  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Niro
Edmunds Rating
7.0 / 10
Ad
8 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Kia Niro
VIEW OFFERS
Kia.com

2020 Kia Niro

#14 Hybrid vehicle

What’s new

  • Restyled headlights, foglights and grille
  • Newly available 10.25-inch touchscreen
  • More advanced traffic-adaptive cruise control system
  • Part of the first Kia Niro generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fuel economy
  • One of the more affordable hybrids available
  • Plenty of standard and optional features
  • All-wheel drive isn't available despite SUV marketing and styling
  • Less cargo space than most rivals
  • Feels poky in the default Eco driving mode
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
Kia Niro for Sale
2018
2017
MSRP Starting at
$24,590
Save as much as $3,239
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $3,058 with Edmunds

2020 Kia Niro pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Kia Niro Review

The 2020 Kia Niro is a solid pick for a fuel-efficient vehicle. It stands out from rivals such as the Hyundai Ioniq and Toyota Prius with its SUV-like styling. You don't get much more than the styling — there's no all-wheel drive available, for instance, and its cargo space is fairly modest. But it nonetheless provides plenty of value and right around 50 mpg in combined city/highway driving.
Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.0 / 10
Kia calls the Niro an SUV, but it's really just a hybrid hatchback. It gives you a marginally higher-positioned view of the road but offers nothing for off-road or foul-weather driving. Fuel economy is impressive, but we are surprised and disappointed in the transmission's lack of finesse. Test-drive it thoroughly before committing.

How does it drive?

6.0
With a 0-60 mph time of 8.9 seconds, the Niro is noticeably quicker than its chief rival, the Toyota Prius. But that's only if you engage the Sport driving mode and mash the gas. In the default Eco driving mode, the Niro responds apathetically to accelerator inputs. Transmission shifts are slow and sluggish too.

Braking is smooth in typical driving, but we found the car's emergency stopping power disappointing. In our testing, the Niro needed more distance to stop from 60 mph than other hybrids. The steering isn't great either since it's hard to discern where the true center is, so you have to constantly make tiny adjustments to keep the Niro tracking straight on the highway.

How comfortable is it?

7.5
The Niro provides a solid level of comfort for the daily commute. The ride is agreeable and body movement is well controlled. Likewise, the seats have good lateral and lumbar support. The climate controls and seat heaters are both easy to use and effective at achieving their desired goals. The biggest strike against it is the high amount of road noise, which could get tiresome on long drives.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The Niro is easy to get in and out of thanks to doors that open nearly 90 degrees. Once inside, you'll find ample room front and back. Because it's a small vehicle, it's perhaps no surprise that three adults in the back make for a very tight fit. We do like the Niro's excellent driving position and good forward and side visibility. All of the controls are easy to find and use too.

How’s the tech?

7.5
The Niro is strong on the technology front, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration included as standard equipment. You also get many advanced drive safety systems as standard on everything except the base trim level. The base audio system won't win any awards, but the available Harman Kardon unit sounds great.

How’s the storage?

6.5
With 19.4 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats, the Kia Niro does not offer as much cargo space as hybrid hatchbacks, and far less than hybrid SUVs. That said, its rear seats do fold completely flat if you need to store more items. Small-item storage is average for the segment, though, again, only if you compare it against a hatchback. True SUVs offer more cubbies that are larger for storing gear.

How economical is it?

8.0
The Niro's fuel economy varies by trim level, with most versions checking in at an EPA-estimated 49 mpg in combined driving (51 city/46 highway). We couldn't match this number while driving around town — we averaged 46.4 mpg — but the Niro returned an impressive 52.4 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation route.

Is it a good value?

7.5
The Niro gives you a lot of features for your money. It also hits its fuel economy targets with ease and boasts one of the industry's best warranties. The one main issue we have is with the interior materials. A lot of hard plastic covers the lower half of the doors, dash and center console. In the light gray color scheme, it makes the interior look cheap. Even the soft-touch surfaces on the upper parts of the dash lack a quality feel.

Wildcard

6.0
The Niro can kind of be fun to drive, but only if you switch to the Sport mode and drive aggressively. Otherwise, it's a bit of a downer. As for styling, the Kia Niro isn't unpleasant to look at, but Kia's "it's an SUV!" marketing is a straight-up poseur move meant to exploit the current buying trend of consumers. Fake people aren't cool, and neither are fake cars.

Which Niro does Edmunds recommend?

We think the Touring represents the sweet spot in the Niro lineup. It won't break the bank, and features such as heated mirrors and adaptive cruise control are useful to have. The power driver's seat allows you to dial in your perfect position, while paddle shifters make the Niro a little more fun to drive. Just be aware that fuel economy is lower with this trim level (43 mpg combined).

Kia Niro models

The 2020 Kia Niro is a five-passenger hatchback/small SUV available in five trims. Every Niro comes with a four-cylinder hybrid electric powertrain that's good for 139 horsepower. That power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Feature highlights for the Niro include:

LX
The Kia Niro's base trim starts you off with:

  • 16-inch wheels
  • Roof rails
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Six-speaker audio system

LXS
Adds a variety of features such as:

  • Keyless entry and ignition
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Rear cross-traffic alert (alerts you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
  • Forward collision warning (alerts you of a possible collision with the car in front)
  • Lane keeping assist (automatically steers the car back into its lane if the Niro begins to drift over the lane marker)

Touring
The Touring includes everything above, plus:

  • 18-inch wheels
  • Sunroof
  • Paddle shifters
  • Power-adjustable driver's seat
  • Cloth and leather combination upholstery
  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Niro and the car in front)

Touring Special Edition
Available only in unique shades of light blue or orange, the Touring Special Edition further adds:

