Used 1997 Ford F-350 Consumer Reviews
If you could only own one truck
I bought this new in '97, still own it and probably will never have to buy another truck. I know that I rated the fuel mileage high - but what do you expect from that engine, nothing but torque and power. Has performed great from the deserts to the colorado mountains and the Maine winters!
Super Ford Truck
A most Excellent purchase!! never left me stranded. Never a breakdown. Just the occasional needing of tires and regular oil changes. all minor maint. The Powerstroke gives all the power you would ever need in a pick up. Pulls our 1976 Fiberform fully fueled and loaded with camping and fishing goodies up an 8% grade at 65 mph+. I know I would buy this model again.
Great truck
Absolutely love this truck. Have always loved the body style and this is the last year it was made. Bought the truck with 200,000 miles on it and only had to replace the glow plugs (common on these engines). Other than oil changes and usual wear parts like brakes and tie rod ends, I haven't had to spend a dime on it. Rides a little rought but I have a 6 inch lift on a 1 ton truck so it comes with the territory. I'll drive this one till it can't be driven any more and then probably look for another one.
Always attracts positive attention.
The truck is a tank! I have been asked to sell it at least a dozen times, very popular body style (1997 - last year of the real truck look). The truck is a power house and is bullet proof. I've towed large boats, trailers with 6000 pound tractors, etc... with ease.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Ever
This is the best truck ever built! I have 300,000 miles on it, and it will still burn the tires off the rims! Nothing else like. It was built when trucks were trucks, men were men, and the women liked us that way!
Sponsored cars related to the F-350
Related Used 1997 Ford F-350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner