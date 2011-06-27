Used 2006 Ford Expedition Consumer Reviews

Cherry King Ranch Happy So Far , 09/22/2015 King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Bought in July 15 with 83,500 miles. I've put 1250 miles on it. Nothing too bad to report. I figured with its age mpg would be a bit below the 14 city/18 highway mileage rating when new. City is right on. Highway it's doing a bit better, around 19.5 mpg. It's smoother and quieter on the highway than I thought it would be, even with the Firestone Destination AT's I put on to replace the Continental Contitrac TR's that it came with. All the electronics and bells and whistles work fine. The only negative is that 2006 still suffers from paint bubbling on the front edge of the aluminum hood. I'm told this is from a bit of iron corrupting the metal and the paint pops. Doesn't really rust, the paint just bubbles. It may also happen on the lift gate. Not much to do about it but touch up here and there before taking in for a fix. I understand this may be common on early 2000's Expy's. As for me I can live with it. That's the only negative I found so far. I'm expecting a few years of good service from the vehicle. February 2016 Update. Things are still good after 5000 miles since purchase. City mileage has drifted down to around 13 mpg. Handled Mississippi river muddy bottom land just fine during duck season. Wonderful, safe, and comfortable on road trip to Green Bay from St. Louis for Packers game. No hydroplaning in the rain with the Firestone Destination AT's. Did notice that highway mpg is about 22 at 55 mph, 19.5 at 70 mph. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It saved her life, so I bought another o mustang6878 , 04/17/2008 18 of 19 people found this review helpful We purchased or first 06 Expy Limited in July of 07. What a wonderful machine! It had everything a guy ( and his wife) could want, and with 3 grown kids ( 17 - 22) plus an occasional mother in law, leg room was never a problem. On Feb. 4th in the early morning hours, my wife hit a patch of "black ice" here in Iowa while travelling at 70mph. She will tell you upfront that she panicked when she started to slide, hit the brakes and over corrected her steering. She flipped the Expy ( all 5600 lbs plus a full tank of gas) 3 times down a ditch before landing on its top. Every airbag went off. Rescue workers pried her out, but she walked away. We bought another one when the insurance check arrived!

Overall good vehicle smak , 05/23/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought my Eddie Bauer Expedition new with 50 miles on it. Got a great year end deal with no interest. Fun to drive and great turning radius for a large SUV. I had 2 fuel injectors go out at 10,000 miles and the variable cam timing at 20,000 miles. Both covered under warranty but am worried why I had problems. Hopefully no additional damage to motor when it happened on the highway-limped into the Ford Dealership-seems to idle a little rough for a V-8. Had a front axle seal leak again under warranty. Looks great with deep copper metallic paint. I am a little worried about the plastic trim pieces and how they will hold-up through the years.

Best Family Car all around, Bulletproof! Troy , 06/30/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful We purchase used with 34K miles in mint condition after trading in our 2000 EB Expedition, the new body style and interior made our 2000 look like an 80's car. Such a powerful car, and finally drives like a midsized SUV, unlike the original Expeditions that drive like a badly lifted truck. That horrible triton click is finally gone too on the new Expedition. With 3 small children this SUV is like a traveling family room, DVD player (that actually plays thru the car speakers or headphones), plenty of room, power fold 3rd row seats, modern interior, I feel very safe with my kids in the car in this beast, people move out of your way when they see you coming. 10 MPG, but who cares?