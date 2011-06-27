Used 2006 Ford Expedition Consumer Reviews
Cherry King Ranch
Bought in July 15 with 83,500 miles. I've put 1250 miles on it. Nothing too bad to report. I figured with its age mpg would be a bit below the 14 city/18 highway mileage rating when new. City is right on. Highway it's doing a bit better, around 19.5 mpg. It's smoother and quieter on the highway than I thought it would be, even with the Firestone Destination AT's I put on to replace the Continental Contitrac TR's that it came with. All the electronics and bells and whistles work fine. The only negative is that 2006 still suffers from paint bubbling on the front edge of the aluminum hood. I'm told this is from a bit of iron corrupting the metal and the paint pops. Doesn't really rust, the paint just bubbles. It may also happen on the lift gate. Not much to do about it but touch up here and there before taking in for a fix. I understand this may be common on early 2000's Expy's. As for me I can live with it. That's the only negative I found so far. I'm expecting a few years of good service from the vehicle. February 2016 Update. Things are still good after 5000 miles since purchase. City mileage has drifted down to around 13 mpg. Handled Mississippi river muddy bottom land just fine during duck season. Wonderful, safe, and comfortable on road trip to Green Bay from St. Louis for Packers game. No hydroplaning in the rain with the Firestone Destination AT's. Did notice that highway mpg is about 22 at 55 mph, 19.5 at 70 mph.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
It saved her life, so I bought another o
We purchased or first 06 Expy Limited in July of 07. What a wonderful machine! It had everything a guy ( and his wife) could want, and with 3 grown kids ( 17 - 22) plus an occasional mother in law, leg room was never a problem. On Feb. 4th in the early morning hours, my wife hit a patch of "black ice" here in Iowa while travelling at 70mph. She will tell you upfront that she panicked when she started to slide, hit the brakes and over corrected her steering. She flipped the Expy ( all 5600 lbs plus a full tank of gas) 3 times down a ditch before landing on its top. Every airbag went off. Rescue workers pried her out, but she walked away. We bought another one when the insurance check arrived!
Overall good vehicle
I bought my Eddie Bauer Expedition new with 50 miles on it. Got a great year end deal with no interest. Fun to drive and great turning radius for a large SUV. I had 2 fuel injectors go out at 10,000 miles and the variable cam timing at 20,000 miles. Both covered under warranty but am worried why I had problems. Hopefully no additional damage to motor when it happened on the highway-limped into the Ford Dealership-seems to idle a little rough for a V-8. Had a front axle seal leak again under warranty. Looks great with deep copper metallic paint. I am a little worried about the plastic trim pieces and how they will hold-up through the years.
Best Family Car all around, Bulletproof!
We purchase used with 34K miles in mint condition after trading in our 2000 EB Expedition, the new body style and interior made our 2000 look like an 80's car. Such a powerful car, and finally drives like a midsized SUV, unlike the original Expeditions that drive like a badly lifted truck. That horrible triton click is finally gone too on the new Expedition. With 3 small children this SUV is like a traveling family room, DVD player (that actually plays thru the car speakers or headphones), plenty of room, power fold 3rd row seats, modern interior, I feel very safe with my kids in the car in this beast, people move out of your way when they see you coming. 10 MPG, but who cares?
Rest In Peace, Sandy. We'll miss you.
We purchased ours new and owned it for 10 years. I've never loved a vehicle more. It rode smoothly, handled like it was on rails, rain, snow or shine. It had a lot of room to haul stuff on trips to the beach loaded with entire family. Had plenty of room for my 6'7" son. Front seats were very comfortable, middle and rear seats were adequate. I drove it in 2 ft of snow without any issues whatsoever. In fact, this truck was a snowmobile! The long wheelbase makes it incredibly stable, and the AWD feature was just fine for anything I got into. I truly LOVED this truck. Sadly we lost her last weekend. My son was in an accident where he hit a telephone pole and rolled it. He walked away with only bumps and bruises! The fact that it's a large, solidly built truck saved his life. Mechanically, we had zero problems until just over 100K miles. It was time to change the plugs, and like others - we had 3 break off in the head. That cost $$$ to fix. Several of the catalytic converters went bad causing the check engine light to come on. Another expensive fix. We had to replace the coils after 100K miles too. We had the bubbling that others have mentioned in the paint along the leading edge of the hood and the tailgate. Frustrating because we kept it clean and waxed. The grey trim along the bottom of the truck faded but there's a liquid you can apply that makes it look brand new. The truck was gorgeous the whole time we owned it. I was so proud of it. The 5.4 engine had a ton of power and pulled our 21' boat with ease. I absolutely LOVED my Expedition and we are in the market for another one. Needless to say, I highly recommend it.
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Expedition
Related Used 2006 Ford Expedition info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge