2020 Kia Niro Review

The 2020 Kia Niro is a solid pick for a fuel-efficient vehicle. It stands out from rivals such as the Hyundai Ioniq and Toyota Prius with its SUV-like styling. You don't get much more than the styling — there's no all-wheel drive available, for instance, and its cargo space is fairly modest. But it nonetheless provides plenty of value and right around 50 mpg in combined city/highway driving.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.0 / 10

Kia calls the Niro an SUV, but it's really just a hybrid hatchback. It gives you a marginally higher-positioned view of the road but offers nothing for off-road or foul-weather driving. Fuel economy is impressive, but we are surprised and disappointed in the transmission's lack of finesse. Test-drive it thoroughly before committing.

How does it drive? 6.0

With a 0-60 mph time of 8.9 seconds, the Niro is noticeably quicker than its chief rival, the Toyota Prius. But that's only if you engage the Sport driving mode and mash the gas. In the default Eco driving mode, the Niro responds apathetically to accelerator inputs. Transmission shifts are slow and sluggish too.



Braking is smooth in typical driving, but we found the car's emergency stopping power disappointing. In our testing, the Niro needed more distance to stop from 60 mph than other hybrids. The steering isn't great either since it's hard to discern where the true center is, so you have to constantly make tiny adjustments to keep the Niro tracking straight on the highway.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

The Niro provides a solid level of comfort for the daily commute. The ride is agreeable and body movement is well controlled. Likewise, the seats have good lateral and lumbar support. The climate controls and seat heaters are both easy to use and effective at achieving their desired goals. The biggest strike against it is the high amount of road noise, which could get tiresome on long drives.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The Niro is easy to get in and out of thanks to doors that open nearly 90 degrees. Once inside, you'll find ample room front and back. Because it's a small vehicle, it's perhaps no surprise that three adults in the back make for a very tight fit. We do like the Niro's excellent driving position and good forward and side visibility. All of the controls are easy to find and use too.

How’s the tech? 7.5

The Niro is strong on the technology front, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration included as standard equipment. You also get many advanced drive safety systems as standard on everything except the base trim level. The base audio system won't win any awards, but the available Harman Kardon unit sounds great.

How’s the storage? 6.5

With 19.4 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats, the Kia Niro does not offer as much cargo space as hybrid hatchbacks, and far less than hybrid SUVs. That said, its rear seats do fold completely flat if you need to store more items. Small-item storage is average for the segment, though, again, only if you compare it against a hatchback. True SUVs offer more cubbies that are larger for storing gear.

How economical is it? 8.0

The Niro's fuel economy varies by trim level, with most versions checking in at an EPA-estimated 49 mpg in combined driving (51 city/46 highway). We couldn't match this number while driving around town — we averaged 46.4 mpg — but the Niro returned an impressive 52.4 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation route.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The Niro gives you a lot of features for your money. It also hits its fuel economy targets with ease and boasts one of the industry's best warranties. The one main issue we have is with the interior materials. A lot of hard plastic covers the lower half of the doors, dash and center console. In the light gray color scheme, it makes the interior look cheap. Even the soft-touch surfaces on the upper parts of the dash lack a quality feel.

Wildcard 6.0

The Niro can kind of be fun to drive, but only if you switch to the Sport mode and drive aggressively. Otherwise, it's a bit of a downer. As for styling, the Kia Niro isn't unpleasant to look at, but Kia's "it's an SUV!" marketing is a straight-up poseur move meant to exploit the current buying trend of consumers. Fake people aren't cool, and neither are fake cars.

Which Niro does Edmunds recommend?

We think the Touring represents the sweet spot in the Niro lineup. It won't break the bank, and features such as heated mirrors and adaptive cruise control are useful to have. The power driver's seat allows you to dial in your perfect position, while paddle shifters make the Niro a little more fun to drive. Just be aware that fuel economy is lower with this trim level (43 mpg combined).

Kia Niro models

The 2020 Kia Niro is a five-passenger hatchback/small SUV available in five trims. Every Niro comes with a four-cylinder hybrid electric powertrain that's good for 139 horsepower. That power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Feature highlights for the Niro include: