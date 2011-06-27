  1. Home
2016 Ford F-150 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,126$37,690$40,316
Clean$33,996$36,472$38,990
Average$31,735$34,036$36,337
Rough$29,474$31,600$33,685
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,453$32,302$34,204
Clean$29,473$31,258$33,078
Average$27,513$29,170$30,828
Rough$25,554$27,082$28,578
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,163$25,487$27,854
Clean$22,418$24,663$26,938
Average$20,927$23,016$25,105
Rough$19,436$21,368$23,272
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,421$25,800$28,223
Clean$22,667$24,966$27,294
Average$21,160$23,299$25,438
Rough$19,653$21,631$23,581
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,465$31,903$34,395
Clean$28,517$30,872$33,263
Average$26,621$28,810$31,000
Rough$24,724$26,748$28,737
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,852$20,070$22,323
Clean$17,277$19,421$21,589
Average$16,128$18,124$20,120
Rough$14,979$16,826$18,651
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,173$29,270$31,415
Clean$26,298$28,324$30,382
Average$24,550$26,432$28,315
Rough$22,801$24,540$26,248
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,711$17,794$19,908
Clean$15,205$17,219$19,253
Average$14,194$16,069$17,943
Rough$13,183$14,918$16,633
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,062$20,780$23,535
Clean$17,480$20,108$22,761
Average$16,318$18,765$21,212
Rough$15,156$17,422$19,664
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,538$21,942$24,384
Clean$18,909$21,233$23,582
Average$17,652$19,815$21,978
Rough$16,394$18,396$20,373
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,502$29,128$31,805
Clean$25,650$28,187$30,758
Average$23,944$26,304$28,666
Rough$22,238$24,421$26,573
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,129$20,646$23,200
Clean$17,546$19,979$22,437
Average$16,379$18,645$20,910
Rough$15,212$17,310$19,384
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,441$20,831$23,257
Clean$17,848$20,158$22,492
Average$16,661$18,811$20,962
Rough$15,474$17,465$19,431
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,449$22,718$25,026
Clean$19,791$21,983$24,203
Average$18,475$20,515$22,556
Rough$17,159$19,046$20,910
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,454$32,054$34,707
Clean$28,507$31,018$33,566
Average$26,611$28,946$31,282
Rough$24,715$26,874$28,998
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,997$41,599$44,269
Clean$37,742$40,254$42,813
Average$35,232$37,566$39,900
Rough$32,723$34,877$36,988
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,954$25,308$27,705
Clean$22,216$24,490$26,794
Average$20,738$22,854$24,971
Rough$19,261$21,218$23,148
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,750$39,365$42,044
Clean$35,567$38,093$40,661
Average$33,202$35,549$37,895
Rough$30,837$33,004$35,129
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,103$22,042$24,018
Clean$19,456$21,330$23,228
Average$18,162$19,905$21,647
Rough$16,869$18,480$20,067
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,538$29,554$32,621
Clean$25,684$28,599$31,548
Average$23,976$26,688$29,402
Rough$22,268$24,778$27,255
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,849$27,897$29,990
Clean$25,017$26,995$29,004
Average$23,353$25,192$27,030
Rough$21,690$23,389$25,057
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,710$23,152$25,635
Clean$20,043$22,404$24,791
Average$18,711$20,907$23,105
Rough$17,378$19,411$21,418
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,023$18,078$20,166
Clean$15,507$17,494$19,503
Average$14,476$16,325$18,176
Rough$13,445$15,157$16,849
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,651$22,924$25,237
Clean$19,986$22,183$24,407
Average$18,657$20,702$22,746
Rough$17,328$19,220$21,086
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,836$35,428$38,078
Clean$31,779$34,283$36,825
Average$29,666$31,993$34,320
Rough$27,553$29,703$31,815
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,451$27,713$30,023
Clean$24,632$26,817$29,035
Average$22,994$25,026$27,060
Rough$21,356$23,235$25,084
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,951$26,774$29,645
Clean$23,180$25,909$28,670
Average$21,639$24,178$26,720
Rough$20,097$22,448$24,769
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,640$24,949$27,300
Clean$21,911$24,143$26,402
Average$20,454$22,530$24,606
Rough$18,997$20,917$22,810
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,460$24,341$26,261
Clean$21,737$23,554$25,398
Average$20,292$21,981$23,670
Rough$18,846$20,407$21,942
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,699$28,909$30,165
Clean$26,808$27,975$29,172
Average$25,025$26,106$27,188
Rough$23,243$24,238$25,203
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,537$24,737$26,979
Clean$21,811$23,937$26,092
Average$20,361$22,338$24,317
Rough$18,911$20,739$22,542
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,548$28,858$31,216
Clean$25,693$27,925$30,189
Average$23,985$26,060$28,135
Rough$22,276$24,195$26,081
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,694$23,014$25,373
Clean$20,028$22,270$24,538
Average$18,696$20,782$22,869
Rough$17,364$19,295$21,199
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,453$36,050$38,707
Clean$32,376$34,885$37,434
Average$30,223$32,554$34,887
Rough$28,070$30,224$32,340
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,107$19,789$21,504
Clean$17,524$19,149$20,797
Average$16,359$17,870$19,382
Rough$15,194$16,591$17,967
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,496$20,626$22,791
Clean$17,901$19,959$22,041
Average$16,710$18,626$20,541
Rough$15,520$17,293$19,042
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,301$34,562$37,882
Clean$30,294$33,445$36,636
Average$28,279$31,211$34,144
Rough$26,265$28,977$31,651
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,871$23,410$25,989
Clean$20,200$22,653$25,134
Average$18,856$21,140$23,424
Rough$17,513$19,627$21,715
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,254$33,828$36,460
Clean$30,248$32,735$35,260
Average$28,236$30,548$32,861
Rough$26,225$28,362$30,462
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,299$23,026$25,793
Clean$19,646$22,281$24,944
Average$18,340$20,793$23,247
Rough$17,033$19,305$21,550
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,083$37,072$40,124
Clean$32,986$35,874$38,804
Average$30,793$33,478$36,164
Rough$28,599$31,081$33,524
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,815$27,233$29,697
Clean$24,017$26,353$28,720
Average$22,420$24,593$26,766
Rough$20,823$22,832$24,812
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,205 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,219 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,205 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,219 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Ford F-150, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,205 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,219 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Ford F-150. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Ford F-150 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Ford F-150 ranges from $13,183 to $19,908, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Ford F-150 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.