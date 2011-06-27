  1. Home
2020 Ram 3500

What’s new

  • Lane keeping assist, adaptive steering and blind-spot monitoring now available
  • Trailer tire-pressure monitoring system
  • Optional 50-gallon fuel tank
  • Part of the fifth Ram 3500 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Massive towing capacity with diesel engine
  • Comfortable seating and a quiet cabin
  • Easy-to-use and feature-packed infotainment system
  • With the diesel engine, chatter is always present
  • The driving position is a little too high
2020 Ram 3500 Review

Over the past decade, pickups have been gaining steady improvements in both utility and everyday usability. Check out the 2020 Ram 3500, for example. Coming off of last year's full redesign, the 3500 boasts up to 35,100 pounds of towing capacity when fitted with its optional diesel engine. That's more than enough to haul whatever trailer you might want to pull. On top of that, the 3500 can do it while also keeping you comfy and connected with a premium cabin and the latest technology features.

Of course, Ram isn't alone in the heavy-duty truck game. Chevrolet, Ford and GMC all offer just as much power, towing and payload capability from their trucks. Recently, Ford has stepped up its engine offerings, while Chevrolet and GMC completely redesigned their 3500 series trucks to include new electronic driver aids and more comfortable interiors. Full-size heavy-duty trucks tend to engender incredible brand loyalty. But whether you're a Ram fan or just shopping for the best truck available, you'll find the 3500 to be a compelling choice.

Which 3500 does Edmunds recommend?

How you pick from the seemingly endless combinations of trim levels, powertrains, and bed length and cab configurations depends largely on how you plan to use your Ram 3500. As a broad recommendation, the well-rounded Laramie trim is a good place to start since it includes many of the upscale luxury finishes and helpful driver aids found in the top-of-the-line Limited without breaking the bank.

Ram 3500 models

The 2020 Ram 3500 is offered in five main trim levels: the Tradesman, Big Horn, Laramie, Longhorn and Limited. All trim levels have the option of multiple cab configurations, two bed lengths (6.4 feet and 8 feet), and rear- or four-wheel drive. The Ram's engine lineup includes:

A standard gasoline V8 and an optional diesel six-cylinder:

  • 6.4-liter gasoline V8 (410 hp, 429 lb-ft) and eight-speed automatic transmission
  • 6.7-liter Cummins turbocharged inline-six diesel (370 hp, 850 lb-ft) and six-speed automatic
  • High-output version of the above diesel with 400 hp and 1,000 lb-ft

From there, the Ram 3500's trim levels are:

Tradesman
The basic work truck with maximum towing capability:

  • Vinyl bench seats
  • 5-inch infotainment touchscreen
  • Air conditioning
  • 17-inch steel wheels
  • Keyless ignition

Big Horn
A little nicer than the Tradesman thanks to:

  • Chrome bumpers
  • Cloth seats
  • Trailer brake controller
  • Keyless entry
  • 18-inch chrome wheels

Laramie
Adds extra appointments such as:

  • Unique chrome grille
  • Leather seating surfaces
  • 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen
  • Soft-opening tailgate with remote release
  • Power-folding chrome tow mirrors

Longhorn
A more stylish Laramie with:

  • Special wood trim
  • Available two-tone paint
  • Unique wheels
  • Available load-leveling rear air suspension

Limited
Adds the maximum in luxury and tech feature, including:

  • 12-inch infotainment touchscreen
  • Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic detection
  • Power-folding running boards
  • Unique grille
  • 20-inch wheels

Other significant options for the Ram 3500:

  • Dual rear-wheels
  • Cargo bed storage bins (RamBox)
  • Premium Harman Kardon sound system
  • Surround-view camera system
  • Advanced driver safety features such as traffic-adaptive cruise control

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Ram 3500.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 3500 safety features:

    Forward Collision Alert
    Warns you of an imminent front-end collision and can apply the brakes to bring the vehicle to a stop.
    Front and Rear Park Assist
    Sounds an alert as the truck approaches an object in front of or behind it, helping to prevent low-speed collisions.
    Surround-View Camera
    Gives a simulated 360-degree bird's-eye view of the Ram to help it fit into tight spaces.

    Ram 3500 vs. the competition

    Ram 3500 vs. Ford F-350 Super Duty

    The F-350 has a user-friendly nature combined with big power and capability. This year's F-350 offers a 7.3-liter V8 (430 hp and 475 lb-ft) or a 6.7-liter turbocharged diesel V8 (475 hp, 1,050 lb-ft) for serious towing. You won't go wrong with either truck.

    Compare Ram 3500 & Ford F-350 Super Duty features

    Ram 3500 vs. GMC Sierra 3500HD

    Completely redesigned for 2020, the GMC Sierra 3500 takes it straight to the Ram with impressive trailer towing technologies and a more spacious cabin. The heavy-duty Sierra also gets GMC's new MultiPro tailgate for added versatility. The Ram, however, still wins out on overall interior refinement.

    Compare Ram 3500 & GMC Sierra 3500HD features

    Ram 3500 vs. Ram 2500

    If you don't need all of the Ram 3500's impressive capability and want to save a few grand in the process, the Ram 2500 is a great way to go. There are a few things you can't get on the 2500, such as the dual rear-wheel layout or high-output diesel, but otherwise these trucks are very similar.

    Compare Ram 3500 & Ram 2500 features

    FAQ

    Is the Ram 3500 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 3500 both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ram 3500. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Ram 3500?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ram 3500:

    • Lane keeping assist, adaptive steering and blind-spot monitoring now available
    • Trailer tire-pressure monitoring system
    • Optional 50-gallon fuel tank
    • Part of the fifth Ram 3500 generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Ram 3500 reliable?

    To determine whether the Ram 3500 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 3500. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 3500's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Ram 3500 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Ram 3500 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 3500 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Ram 3500?

    The least-expensive 2020 Ram 3500 is the 2020 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,345.

    Other versions include:

    • Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $38,145
    • Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $35,345
    • Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $42,145
    • Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $39,345
    • Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $42,145
    • Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $39,345
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Ram 3500?

    If you're interested in the Ram 3500, the next question is, which 3500 model is right for you? 3500 variants include Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), and Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A). For a full list of 3500 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2020 Ram 3500 Overview

    The 2020 Ram 3500 is offered in the following submodels: 3500 Crew Cab, 3500 Mega Cab, 3500 Regular Cab. Available styles include Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), and Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Ram 3500?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ram 3500 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 3500.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Ram 3500 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 3500 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

