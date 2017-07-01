Used 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
1,444 listings
- 111,285 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,983
- 93,612 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$45,995
- 53,774 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$38,994$6,035 Below Market
- 16,709 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,793$10,350 Below Market
- 38,584 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$38,995$12,732 Below Market
- 47,149 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,995$15,310 Below Market
- 45,430 miles
$43,477$5,429 Below Market
- 77,944 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,988$6,214 Below Market
- 96,908 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,994$6,016 Below Market
- 87,869 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$51,900$7,665 Below Market
- 65,689 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,990$7,553 Below Market
- 71,571 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,899$10,469 Below Market
- 87,701 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$51,995$6,689 Below Market
- 43,035 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$58,991
- 32,666 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$35,999$5,275 Below Market
- 95,637 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$50,098$8,777 Below Market
- 51,943 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,161$7,448 Below Market
- 106,636 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$53,995$7,971 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-350 Super Duty
Read recent reviews for the Ford F-350 Super Duty
Overall Consumer Rating4.311 Reviews
Swillardo,01/07/2017
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
This is absolutely the finest pickup I have ever sat in, drove, or used. It rides better than my 99, 02, 03, and 13. It is quieter than all of them, gets better mileage than all of them, and would run circles around all of them in terms of power, acceleration, and towing. The interior is freakishly well though out, Sync 3 finally has Ford in the infotainment game, and they have even made the seats more comfortable. The visibility out of the cab is amazing, and the supplemental cab heater produces more heat more quickly than the last generation. There just isn't a place where they haven't improved this truck. This is the same leap forward that I felt when I bought my 1999 F250. Ford may take awhile to do a ground up redesign, but when they do it, they go big and all-in. There is only one downside and that is price. I paid invoice for mine and that was pretty close to $66,000. My 13 with similar equipment was about $56,000 at invoice. $10 K in 4 years is nothing to sneeze at. The day is coming soon where I won't be able to afford to buy them any longer, That will be a sad day. But do I think it was worth the jump? Absolutely. The 2017 is $10K better than the 13 if you can come up with the coin for it. Trust me and go drive one.
