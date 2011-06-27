Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Truck Details
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Rear Wheels
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $51,950Great Deal | $8,364 below market
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat46,808 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beadle Auto Group - Mobridge / South Dakota
This vehicle has the extremely durable 6.7L Powerstroke Diesel Engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Beautiful Blue Jeans Metallic Exterior paint pairs nicely with the black leather interior. Heated and cooled front seats keep you comfortable no matter what the weather brings! Gooseneck hitch kit! Tough-bed Spray in bedliner! Also comes with a rear CHMSL camera - what the heck is that? This camera is part of the brake light assembly above the back window and it covers the bed of the truck as well as about 4-5 feet around the back of the truck. The best part about this type of camera is that it can be turned on while you`re driving. To see it for yourself, stop in for test drive. If you`d like a video of it, text us! @ 605-285-6202, Tow Hooks,Traction Control,Trailer Towing Pkg,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Four Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V8 Cyl. Engine,Trip Computer,Intermittent Wipers,Vanity Mirrors,Fold Down Rear Seat,Tilt Steering Wheel,Power Steering
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT3JEB20244
Stock: 0T61A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-02-2020
- $39,900Great Deal | $2,644 below market
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT31,410 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Watts Automotive - American Fork / Utah
This 2018 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 4dr XLT features a 6.2L V8 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Power Steering, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, 20 inch Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 801-763-0900 or sales@wattsautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3B63JEB76677
Stock: 18216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $38,598Great Deal
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL52,509 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Patterson Volkswagen Tyler - Tyler / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT9JEC39903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $64,976
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat13,461 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Johnson Motor Sales - New Richmond / Wisconsin
Other features include: 6.7L V8 Diesel, 8' Box, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Lariat Ultimate Package, Moonroof, Navigation, Quad Beam Headlights, Tow Technology Bundle... This vehicle comes with a bumper-to-bumper limited factory warranty 12 Months or 12,000 Miles. It also comes with a powertrain limited factory warranty that ends 5/26/23 or 60,000. Price does not include sales tax, title, registration, or service fees. All Fuel Economies are per EPA Estimate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT5JEB66137
Stock: 912152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $52,975Good Deal | $3,955 below market
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat34,367 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autosaver Ford - Comstock / New York
2018 Ford F-350SD Lariat CARFAX One-Owner. TOW PACKAGE, REMOTE START, APPLE CAR PLAY, AT HOME TEST DRIVE/DELIVERY AVAILABLE, BIG DEAL PLUS+, 2 YEARS UNLIMITED SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE AT NO EXTRA CHARGE, SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS., SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, SIRIUS XM RADIO, 4WD, Electronic-Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Navigation System, Unique FX4 Off-Road Box Decal. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. The team at AutoSaver Ford in Comstock, New York proudly offers this F-350 SuperDuty Lariat for sale. Take advantage of our exclusive Big Deal Plus+ plan which includes 2 years of UNLIMITED scheduled maintenance at no extra charge! You will enjoy 2 years of unlimited oil+filter changes*, unlimited tire rotations and unlimited multi-point inspections along with lifetime state inspections for as long as you own your vehicle. Plus the added value of roadside assistance, towing reimbursement, service rewards and so much more! All of this at no extra charge and included with every vehicle we sell. We have many financing options available to qualified buyers, and will always give you a fair and honest value for your trade. *Based on factory recommended oil change intervals. Must present this offer to qualify for any special pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3B67JEB15008
Stock: FT20088A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $59,995
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat401 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana
2018 Ford F-350SD Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at The BIG Ford Store, D-Patrick Ford. We are located on Highway 41 and Walnut, right next to the Lloyd Expressway. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of used trucks for sale. Looking to sell your current vehicle? We buy cars for cash. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 4WD, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, 4WD. CARFAX One-Owner. 4D Crew Cab TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V 4WD White CALL TODAY (812) 625-4823 OR SHOP ONLINE AT WWW.DPATRICKFORD.COM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3B66JEC71489
Stock: W14032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $59,995
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat733 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana
2018 Ford F-350SD Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at The BIG Ford Store, D-Patrick Ford. We are located on Highway 41 and Walnut, right next to the Lloyd Expressway. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of used trucks for sale. Looking to sell your current vehicle? We buy cars for cash. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 4WD, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, 4WD. CARFAX One-Owner. 4D Crew Cab TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V 4WD Red CALL TODAY (812) 625-4823 OR SHOP ONLINE AT WWW.DPATRICKFORD.COM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3B6XJEC71494
Stock: W14034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $61,995
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat625 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana
2018 Ford F-350SD Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at The BIG Ford Store, D-Patrick Ford. We are located on Highway 41 and Walnut, right next to the Lloyd Expressway. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of used trucks for sale. Looking to sell your current vehicle? We buy cars for cash. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 4WD, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, 4WD. CARFAX One-Owner. 4D Crew Cab TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V 4WD Red CALL TODAY (812) 625-4823 OR SHOP ONLINE AT WWW.DPATRICKFORD.COM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3B61JEC71495
