Used 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL

    111,285 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,983

    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    93,612 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $45,995

    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT

    53,774 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $38,994

    $6,035 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in Red
    used

    2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    16,709 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $49,793

    $10,350 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum

    38,584 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $38,995

    $12,732 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in Red
    used

    2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    47,149 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,995

    $15,310 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT

    45,430 miles

    $43,477

    $5,429 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT

    77,944 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,988

    $6,214 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum in Black
    used

    2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum

    96,908 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $52,994

    $6,016 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum

    87,869 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $51,900

    $7,665 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in White
    used

    2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    65,689 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $49,990

    $7,553 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    71,571 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $45,899

    $10,469 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in Red
    used

    2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    87,701 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $51,995

    $6,689 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch in Black
    certified

    2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch

    43,035 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $58,991

    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL

    32,666 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $35,999

    $5,275 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum in Black
    used

    2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum

    95,637 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $50,098

    $8,777 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in Black
    used

    2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    51,943 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $49,161

    $7,448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch

    106,636 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $53,995

    $7,971 Below Market
    Details

Huge leap forward comparible to 1999
Swillardo,01/07/2017
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
This is absolutely the finest pickup I have ever sat in, drove, or used. It rides better than my 99, 02, 03, and 13. It is quieter than all of them, gets better mileage than all of them, and would run circles around all of them in terms of power, acceleration, and towing. The interior is freakishly well though out, Sync 3 finally has Ford in the infotainment game, and they have even made the seats more comfortable. The visibility out of the cab is amazing, and the supplemental cab heater produces more heat more quickly than the last generation. There just isn't a place where they haven't improved this truck. This is the same leap forward that I felt when I bought my 1999 F250. Ford may take awhile to do a ground up redesign, but when they do it, they go big and all-in. There is only one downside and that is price. I paid invoice for mine and that was pretty close to $66,000. My 13 with similar equipment was about $56,000 at invoice. $10 K in 4 years is nothing to sneeze at. The day is coming soon where I won't be able to afford to buy them any longer, That will be a sad day. But do I think it was worth the jump? Absolutely. The 2017 is $10K better than the 13 if you can come up with the coin for it. Trust me and go drive one.
