Close

Beadle Auto Group - Mobridge / South Dakota

This vehicle has the extremely durable 6.7L Powerstroke Diesel Engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Beautiful Blue Jeans Metallic Exterior paint pairs nicely with the black leather interior. Heated and cooled front seats keep you comfortable no matter what the weather brings! Gooseneck hitch kit! Tough-bed Spray in bedliner! Also comes with a rear CHMSL camera - what the heck is that? This camera is part of the brake light assembly above the back window and it covers the bed of the truck as well as about 4-5 feet around the back of the truck. The best part about this type of camera is that it can be turned on while you`re driving. To see it for yourself, stop in for test drive. If you`d like a video of it, text us! @ 605-285-6202, Tow Hooks,Traction Control,Trailer Towing Pkg,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Four Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V8 Cyl. Engine,Trip Computer,Intermittent Wipers,Vanity Mirrors,Fold Down Rear Seat,Tilt Steering Wheel,Power Steering

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FT8W3BT3JEB20244

Stock: 0T61A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-02-2020