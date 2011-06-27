2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom
- There are no significant changes for the 2019 Phantom
- Part of the third Phantom generation introduced for 2018
- Peerless interior design and materials quality
- Massively powerful V12
- Seemingly infinite customization options
- Large size might make it a hindrance in tight parking lots
|4dr Sedan
6.8L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$450,000
|MPG
|12 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|563 hp @ 5000 rpm
|EWB 4dr Sedan
6.8L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$530,000
|MPG
|12 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|563 hp @ 5000 rpm
Is the Rolls-Royce Phantom a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom?
The least-expensive 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom is the 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom 4dr Sedan (6.8L 12cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $450,000.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (6.8L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $450,000
- EWB 4dr Sedan (6.8L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $530,000
The 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom is offered in the following submodels: Phantom Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (6.8L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and EWB 4dr Sedan (6.8L 12cyl Turbo 8A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom and all its trim types.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom for sale near.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Leasing can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
