2021 Chevrolet Blazer
What’s new
- Driver safety assist features (such as automatic emergency braking) now standard on most trim levels
- Other minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the first Blazer generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Refined ride quality
- Agile handling for an SUV
- Infotainment system is attractive and easy to use
- Strong optional V6 engine
- Base engine is underpowered
- Compromised headroom for rear passengers
- Lower maximum cargo capacity than several rivals
2021 Chevrolet Blazer Review
The 2021 Chevrolet Blazer sets itself apart from the rest of the midsize SUV crowd with distinctive and muscular styling. Essentially, Chevy took what could otherwise be a ho-hum family hauler and gave it an extreme makeover using clothes from the Camaro's closet. The accessorizing continues on the inside where you'll find a dashboard that has some Camaro-like design cues.
Pleasingly, there's some substance behind the Blazer's looks. It has agile handling for an SUV, and its optional V6 engine provides robust acceleration. We also like that it comes with Chevy's newest infotainment system, which is responsive and easy to use.
What we're not so fond of are the compromises made by that sporty styling. Rear-seat headroom is limited and cargo capacity suffers as well. Other five-passenger midsize SUVs such as the Hyundai Santa Fe and Honda Passport are significantly more practical and don't give up much in terms of outright performance to the Blazer.
Our verdict7.3 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
It's not all roses, however. Slow and heavy steering — combined with rampant torque steer, an undesirable trait where the steering wheel tugs in your hands when you mash the gas — negates most of the Blazer's sporting pretensions. Optional all-wheel drive is meant more for wet-weather driving than any legitimate off-road use, which is also hampered by the Blazer's lower ride height compared to the Jeep Cherokee or Subaru Outback.
How comfortable is it?7.0
The Blazer isn't particularly quiet — the cabin is awash in wind, road and tire noise as you cruise along the highway. You might have to raise your voice to talk with rear passengers. The climate control system takes a while to warm the cabin, and seat heaters are slow to activate.
How’s the interior?7.0
Drawbacks continue with placement of the controls. Certain buttons and knobs are cryptically marked and awkwardly arranged. Like the similarly styled Camaro sport coupe, the Blazer's outward visibility is compromised, particularly over your shoulder and to the rear. We recommend getting a Blazer with the available blind-spot monitoring system.
How’s the tech?8.0
As for the voice commands, they require a fairly rigid syntax, and conversational speech is often met with prompts to repeat. The Blazer's advanced driver aids work well.
How’s the storage?6.5
There's not much room inside the cabin for your personal effects. The center console is wide and deep, but the door pockets are shallow and narrow.
A properly equipped Blazer with all-wheel drive and the V6 engine can tow up to 4,500 pounds, which is an average amount for a midsize crossover SUV.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
The warranty is respectable, however. Like most rivals, the Blazer enjoys basic coverage for three years/36,000 miles while the powertrain warranty is good for five years/60,000 miles. Roadside assistance is covered during the powertrain warranty period, and unlike many rivals, the Blazer's plan includes one complimentary service visit during the first year of ownership.
Wildcard8.0
Which Blazer does Edmunds recommend?