Stock: W14033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $37,895Fair Deal | $1,181 below market
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL9,123 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Salmon River Motors Ford Lincoln - Salmon / Idaho
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3B6XJEC30119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $58,888Good Deal | $2,198 below market
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat25,355 milesDelivery available*
Dick's MacKenzie Ford - Hillsboro / Oregon
Your 2018 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW is perfect for daily work or weekend road trips to our neighboring communities of Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, OR.With 25,355 miles this 2018 Super Duty F-350 SRW with a 6.2 l engine is your best buy near Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, Oregon.Your White 2018 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW is available for immediate test drives in Hillsboro, OR.*STOCK# P13783 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Dicks Mackenzie Ford has this used 2018 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW for sale today. Don't forget Dicks Mackenzie Ford WILL BUY OR TRADE FOR YOUR USED CAR, USED TRUCK and/or USED SUV!*Our Truck Dealership in Hillsboro:* Call Dicks Mackenzie Ford today at *(844) 424-8102 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2018 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW ! Dicks Mackenzie Ford serves Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, OR. You can also visit us at, 4151 S. Tualatin Valley Hwy Hillsboro OR, 97123 to check it out in person! Dicks Mackenzie Ford Used Truck Superstore provides Ford truck parts and service for new and used truck owners near Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, OR.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW comes factory equipped with an impressive 6.2 l engine, an automatic transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Four Wheel Drive, Spare Tire (Full Size), Front Tow Hooks, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. Dicks Mackenzie Ford is Northwest Oregon's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified Ford truck. That's why more Oregon used truck shoppers and owners drive to Dicks Mackenzie Ford in Hillsboro for genuine Ford truck sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bench Seat, Vanity Mirrors*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Back-Up Camera, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Restriction Features, Rear Head Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Drivers Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag. This 2018 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions.The Dicks Mackenzie Ford used truck super center in Northwest Oregon is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our truck super center sits just west of Beaverton where your 2018 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.We're glad you found this used Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW for sale at our truck dealership in Hillsboro, OR. Looking for financing? Our Dicks Mackenzie Ford finance specialist will find the best rates available for this used Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW for sale. Dicks Mackenzie Ford has new trucks for sale and used trucks for sale in Hillsboro.Your Dicks Mackenzie Ford Used Truck Super center near Portland proudly offers this 2018 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW for sale, stock# P13783. Dicks Mackenzie Ford stands out among Northwest Oregon used car dealers with an enormous used pickup truck, work truck and commercial truck selection near Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, OR.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3B63JEB45610
Stock: P13783
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $71,995Fair Deal
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat6,543 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Karl Klement Ford - Decatur / Texas
It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. We've got it for $71,995. This vehicle's ravishing race red exterior pairs nicely with its black interior. View this beauty and our entire inventory today! Call for more details. Contact Information: Karl Klement Ford, 2670 Highway 287 South, Decatur, TX, 76234, Phone: 2145460719, E-mail: klement@salespoint.dealerconnection.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT9JEB81658
Stock: EB81658U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $61,988
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch11,870 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kendall Ford Lincoln of Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
This 2018 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW King Ranch is offered to you for sale by Kendall Ford Lincoln of Anchorage. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW King Ranch is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Equipped with 4WD, this Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW King Ranch gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3B67JEB21195
Stock: JF16122A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- $59,995Fair Deal | $2,984 below market
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat11,584 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Freedom Ford Gunnison - Gunnison / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT8JEB68970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $36,685
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty undefined20,236 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Caskinette Ford - Carthage / New York
2018 Ford F-350SD Gray This pre-owned vehicle has quality features including:6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16VOriginally known as Lofink Motors, Caskinette Ford has continued a tradition of excellent customer service, community values and quality automotive sales for more than 40 years. An 8-time recipient of the Ford Presidents Award, Caskinette Ford is the premiere dealership in Northern New York for new Ford sales. Creating a casual and fun welcoming buying experience, Caskinettes is reknowned for its knowledgeable staff and first-rate follow up after sales and service. Experience the Caskinettes difference!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3B62JEC10530
Stock: 8847B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- $41,997
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT23,033 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lenz Truck Center - Fond du Lac / Wisconsin
