Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition XLT Sport 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,499
|$3,572
|$4,152
|Clean
|$2,294
|$3,279
|$3,812
|Average
|$1,882
|$2,694
|$3,131
|Rough
|$1,471
|$2,108
|$2,450
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,584
|$3,981
|$4,736
|Clean
|$2,372
|$3,654
|$4,348
|Average
|$1,946
|$3,002
|$3,571
|Rough
|$1,521
|$2,349
|$2,795
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,983
|$4,197
|$4,853
|Clean
|$2,738
|$3,853
|$4,455
|Average
|$2,247
|$3,165
|$3,659
|Rough
|$1,756
|$2,476
|$2,864
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,438
|$3,492
|$4,062
|Clean
|$2,238
|$3,206
|$3,729
|Average
|$1,836
|$2,633
|$3,063
|Rough
|$1,435
|$2,061
|$2,397
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,870
|$4,516
|$5,406
|Clean
|$2,634
|$4,146
|$4,963
|Average
|$2,162
|$3,406
|$4,076
|Rough
|$1,689
|$2,665
|$3,190
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition SSV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,268
|$3,203
|$3,708
|Clean
|$2,081
|$2,940
|$3,404
|Average
|$1,708
|$2,415
|$2,796
|Rough
|$1,335
|$1,890
|$2,188
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,865
|$4,046
|$4,684
|Clean
|$2,629
|$3,714
|$4,300
|Average
|$2,158
|$3,051
|$3,532
|Rough
|$1,686
|$2,387
|$2,764
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition SSV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,116
|$2,959
|$3,416
|Clean
|$1,941
|$2,717
|$3,136
|Average
|$1,593
|$2,231
|$2,576
|Rough
|$1,245
|$1,746
|$2,016
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition XLT Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,527
|$3,642
|$4,245
|Clean
|$2,319
|$3,343
|$3,897
|Average
|$1,903
|$2,746
|$3,201
|Rough
|$1,487
|$2,149
|$2,505
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition XLS 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,377
|$3,332
|$3,849
|Clean
|$2,182
|$3,059
|$3,533
|Average
|$1,790
|$2,513
|$2,902
|Rough
|$1,399
|$1,967
|$2,271
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,094
|$4,339
|$5,011
|Clean
|$2,839
|$3,983
|$4,600
|Average
|$2,330
|$3,272
|$3,779
|Rough
|$1,821
|$2,560
|$2,957
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,274
|$4,510
|$5,179
|Clean
|$3,005
|$4,140
|$4,754
|Average
|$2,466
|$3,401
|$3,905
|Rough
|$1,927
|$2,661
|$3,056
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition XLS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,808
|$3,659
|$4,119
|Clean
|$2,577
|$3,359
|$3,781
|Average
|$2,115
|$2,759
|$3,106
|Rough
|$1,653
|$2,159
|$2,431
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,729
|$4,344
|$5,217
|Clean
|$2,505
|$3,988
|$4,789
|Average
|$2,055
|$3,275
|$3,934
|Rough
|$1,606
|$2,563
|$3,078