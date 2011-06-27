Estimated values
1997 Ford F-350 XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,457
|$2,287
|$2,701
|Clean
|$1,300
|$2,041
|$2,417
|Average
|$985
|$1,547
|$1,850
|Rough
|$671
|$1,054
|$1,283
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-350 XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,417
|$2,229
|$2,634
|Clean
|$1,264
|$1,989
|$2,357
|Average
|$958
|$1,508
|$1,804
|Rough
|$652
|$1,027
|$1,251
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-350 XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,703
|$2,658
|$3,135
|Clean
|$1,520
|$2,372
|$2,806
|Average
|$1,152
|$1,798
|$2,148
|Rough
|$784
|$1,225
|$1,489
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-350 XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,387
|$2,183
|$2,579
|Clean
|$1,238
|$1,948
|$2,309
|Average
|$938
|$1,477
|$1,767
|Rough
|$639
|$1,006
|$1,226
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-350 XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,516
|$2,381
|$2,813
|Clean
|$1,352
|$2,124
|$2,517
|Average
|$1,025
|$1,611
|$1,927
|Rough
|$698
|$1,097
|$1,336
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-350 XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,616
|$2,428
|$2,830
|Clean
|$1,442
|$2,167
|$2,533
|Average
|$1,093
|$1,643
|$1,939
|Rough
|$744
|$1,119
|$1,345
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-350 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,405
|$2,210
|$2,612
|Clean
|$1,254
|$1,972
|$2,338
|Average
|$950
|$1,495
|$1,790
|Rough
|$647
|$1,019
|$1,241
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-350 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,488
|$2,331
|$2,752
|Clean
|$1,327
|$2,079
|$2,463
|Average
|$1,006
|$1,577
|$1,885
|Rough
|$685
|$1,074
|$1,308
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-350 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,488
|$2,340
|$2,766
|Clean
|$1,327
|$2,087
|$2,475
|Average
|$1,006
|$1,583
|$1,895
|Rough
|$685
|$1,078
|$1,314
Estimated values
1997 Ford F-350 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$902
|$1,547
|$1,873
|Clean
|$805
|$1,381
|$1,676
|Average
|$610
|$1,047
|$1,283
|Rough
|$415
|$713
|$890