6.2L V8, 4X4, 8 FOOT BOX, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEATS, FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE,*** TOW PACKAGE,*** ORDER CODE 613A,*** BLUETOOTH, STEP BARS, INTEGRATED BRAKE CONTROLLER, DROP IN BED LINER, TELESCOPIC POWER HEATED TOW MIRRORS WITH BUILT IN DIRECTIONAL SIGNALS, 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES, ABS BRAKES, AIR CONDITIONING, BUMPERS: CHROME, COMPASS, DRIVER DOOR BIN, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO, EXTERIOR PARKING CAMERA REAR, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, HILL DESCENT CONTROL, ILLUMINATED ENTRY, LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING, OFF-ROAD SPECIFICALLY TUNED SHOCK ABSORBERS, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, PASSENGER VANITY MIRROR, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, RADIO: AM/FM STEREO/SINGLE-CD/MP3 PLAYER, REAR STEP BUMPER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, SIRIUSXM RADIO, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, SYNC COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, TILT STEERING WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, UNIQUE FX4 OFF-ROAD BOX DECAL, VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, WHEELS: 18" SPARKLE SILVER PAINTED CAST ALUMINUM, GOODYEAR WRANGLER ALL TERRAIN ADVENTURE LT275/70/R18 TIRES, FACTORY BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY UNTIL 36,000 MILES, FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNTIL 60,000 MILES!TAKE A LOOK AT THIS 1 OWNER 2018 FORD F-350 XLT FX4 CREW CAB 8 FOOT LONG BOX 6.2 LITER 4X4 TODAY!VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY OF AROUND 800 VEHICLES AT www.LENZTRUCK.com.All of our vehicles are Lenz Certified by passing a rigorous 125 point inspection by our certified technicians. Each vehicle is prepped cosmetically and mechanically and ready to be delivered! We can ship your truck anywhere in the United States. Contact us to find out why Lenz Truck Center is selling a lot of trucks in a very different way. EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED! We attempt to ensure every effort is made to assure the accuracy of these ads, however, errors may occur. We will do our best to keep all information current and accurate; however the dealership should be contacted for final pricing and availability. All prices are plus any applicable state taxes and service fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3B62JEC00807
Stock: F24477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- Price Drop$57,995Fair Deal | $996 below market
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat59,754 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Missoula - Missoula / Montana
JUST REPRICED FROM $61,445, PRICED TO MOVE $1,300 below Kelley Blue Book! CARFAX 1-Owner. Leather, Moonroof, Turbo Charged Engine, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, 4x4, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 manual push-button engine-exhaust braking and intelligent oil-life monitor, 48 Gallon Fuel Tank, Extra Heavy-Duty 220 Amp Alternator, 3.55 Axle Ratio, Dual 78-AH 750 CCA Batteries, TWIN PANEL POWER MOONROOF map lights and moonroof switches, ULTIMATE TRAILER TOW CAMERA SYSTEM 360 degree camera system and trailer reverse guidance, Display appears in center-stack screen, NOTE: Does not include customer placed trailer camera, Rear CHMSL Camera Display in center stack screen, LED Center High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL) w/cargo light and rear video camera, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM (BLIS) cross-traffic alert and trailer tow (BLIS sensor in taillamp), LIMITED SLIP W/4.10 AXLE RATIO, TIRES: LT245/75RX17E OWL Automatic Transmission (6) LT245/75Rx17E BSW Automatic Transmission inner rear and optional spare, TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (6R140), SelectShift. AFFORDABILITY: Reduced from $61,445. This Super Duty F-350 DRW Pickup is priced $1,300 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US: At Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Missoula we offer a great selection of second hand cars Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT2JEC19327
Stock: 36804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $55,500
Certified 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat482 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Loudon Motors Ford - Minerva / Ohio
**Navigation/Navi/GPS**, **REAR BACK UP CAMERA**, **LEATHER HEATED/COOLED SEATS**, **SYNC SYSTEM**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **REMOTE START**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **4X4**, ***CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT***, ***BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY***, ***LIKE NEW***, ***HARD TO FIND LONG BED***, **Bluetooth**, Voice-Activated Navigation**, ***YES ONLY 479 ACTUAL MILES***, ***6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V***, ***POWER RUNNING BOARDS***, 4WD, 10 Speakers, 110V/400W Outlet, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Ambient Lighting - Fixed Color, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic High Beam, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Easy Entry/Exit Memory Driver's Seat Feature, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Flow-Through Console, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Leather Seating Surfaces 40/Console/40, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 11,300 lb Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Heavy-Service Front Suspension Package, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start, Lariat Ultimate Package, Leather steering wheel, LED Box Lighting, LED Roof Clearance Lights, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Power-Adjustable Pedals, Order Code 618A, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated/Cooled Driver Seat w/Memory, Power Heated/Cooled Passenger Seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Telescoping/Tilt Steering Wheel/Column, Power windows, Power-Deployable Running Boards, PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Memory, Radio data system, Radio: Premium Sony Audio w/Single-CD/MP3 Player, Rear CHMSL Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Remote Tailgate Release, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Tailgate Step & Handle, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner, Tractio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3B64JEC71491
Stock: 8039R
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $47,998
Certified 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT20,460 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
Engine: 6.7L 4V Ohv Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel B20 Bluetooth Connection Oxford White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Wow! Hurry before this one is gone! It comes with the Ford Certified Pre-owned Warranty and also has a Back-Up Camera, Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel -inc:, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and more. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3CT1JEB05143
Stock: JEB05143
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020