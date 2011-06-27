Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,374
|$40,768
|$42,371
|Clean
|$38,427
|$39,787
|$41,342
|Average
|$36,534
|$37,826
|$39,285
|Rough
|$34,640
|$35,865
|$37,229
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,742
|$31,276
|$33,030
|Clean
|$29,027
|$30,524
|$32,229
|Average
|$27,597
|$29,020
|$30,625
|Rough
|$26,166
|$27,515
|$29,022
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,977
|$30,972
|$33,246
|Clean
|$28,280
|$30,227
|$32,439
|Average
|$26,887
|$28,737
|$30,825
|Rough
|$25,493
|$27,248
|$29,211
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,705
|$33,389
|$35,315
|Clean
|$30,942
|$32,586
|$34,458
|Average
|$29,418
|$30,980
|$32,744
|Rough
|$27,893
|$29,374
|$31,030
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,153
|$36,525
|$38,101
|Clean
|$34,308
|$35,647
|$37,176
|Average
|$32,618
|$33,890
|$35,326
|Rough
|$30,927
|$32,133
|$33,477
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,391
|$23,685
|$26,292
|Clean
|$20,877
|$23,115
|$25,654
|Average
|$19,848
|$21,976
|$24,377
|Rough
|$18,820
|$20,837
|$23,101
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,718
|$30,257
|$32,016
|Clean
|$28,028
|$29,529
|$31,239
|Average
|$26,647
|$28,073
|$29,684
|Rough
|$25,266
|$26,618
|$28,130
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,081
|$33,427
|$34,971
|Clean
|$31,309
|$32,623
|$34,122
|Average
|$29,767
|$31,015
|$32,425
|Rough
|$28,224
|$29,407
|$30,727
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,497
|$33,603
|$34,875
|Clean
|$31,716
|$32,794
|$34,029
|Average
|$30,153
|$31,178
|$32,336
|Rough
|$28,591
|$29,562
|$30,643
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,893
|$32,000
|$33,274
|Clean
|$30,150
|$31,231
|$32,466
|Average
|$28,665
|$29,691
|$30,851
|Rough
|$27,179
|$28,152
|$29,236
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,995
|$28,388
|$29,980
|Clean
|$26,346
|$27,705
|$29,252
|Average
|$25,048
|$26,340
|$27,797
|Rough
|$23,750
|$24,974
|$26,342
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,468
|$25,196
|$27,164
|Clean
|$22,903
|$24,590
|$26,504
|Average
|$21,775
|$23,378
|$25,186
|Rough
|$20,646
|$22,166
|$23,867
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,846
|$23,750
|$25,917
|Clean
|$21,320
|$23,178
|$25,288
|Average
|$20,270
|$22,036
|$24,029
|Rough
|$19,219
|$20,893
|$22,771
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,020
|$41,397
|$42,980
|Clean
|$39,057
|$40,402
|$41,937
|Average
|$37,133
|$38,410
|$39,851
|Rough
|$35,209
|$36,419
|$37,764
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,778
|$42,540
|$44,558
|Clean
|$39,798
|$41,516
|$43,477
|Average
|$37,837
|$39,470
|$41,314
|Rough
|$35,876
|$37,424
|$39,151
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,543
|$39,699
|$42,161
|Clean
|$36,640
|$38,744
|$41,137
|Average
|$34,835
|$36,834
|$39,091
|Rough
|$33,029
|$34,925
|$37,044
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,438
|$37,153
|$37,987
|Clean
|$35,562
|$36,260
|$37,065
|Average
|$33,810
|$34,473
|$35,221
|Rough
|$32,058
|$32,685
|$33,377
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,883
|$29,430
|$31,196
|Clean
|$27,213
|$28,722
|$30,439
|Average
|$25,872
|$27,306
|$28,924
|Rough
|$24,531
|$25,891
|$27,410
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,262
|$36,801
|$38,564
|Clean
|$34,414
|$35,915
|$37,628
|Average
|$32,718
|$34,145
|$35,756
|Rough
|$31,023
|$32,375
|$33,884
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,882
|$45,148
|$46,610
|Clean
|$42,827
|$44,062
|$45,479
|Average
|$40,717
|$41,890
|$43,216
|Rough
|$38,607
|$39,719
|$40,953
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,026
|$26,840
|$28,907
|Clean
|$24,425
|$26,194
|$28,206
|Average
|$23,221
|$24,903
|$26,802
|Rough
|$22,018
|$23,612
|$25,399
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,907
|$26,452
|$28,215
|Clean
|$24,308
|$25,816
|$27,530
|Average
|$23,110