Chevrolet Blazer models
The Blazer is a five-passenger SUV available in six trim levels: L, 1LT, 2LT, 3LT, RS and Premier. Three engines are available: two four-cylinders (one turbocharged) and a V6. All are connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional on the 2LT, 3LT, RS and Premier trims. The Blazer's significant features include:
L
The basic L is usually reserved for fleet sales but includes:
- 193-horsepower four-cylinder engine
- 18-inch wheels
- Six-speaker audio system
- Four USB ports
- 8-inch touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Cruise control
1LT
Adds just a few features, such as:
- Satellite radio
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Tinted rear windows
2LT
Provides a step up from the 1LT with:
- 230-hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine
- Forward collision warning (alerts you of a possible collision with the car in front)
- Automatic emergency braking (warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't respond in time)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the car back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
3LT
Tops out the LT range with:
- Leather upholstery
- Power-adjustable heated front seats
- Heated outside mirrors
- Power liftgate
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
RS
Adds additional features and a sporty appearance with:
- 308-hp V6 engine
- Unique 20-inch black-painted wheels
- Special black grille and black exterior trim
- Programmable power liftgate
- Upgraded touchscreen infotainment with navigation
- 120-volt power port
- Heated steering wheel
Premier
Tops out the Blazer with:
- Upgraded eight-speaker audio system
- Different 20-inch wheels
- Cargo management system
- Driver-seat memory settings
- Heated outboard rear seats
- Ventilated front seats
- Power-adjustable steering column
- Unique chrome grille and silver exterior trim
Many features from the higher trim levels can be added to the lower trims via various equipment packages. Other significant packages include:
Sound and Technology package
Available on the 3LT, it includes:
- 8-inch touchscreen with navigation
- Upgraded eight-speaker audio system
- Digital rearview mirror (allows you to see out the back even with a fully loaded cargo area)
- Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Blazer and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- 120-volt power outlet
Enhanced Convenience and Driver Confidence II package
Available on the RS, it includes:
- Heated outboard rear seats
- Upgraded eight-speaker audio system
- Driver-seat memory settings
- Ventilated front seats
- Power-adjustable steering column
Driver Confidence II package
Adds extra content to the RS and Premier trims with:
- Wireless device charging
- Surround-view camera system
- Rear camera mirror
- LED headlights
- Rear-seat reminder (alerts you to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle)
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
- Enhanced automatic emergency braking (works at higher speeds than the standard automatic emergency braking system)
Features & Specs
|3LT 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$37,300
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|230 hp @ 5000 rpm
|RS 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$43,700
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6600 rpm
|RS 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$40,800
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Premier 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$45,800
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Blazer safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Sounds an alarm if the vehicle rapidly approaches a stopped vehicle in front and a collision is deemed imminent.
- Safety Alert Seat
- Vibrates to alert you when advanced safety systems, including the parking sensors and blind-spot monitor, are triggered.
- Blind Zone Alert
- Warns you if there's a vehicle in or approaching the blind spot via a light in the rearview mirror.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chevrolet Blazer vs. the competition
Chevrolet Blazer vs. Hyundai Santa Fe
The Blazer might have the edge of the Santa Fe when it comes to ride and handling, but Hyundai's SUV counters with a high-quality interior, excellent warranty coverage, superior cargo capacity and all-around good value for the money. It does lack an engine as powerful as the Chevy's optional V6, but it also undercuts a similarly equipped Blazer by thousands.
Chevrolet Blazer vs. Acura RDX
When similarly equipped, the Acura RDX comes in at a similar price to the Blazer. The Acura also offers a roomy interior and superior refinement as well as handling performance that's comparable to the Blazer's abilities. In the Blazer's favor are the easier-to-use infotainment system and the optional V6 engine.
Chevrolet Blazer vs. Honda Passport
As evidenced by its No. 1 ranking in our midsize SUV segment, the Honda Passport gets a lot of things right. Its standard V6 engine is smooth and powerful, and its spacious interior is dotted with thoughtful storage options. To learn more about what life is like with a Passport, read more about our experiences during our long-term Honda Passport test.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Blazer a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Chevrolet Blazer?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Chevrolet Blazer:
- Driver safety assist features (such as automatic emergency braking) now standard on most trim levels
- Other minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the first Blazer generation introduced for 2019
Is the Chevrolet Blazer reliable?
Is the 2021 Chevrolet Blazer a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer?
The least-expensive 2021 Chevrolet Blazer is the 2021 Chevrolet Blazer L 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,800.
Other versions include:
- 3LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $37,300
- RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $43,700
- RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $40,800
- Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $45,800
- 1LT 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $32,300
- 3LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $39,300
- Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $43,000
- L 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $28,800
- 2LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $33,100
- 2LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $35,100
What are the different models of Chevrolet Blazer?
