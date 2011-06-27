Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,126
|$37,690
|$40,316
|Clean
|$33,996
|$36,472
|$38,990
|Average
|$31,735
|$34,036
|$36,337
|Rough
|$29,474
|$31,600
|$33,685
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,453
|$32,302
|$34,204
|Clean
|$29,473
|$31,258
|$33,078
|Average
|$27,513
|$29,170
|$30,828
|Rough
|$25,554
|$27,082
|$28,578
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,163
|$25,487
|$27,854
|Clean
|$22,418
|$24,663
|$26,938
|Average
|$20,927
|$23,016
|$25,105
|Rough
|$19,436
|$21,368
|$23,272
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,421
|$25,800
|$28,223
|Clean
|$22,667
|$24,966
|$27,294
|Average
|$21,160
|$23,299
|$25,438
|Rough
|$19,653
|$21,631
|$23,581
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,465
|$31,903
|$34,395
|Clean
|$28,517
|$30,872
|$33,263
|Average
|$26,621
|$28,810
|$31,000
|Rough
|$24,724
|$26,748
|$28,737
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,852
|$20,070
|$22,323
|Clean
|$17,277
|$19,421
|$21,589
|Average
|$16,128
|$18,124
|$20,120
|Rough
|$14,979
|$16,826
|$18,651
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,173
|$29,270
|$31,415
|Clean
|$26,298
|$28,324
|$30,382
|Average
|$24,550
|$26,432
|$28,315
|Rough
|$22,801
|$24,540
|$26,248
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,711
|$17,794
|$19,908
|Clean
|$15,205
|$17,219
|$19,253
|Average
|$14,194
|$16,069
|$17,943
|Rough
|$13,183
|$14,918
|$16,633
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,062
|$20,780
|$23,535
|Clean
|$17,480
|$20,108
|$22,761
|Average
|$16,318
|$18,765
|$21,212
|Rough
|$15,156
|$17,422
|$19,664
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,538
|$21,942
|$24,384
|Clean
|$18,909
|$21,233
|$23,582
|Average
|$17,652
|$19,815
|$21,978
|Rough
|$16,394
|$18,396
|$20,373
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,502
|$29,128
|$31,805
|Clean
|$25,650
|$28,187
|$30,758
|Average
|$23,944
|$26,304
|$28,666
|Rough
|$22,238
|$24,421
|$26,573
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,129
|$20,646
|$23,200
|Clean
|$17,546
|$19,979
|$22,437
|Average
|$16,379
|$18,645
|$20,910
|Rough
|$15,212
|$17,310
|$19,384
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,441
|$20,831
|$23,257
|Clean
|$17,848
|$20,158
|$22,492
|Average
|$16,661
|$18,811
|$20,962
|Rough
|$15,474
|$17,465
|$19,431
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,449
|$22,718
|$25,026
|Clean
|$19,791
|$21,983
|$24,203
|Average
|$18,475
|$20,515
|$22,556
|Rough
|$17,159
|$19,046
|$20,910
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,454
|$32,054
|$34,707
|Clean
|$28,507
|$31,018
|$33,566
|Average
|$26,611
|$28,946
|$31,282
|Rough
|$24,715
|$26,874
|$28,998
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,997
|$41,599
|$44,269
|Clean
|$37,742
|$40,254
|$42,813
|Average
|$35,232
|$37,566
|$39,900
|Rough
|$32,723
|$34,877
|$36,988
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,954
|$25,308
|$27,705
|Clean
|$22,216
|$24,490
|$26,794
|Average
|$20,738
|$22,854
|$24,971
|Rough
|$19,261
|$21,218
|$23,148
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,750
|$39,365
|$42,044
|Clean
|$35,567
|$38,093
|$40,661
|Average
|$33,202
|$35,549
|$37,895
|Rough
|$30,837
|$33,004
|$35,129
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,103
|$22,042
|$24,018
|Clean
|$19,456
|$21,330
|$23,228
|Average
|$18,162
|$19,905
|$21,647
|Rough
|$16,869
|$18,480
|$20,067
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,538
|$29,554
|$32,621
|Clean
|$25,684
|$28,599
|$31,548
|Average
|$23,976
|$26,688
|$29,402
|Rough
|$22,268
|$24,778
|$27,255
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,849
|$27,897
|$29,990
|Clean
|$25,017
|$26,995
|$29,004
|Average
|$23,353
