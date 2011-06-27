  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,374$40,768$42,371
Clean$38,427$39,787$41,342
Average$36,534$37,826$39,285
Rough$34,640$35,865$37,229
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,742$31,276$33,030
Clean$29,027$30,524$32,229
Average$27,597$29,020$30,625
Rough$26,166$27,515$29,022
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,977$30,972$33,246
Clean$28,280$30,227$32,439
Average$26,887$28,737$30,825
Rough$25,493$27,248$29,211
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,705$33,389$35,315
Clean$30,942$32,586$34,458
Average$29,418$30,980$32,744
Rough$27,893$29,374$31,030
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,153$36,525$38,101
Clean$34,308$35,647$37,176
Average$32,618$33,890$35,326
Rough$30,927$32,133$33,477
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,391$23,685$26,292
Clean$20,877$23,115$25,654
Average$19,848$21,976$24,377
Rough$18,820$20,837$23,101
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,718$30,257$32,016
Clean$28,028$29,529$31,239
Average$26,647$28,073$29,684
Rough$25,266$26,618$28,130
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,081$33,427$34,971
Clean$31,309$32,623$34,122
Average$29,767$31,015$32,425
Rough$28,224$29,407$30,727
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,497$33,603$34,875
Clean$31,716$32,794$34,029
Average$30,153$31,178$32,336
Rough$28,591$29,562$30,643
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,893$32,000$33,274
Clean$30,150$31,231$32,466
Average$28,665$29,691$30,851
Rough$27,179$28,152$29,236
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,995$28,388$29,980
Clean$26,346$27,705$29,252
Average$25,048$26,340$27,797
Rough$23,750$24,974$26,342
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,468$25,196$27,164
Clean$22,903$24,590$26,504
Average$21,775$23,378$25,186
Rough$20,646$22,166$23,867
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,846$23,750$25,917
Clean$21,320$23,178$25,288
Average$20,270$22,036$24,029
Rough$19,219$20,893$22,771
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,020$41,397$42,980
Clean$39,057$40,402$41,937
Average$37,133$38,410$39,851
Rough$35,209$36,419$37,764
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,778$42,540$44,558
Clean$39,798$41,516$43,477
Average$37,837$39,470$41,314
Rough$35,876$37,424$39,151
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,543$39,699$42,161
Clean$36,640$38,744$41,137
Average$34,835$36,834$39,091
Rough$33,029$34,925$37,044
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,438$37,153$37,987
Clean$35,562$36,260$37,065
Average$33,810$34,473$35,221
Rough$32,058$32,685$33,377
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,883$29,430$31,196
Clean$27,213$28,722$30,439
Average$25,872$27,306$28,924
Rough$24,531$25,891$27,410
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,262$36,801$38,564
Clean$34,414$35,915$37,628
Average$32,718$34,145$35,756
Rough$31,023$32,375$33,884
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,882$45,148$46,610
Clean$42,827$44,062$45,479
Average$40,717$41,890$43,216
Rough$38,607$39,719$40,953
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,026$26,840$28,907
Clean$24,425$26,194$28,206
Average$23,221$24,903$26,802
Rough$22,018$23,612$25,399
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,907$26,452$28,215
Clean$24,308$25,816$27,530
Average$23,110$24,544$26,160
Rough$21,913$23,271$24,791
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,899$29,444$31,210
Clean$27,228$28,736$30,452
Average$25,886$27,319$28,937
Rough$24,545$25,903$27,422
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,720$26,313$28,129
Clean$24,126$25,680$27,446
Average$22,937$24,414$26,081
Rough$21,748$23,148$24,715
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,021$43,297$44,769
Clean$41,011$42,256$43,682
Average$38,990$40,173$41,509
Rough$36,969$38,090$39,335
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,210$32,841$33,577
Clean$31,435$32,051$32,762
Average$29,887$30,471$31,132
Rough$28,338$28,892$29,502
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,153$23,634$25,323
Clean$21,620$23,065$24,709
Average$20,555$21,928$23,479
Rough$19,490$20,792$22,250
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,350$26,384$28,698
Clean$23,764$25,749$28,001
Average$22,593$24,480$26,608
Rough$21,422$23,211$25,215
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,807$22,834$24,011
Clean$21,283$22,285$23,428
Average$20,234$21,187$22,262
Rough$19,185$20,088$21,097
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,765$26,484$28,443
Clean$24,170$25,847$27,752
Average$22,979$24,573$26,372
Rough$21,788$23,299$24,991
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,415$23,015$24,838
Clean$20,900$22,461$24,235
Average$19,870$21,354$23,030
Rough$18,840$20,247$21,824
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,318$20,825$22,539
Clean$18,854$20,324$21,992
Average$17,925$19,322$20,898
Rough$16,996$18,320$19,804
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,079$23,835$25,833
Clean$21,548$23,261$25,206
Average$20,486$22,115$23,952
Rough$19,424$20,968$22,698
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,952$20,499$22,260
Clean$18,496$20,006$21,719
Average$17,585$19,020$20,639
Rough$16,673$18,034$19,558
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,927$27,992$29,216
Clean$26,279$27,319$28,507
Average$24,984$25,972$27,089
Rough$23,690$24,626$25,670
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,832$33,924$36,308
Clean$31,066$33,108$35,427
Average$29,536$31,476$33,664
Rough$28,005$29,844$31,902
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,473$47,639$48,990
Clean$45,355$46,493$47,801
Average$43,121$44,202$45,423
Rough$40,886$41,910$43,045
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,483$38,923$40,576
Clean$36,582$37,987$39,591
Average$34,779$36,114$37,621
Rough$32,977$34,242$35,652
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,093$48,552$50,232
Clean$45,961$47,384$49,012
Average$43,696$45,048$46,574
Rough$41,432$42,713$44,136
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,411$29,991$31,797
Clean$27,728$29,270$31,025
Average$26,361$27,827$29,481
Rough$24,995$26,385$27,938
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,495$52,106$53,959
Clean$49,281$50,852$52,649
Average$46,853$48,346$50,029
Rough$44,425$45,839$47,410
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,558$26,106$27,874
Clean$23,967$25,479$27,198
Average$22,787$24,223$25,844
Rough$21,606$22,967$24,491
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,475$31,822$33,363
Clean$29,742$31,056$32,554
Average$28,277$29,525$30,934
Rough$26,811$27,995$29,314
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,238$25,453$26,843
Clean$23,655$24,841$26,192
Average$22,490$23,617$24,889
Rough$21,324$22,392$23,585
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,496 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,006 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,496 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,006 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Ford F-150, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,496 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,006 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Ford F-150. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Ford F-150 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Ford F-150 ranges from $16,673 to $22,260, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Ford F-150 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.