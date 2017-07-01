Used 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

This is absolutely the finest pickup I have ever sat in, drove, or used. It rides better than my 99, 02, 03, and 13. It is quieter than all of them, gets better mileage than all of them, and would run circles around all of them in terms of power, acceleration, and towing. The interior is freakishly well though out, Sync 3 finally has Ford in the infotainment game, and they have even made the seats more comfortable. The visibility out of the cab is amazing, and the supplemental cab heater produces more heat more quickly than the last generation. There just isn't a place where they haven't improved this truck. This is the same leap forward that I felt when I bought my 1999 F250. Ford may take awhile to do a ground up redesign, but when they do it, they go big and all-in. There is only one downside and that is price. I paid invoice for mine and that was pretty close to $66,000. My 13 with similar equipment was about $56,000 at invoice. $10 K in 4 years is nothing to sneeze at. The day is coming soon where I won't be able to afford to buy them any longer, That will be a sad day. But do I think it was worth the jump? Absolutely. The 2017 is $10K better than the 13 if you can come up with the coin for it. Trust me and go drive one.

