$1,093$1,643$1,939
Rough$744$1,119$1,345
1997 Ford F-350 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,405$2,210$2,612
Clean$1,254$1,972$2,338
Average$950$1,495$1,790
Rough$647$1,019$1,241
1997 Ford F-350 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,488$2,331$2,752
Clean$1,327$2,079$2,463
Average$1,006$1,577$1,885
Rough$685$1,074$1,308
1997 Ford F-350 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,488$2,340$2,766
Clean$1,327$2,087$2,475
Average$1,006$1,583$1,895
Rough$685$1,078$1,314
1997 Ford F-350 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$902$1,547$1,873
Clean$805$1,381$1,676
Average$610$1,047$1,283
Rough$415$713$890
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 Ford F-350 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1997 Ford F-350. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself.