|$24,544
|$26,160
|Rough
|$21,913
|$23,271
|$24,791
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,899
|$29,444
|$31,210
|Clean
|$27,228
|$28,736
|$30,452
|Average
|$25,886
|$27,319
|$28,937
|Rough
|$24,545
|$25,903
|$27,422
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,720
|$26,313
|$28,129
|Clean
|$24,126
|$25,680
|$27,446
|Average
|$22,937
|$24,414
|$26,081
|Rough
|$21,748
|$23,148
|$24,715
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,021
|$43,297
|$44,769
|Clean
|$41,011
|$42,256
|$43,682
|Average
|$38,990
|$40,173
|$41,509
|Rough
|$36,969
|$38,090
|$39,335
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,210
|$32,841
|$33,577
|Clean
|$31,435
|$32,051
|$32,762
|Average
|$29,887
|$30,471
|$31,132
|Rough
|$28,338
|$28,892
|$29,502
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,153
|$23,634
|$25,323
|Clean
|$21,620
|$23,065
|$24,709
|Average
|$20,555
|$21,928
|$23,479
|Rough
|$19,490
|$20,792
|$22,250
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,350
|$26,384
|$28,698
|Clean
|$23,764
|$25,749
|$28,001
|Average
|$22,593
|$24,480
|$26,608
|Rough
|$21,422
|$23,211
|$25,215
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,807
|$22,834
|$24,011
|Clean
|$21,283
|$22,285
|$23,428
|Average
|$20,234
|$21,187
|$22,262
|Rough
|$19,185
|$20,088
|$21,097
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,765
|$26,484
|$28,443
|Clean
|$24,170
|$25,847
|$27,752
|Average
|$22,979
|$24,573
|$26,372
|Rough
|$21,788
|$23,299
|$24,991
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,415
|$23,015
|$24,838
|Clean
|$20,900
|$22,461
|$24,235
|Average
|$19,870
|$21,354
|$23,030
|Rough
|$18,840
|$20,247
|$21,824
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,318
|$20,825
|$22,539
|Clean
|$18,854
|$20,324
|$21,992
|Average
|$17,925
|$19,322
|$20,898
|Rough
|$16,996
|$18,320
|$19,804
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,079
|$23,835
|$25,833
|Clean
|$21,548
|$23,261
|$25,206
|Average
|$20,486
|$22,115
|$23,952
|Rough
|$19,424
|$20,968
|$22,698
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,952
|$20,499
|$22,260
|Clean
|$18,496
|$20,006
|$21,719
|Average
|$17,585
|$19,020
|$20,639
|Rough
|$16,673
|$18,034
|$19,558
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,927
|$27,992
|$29,216
|Clean
|$26,279
|$27,319
|$28,507
|Average
|$24,984
|$25,972
|$27,089
|Rough
|$23,690
|$24,626
|$25,670
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,832
|$33,924
|$36,308
|Clean
|$31,066
|$33,108
|$35,427
|Average
|$29,536
|$31,476
|$33,664
|Rough
|$28,005
|$29,844
|$31,902
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,473
|$47,639
|$48,990
|Clean
|$45,355
|$46,493
|$47,801
|Average
|$43,121
|$44,202
|$45,423
|Rough
|$40,886
|$41,910
|$43,045
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,483
|$38,923
|$40,576
|Clean
|$36,582
|$37,987
|$39,591
|Average
|$34,779
|$36,114
|$37,621
|Rough
|$32,977
|$34,242
|$35,652
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,093
|$48,552
|$50,232
|Clean
|$45,961
|$47,384
|$49,012
|Average
|$43,696
|$45,048
|$46,574
|Rough
|$41,432
|$42,713
|$44,136
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,411
|$29,991
|$31,797
|Clean
|$27,728
|$29,270
|$31,025
|Average
|$26,361
|$27,827
|$29,481
|Rough
|$24,995
|$26,385
|$27,938
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,495
|$52,106
|$53,959
|Clean
|$49,281
|$50,852
|$52,649
|Average
|$46,853
|$48,346
|$50,029
|Rough
|$44,425
|$45,839
|$47,410
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,558
|$26,106
|$27,874
|Clean
|$23,967
|$25,479
|$27,198
|Average
|$22,787
|$24,223
|$25,844
|Rough
|$21,606
|$22,967
|$24,491
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,475
|$31,822
|$33,363
|Clean
|$29,742
|$31,056
|$32,554
|Average
|$28,277
|$29,525
|$30,934
|Rough
|$26,811
|$27,995
|$29,314
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,238
|$25,453
|$26,843
|Clean
|$23,655
|$24,841
|$26,192
|Average
|$22,490
|$23,617
|$24,889
|Rough
|$21,324
|$22,392
|$23,585