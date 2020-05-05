2020 Kia Niro
What’s new
- Restyled headlights, foglights and grille
- Newly available 10.25-inch touchscreen
- More advanced traffic-adaptive cruise control system
- Part of the first Kia Niro generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Impressive fuel economy
- One of the more affordable hybrids available
- Plenty of standard and optional features
- All-wheel drive isn't available despite SUV marketing and styling
- Less cargo space than most rivals
- Feels poky in the default Eco driving mode
2020 Kia Niro Review
Our verdict7.0 / 10
How does it drive?6.0
Braking is smooth in typical driving, but we found the car's emergency stopping power disappointing. In our testing, the Niro needed more distance to stop from 60 mph than other hybrids. The steering isn't great either since it's hard to discern where the true center is, so you have to constantly make tiny adjustments to keep the Niro tracking straight on the highway.
How comfortable is it?7.5
How’s the interior?8.0
How’s the tech?7.5
How’s the storage?6.5
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard6.0
Which Niro does Edmunds recommend?
Kia Niro models
The 2020 Kia Niro is a five-passenger hatchback/small SUV available in five trims. Every Niro comes with a four-cylinder hybrid electric powertrain that's good for 139 horsepower. That power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Feature highlights for the Niro include:
LX
The Kia Niro's base trim starts you off with:
- 16-inch wheels
- Roof rails
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Six-speaker audio system
LXS
Adds a variety of features such as:
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (alerts you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
- Forward collision warning (alerts you of a possible collision with the car in front)
- Lane keeping assist (automatically steers the car back into its lane if the Niro begins to drift over the lane marker)
Touring
The Touring includes everything above, plus:
- 18-inch wheels
- Sunroof
- Paddle shifters
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Cloth and leather combination upholstery
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Niro and the car in front)
Touring Special Edition
Available only in unique shades of light blue or orange, the Touring Special Edition further adds:
- LED headlights
- Leather upholstery
- 10.25-inch touchscreen
- 8-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system
EX Premium
The range-topping EX Premium doesn't include the Special Edition's LED headlights or unique paint. It also rides on 16-inch wheels. Otherwise, all other features are included, as are:
- Heated steering wheel
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Simulated leather upholstery
- Wireless charging pad
- Rear parking sensors
- Cargo cover (optional on all other models)
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Kia Niro.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|LXS 4dr SUV
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MSRP
|$25,990
|MPG
|51 city / 46 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|139 hp @ 5700 rpm
|LX 4dr SUV
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MSRP
|$24,590
|MPG
|52 city / 49 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|139 hp @ 5700 rpm
|EX Premium 4dr SUV
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MSRP
|$32,790
|MPG
|51 city / 46 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|139 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Touring SE 4dr SUV
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MSRP
|$30,790
|MPG
|46 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|139 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Niro safety features:
- Blind Spot Detection System
- Detects and alerts you with visual and audio warnings when a vehicle in the adjacent lane is in your blind spot.
- Smart Cruise Control
- Maintains a set speed and interval behind the car ahead and will bring the car to a stop briefly before relinquishing control.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Identifies lane markings and corrects the steering if you begin to drift out of your lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|4 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|12.1%
Kia Niro vs. the competition
Kia Niro vs. Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
The Hyundai Ioniq is the Kia Niro's corporate sibling. Both share the same powertrain, though the Ioniq is styled to look like a hatchback. Though these two vehicles should feel similar, the Ioniq is slightly less appealing to drive. It doesn't ride as smoothly, and its grabby brakes make it harder to stop smoothly. There are better hybrids than both, but the Niro wins in a direct matchup.
Kia Niro vs. Toyota Prius
The Toyota Prius gets better fuel economy than the Niro and is a little more pleasant to drive. It also offers optional all-wheel drive, which is something you'd think the SUV-styled Niro would offer but doesn't. You'll generally get more for your money by going with the Niro though. If you want to learn more about the Prius, you can read our long-term road test here.
Kia Niro vs. Honda Insight
The Honda Insight is essentially a Civic with a hybrid powertrain and the exterior styling of an Accord. It is better than the Niro in most respects. You get a roomier cabin, a more compliant ride, and a more powerful and fuel-efficient powertrain. Unless you absolutely need the practicality afforded by the Niro's rear hatch (the Insight is a sedan), the Honda is a better choice.
FAQ
Is the Kia Niro a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Kia Niro?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Kia Niro:
- Restyled headlights, foglights and grille
- Newly available 10.25-inch touchscreen
- More advanced traffic-adaptive cruise control system
- Part of the first Kia Niro generation introduced for 2017
Is the Kia Niro reliable?
Is the 2020 Kia Niro a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Kia Niro?
The least-expensive 2020 Kia Niro is the 2020 Kia Niro LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,590.
Other versions include:
- LXS 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $25,990
- LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $24,590
- EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $32,790
- Touring SE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $30,790
- Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $28,290
What are the different models of Kia Niro?
