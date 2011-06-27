  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition XLT Sport 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,499$3,572$4,152
Clean$2,294$3,279$3,812
Average$1,882$2,694$3,131
Rough$1,471$2,108$2,450
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,584$3,981$4,736
Clean$2,372$3,654$4,348
Average$1,946$3,002$3,571
Rough$1,521$2,349$2,795
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,983$4,197$4,853
Clean$2,738$3,853$4,455
Average$2,247$3,165$3,659
Rough$1,756$2,476$2,864
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,438$3,492$4,062
Clean$2,238$3,206$3,729
Average$1,836$2,633$3,063
Rough$1,435$2,061$2,397
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,870$4,516$5,406
Clean$2,634$4,146$4,963
Average$2,162$3,406$4,076
Rough$1,689$2,665$3,190
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition SSV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,268$3,203$3,708
Clean$2,081$2,940$3,404
Average$1,708$2,415$2,796
Rough$1,335$1,890$2,188
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,865$4,046$4,684
Clean$2,629$3,714$4,300
Average$2,158$3,051$3,532
Rough$1,686$2,387$2,764
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition SSV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,116$2,959$3,416
Clean$1,941$2,717$3,136
Average$1,593$2,231$2,576
Rough$1,245$1,746$2,016
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition XLT Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,527$3,642$4,245
Clean$2,319$3,343$3,897
Average$1,903$2,746$3,201
Rough$1,487$2,149$2,505
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition XLS 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,377$3,332$3,849
Clean$2,182$3,059$3,533
Average$1,790$2,513$2,902
Rough$1,399$1,967$2,271
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,094$4,339$5,011
Clean$2,839$3,983$4,600
Average$2,330$3,272$3,779
Rough$1,821$2,560$2,957
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,274$4,510$5,179
Clean$3,005$4,140$4,754
Average$2,466$3,401$3,905
Rough$1,927$2,661$3,056
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition XLS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,808$3,659$4,119
Clean$2,577$3,359$3,781
Average$2,115$2,759$3,106
Rough$1,653$2,159$2,431
Estimated values
2006 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,729$4,344$5,217
Clean$2,505$3,988$4,789
Average$2,055$3,275$3,934
Rough$1,606$2,563$3,078
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Ford Expedition on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,081 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,940 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Ford Expedition. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Ford Expedition and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Ford Expedition ranges from $1,335 to $3,708, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Ford Expedition is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.