|$25,192
|$27,030
|Rough
|$21,690
|$23,389
|$25,057
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,710
|$23,152
|$25,635
|Clean
|$20,043
|$22,404
|$24,791
|Average
|$18,711
|$20,907
|$23,105
|Rough
|$17,378
|$19,411
|$21,418
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,023
|$18,078
|$20,166
|Clean
|$15,507
|$17,494
|$19,503
|Average
|$14,476
|$16,325
|$18,176
|Rough
|$13,445
|$15,157
|$16,849
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,651
|$22,924
|$25,237
|Clean
|$19,986
|$22,183
|$24,407
|Average
|$18,657
|$20,702
|$22,746
|Rough
|$17,328
|$19,220
|$21,086
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,836
|$35,428
|$38,078
|Clean
|$31,779
|$34,283
|$36,825
|Average
|$29,666
|$31,993
|$34,320
|Rough
|$27,553
|$29,703
|$31,815
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,451
|$27,713
|$30,023
|Clean
|$24,632
|$26,817
|$29,035
|Average
|$22,994
|$25,026
|$27,060
|Rough
|$21,356
|$23,235
|$25,084
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,951
|$26,774
|$29,645
|Clean
|$23,180
|$25,909
|$28,670
|Average
|$21,639
|$24,178
|$26,720
|Rough
|$20,097
|$22,448
|$24,769
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,640
|$24,949
|$27,300
|Clean
|$21,911
|$24,143
|$26,402
|Average
|$20,454
|$22,530
|$24,606
|Rough
|$18,997
|$20,917
|$22,810
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,460
|$24,341
|$26,261
|Clean
|$21,737
|$23,554
|$25,398
|Average
|$20,292
|$21,981
|$23,670
|Rough
|$18,846
|$20,407
|$21,942
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,699
|$28,909
|$30,165
|Clean
|$26,808
|$27,975
|$29,172
|Average
|$25,025
|$26,106
|$27,188
|Rough
|$23,243
|$24,238
|$25,203
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,537
|$24,737
|$26,979
|Clean
|$21,811
|$23,937
|$26,092
|Average
|$20,361
|$22,338
|$24,317
|Rough
|$18,911
|$20,739
|$22,542
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,548
|$28,858
|$31,216
|Clean
|$25,693
|$27,925
|$30,189
|Average
|$23,985
|$26,060
|$28,135
|Rough
|$22,276
|$24,195
|$26,081
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,694
|$23,014
|$25,373
|Clean
|$20,028
|$22,270
|$24,538
|Average
|$18,696
|$20,782
|$22,869
|Rough
|$17,364
|$19,295
|$21,199
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,453
|$36,050
|$38,707
|Clean
|$32,376
|$34,885
|$37,434
|Average
|$30,223
|$32,554
|$34,887
|Rough
|$28,070
|$30,224
|$32,340
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,107
|$19,789
|$21,504
|Clean
|$17,524
|$19,149
|$20,797
|Average
|$16,359
|$17,870
|$19,382
|Rough
|$15,194
|$16,591
|$17,967
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,496
|$20,626
|$22,791
|Clean
|$17,901
|$19,959
|$22,041
|Average
|$16,710
|$18,626
|$20,541
|Rough
|$15,520
|$17,293
|$19,042
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,301
|$34,562
|$37,882
|Clean
|$30,294
|$33,445
|$36,636
|Average
|$28,279
|$31,211
|$34,144
|Rough
|$26,265
|$28,977
|$31,651
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,871
|$23,410
|$25,989
|Clean
|$20,200
|$22,653
|$25,134
|Average
|$18,856
|$21,140
|$23,424
|Rough
|$17,513
|$19,627
|$21,715
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,254
|$33,828
|$36,460
|Clean
|$30,248
|$32,735
|$35,260
|Average
|$28,236
|$30,548
|$32,861
|Rough
|$26,225
|$28,362
|$30,462
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,299
|$23,026
|$25,793
|Clean
|$19,646
|$22,281
|$24,944
|Average
|$18,340
|$20,793
|$23,247
|Rough
|$17,033
|$19,305
|$21,550
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,083
|$37,072
|$40,124
|Clean
|$32,986
|$35,874
|$38,804
|Average
|$30,793
|$33,478
|$36,164
|Rough
|$28,599
|$31,081
|$33,524
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,815
|$27,233
|$29,697
|Clean
|$24,017
|$26,353
|$28,720
|Average
|$22,420
|$24,593
|$26,766
|Rough
|$20,823
|$22,832
|$24,812