  • LED headlights
  • Leather upholstery
  • 10.25-inch touchscreen
  • 8-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system

EX Premium
The range-topping EX Premium doesn't include the Special Edition's LED headlights or unique paint. It also rides on 16-inch wheels. Otherwise, all other features are included, as are:

  • Heated steering wheel
  • Heated and ventilated front seats
  • Simulated leather upholstery
  • Wireless charging pad
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Cargo cover (optional on all other models)

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Kia Niro.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    LXS 4dr SUV features & specs
    LXS 4dr SUV
    1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
    MSRP$25,990
    MPG 51 city / 46 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed automated manual
    Horsepower139 hp @ 5700 rpm
    See all for sale
    LX 4dr SUV features & specs
    LX 4dr SUV
    1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
    MSRP$24,590
    MPG 52 city / 49 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed automated manual
    Horsepower139 hp @ 5700 rpm
    See all for sale
    EX Premium 4dr SUV features & specs
    EX Premium 4dr SUV
    1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
    MSRP$32,790
    MPG 51 city / 46 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed automated manual
    Horsepower139 hp @ 5700 rpm
    See all for sale
    Touring SE 4dr SUV features & specs
    Touring SE 4dr SUV
    1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
    MSRP$30,790
    MPG 46 city / 40 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed automated manual
    Horsepower139 hp @ 5700 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Kia Niro features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Niro safety features:

    Blind Spot Detection System
    Detects and alerts you with visual and audio warnings when a vehicle in the adjacent lane is in your blind spot.
    Smart Cruise Control
    Maintains a set speed and interval behind the car ahead and will bring the car to a stop briefly before relinquishing control.
    Lane Keeping Assist
    Identifies lane markings and corrects the steering if you begin to drift out of your lane.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.1%

    Kia Niro vs. the competition

    Kia Niro vs. Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

    The Hyundai Ioniq is the Kia Niro's corporate sibling. Both share the same powertrain, though the Ioniq is styled to look like a hatchback. Though these two vehicles should feel similar, the Ioniq is slightly less appealing to drive. It doesn't ride as smoothly, and its grabby brakes make it harder to stop smoothly. There are better hybrids than both, but the Niro wins in a direct matchup.

    Compare Kia Niro & Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid features

    Kia Niro vs. Toyota Prius

    The Toyota Prius gets better fuel economy than the Niro and is a little more pleasant to drive. It also offers optional all-wheel drive, which is something you'd think the SUV-styled Niro would offer but doesn't. You'll generally get more for your money by going with the Niro though. If you want to learn more about the Prius, you can read our long-term road test here.

    Compare Kia Niro & Toyota Prius features

    Kia Niro vs. Honda Insight

    The Honda Insight is essentially a Civic with a hybrid powertrain and the exterior styling of an Accord. It is better than the Niro in most respects. You get a roomier cabin, a more compliant ride, and a more powerful and fuel-efficient powertrain. Unless you absolutely need the practicality afforded by the Niro's rear hatch (the Insight is a sedan), the Honda is a better choice.

    Compare Kia Niro & Honda Insight features

    Related Niro Articles

    FAQ

    Is the Kia Niro a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Niro both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.0 out of 10. You probably care about Kia Niro fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Niro gets an EPA-estimated 43 mpg to 50 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Niro has 19.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Niro. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Kia Niro?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Kia Niro:

    • Restyled headlights, foglights and grille
    • Newly available 10.25-inch touchscreen
    • More advanced traffic-adaptive cruise control system
    • Part of the first Kia Niro generation introduced for 2017
    Learn more

    Is the Kia Niro reliable?

    To determine whether the Kia Niro is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Niro. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Niro's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Kia Niro a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Kia Niro is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Niro and gave it a 7.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Niro is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Kia Niro?

    The least-expensive 2020 Kia Niro is the 2020 Kia Niro LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,590.

    Other versions include:

    • LXS 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $25,990
    • LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $24,590
    • EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $32,790
    • Touring SE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $30,790
    • Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $28,290
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Kia Niro?

    If you're interested in the Kia Niro, the next question is, which Niro model is right for you? Niro variants include LXS 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and Touring SE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). For a full list of Niro models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Kia Niro

    2020 Kia Niro Overview

    The 2020 Kia Niro is offered in the following submodels: Niro SUV. Available styles include LXS 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), Touring SE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM).

    What do people think of the 2020 Kia Niro?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Kia Niro and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Niro.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Kia Niro and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Niro featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Kia Niro?

    2020 Kia Niro EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

    The 2020 Kia Niro EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,835. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Niro EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $1,667 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,667 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,168.

    The average savings for the 2020 Kia Niro EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is 4.8% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 9 2020 Kia Niro EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Kia Niro LXS 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

    The 2020 Kia Niro LXS 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,245. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Niro LXS 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $3,058 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,058 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,187.

    The average savings for the 2020 Kia Niro LXS 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is 11.2% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 7 2020 Kia Niro LXS 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Kia Niro LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

    The 2020 Kia Niro LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,845. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Niro LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $2,947 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $2,947 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,898.

    The average savings for the 2020 Kia Niro LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is 11.4% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 8 2020 Kia Niro LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Kia Niro Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

    The 2020 Kia Niro Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,940. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Niro Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $3,239 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,239 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,701.

    The average savings for the 2020 Kia Niro Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is 10.8% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 6 2020 Kia Niro Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2020 Kia Niros are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Kia Niro for sale near. There are currently 157 new 2020 Niros listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,485 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Kia Niro. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,035 on a used or CPO 2020 Niro available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Kia Niros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Kia Niro for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,002.

    Find a new Kia for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,132.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Kia Niro?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Kia lease specials

    Related 2020 Kia Niro info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles