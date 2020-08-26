2021 Chevrolet Blazer Review

The 2021 Chevrolet Blazer sets itself apart from the rest of the midsize SUV crowd with distinctive and muscular styling. Essentially, Chevy took what could otherwise be a ho-hum family hauler and gave it an extreme makeover using clothes from the Camaro's closet. The accessorizing continues on the inside where you'll find a dashboard that has some Camaro-like design cues. Pleasingly, there's some substance behind the Blazer's looks. It has agile handling for an SUV, and its optional V6 engine provides robust acceleration. We also like that it comes with Chevy's newest infotainment system, which is responsive and easy to use. What we're not so fond of are the compromises made by that sporty styling. Rear-seat headroom is limited and cargo capacity suffers as well. Other five-passenger midsize SUVs such as the Hyundai Santa Fe and Honda Passport are significantly more practical and don't give up much in terms of outright performance to the Blazer.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.3 / 10

The Blazer isn't the off-road scrambler you may remember from years ago. Today's Blazer is better suited to on-road performance with its sharp handling and well-damped ride. There's a cost for its showstopping Camaro-like design: Rear headroom is severely compromised, and utility is limited given its small cargo capacity.

How does it drive? 7.5

Strong acceleration and crisp handling are two of the Blazer's hallmarks. The V6-powered Blazer we tested sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds. That's quick for this type of vehicle and a bit better than the Honda Passport and the Ford Edge with its turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The Blazer is also agile through turns, with well-controlled body roll.



It's not all roses, however. Slow and heavy steering — combined with rampant torque steer, an undesirable trait where the steering wheel tugs in your hands when you mash the gas — negates most of the Blazer's sporting pretensions. Optional all-wheel drive is meant more for wet-weather driving than any legitimate off-road use, which is also hampered by the Blazer's lower ride height compared to the Jeep Cherokee or Subaru Outback.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

For the most part, the Blazer delivers the on-road comfort you expect from a modern SUV. The ride is stable and controlled without being overly harsh. The front seats are well bolstered and remain supportive for long stretches. The rear seats are fairly flat but are set at a comfortable angle and height.



The Blazer isn't particularly quiet — the cabin is awash in wind, road and tire noise as you cruise along the highway. You might have to raise your voice to talk with rear passengers. The climate control system takes a while to warm the cabin, and seat heaters are slow to activate.

How’s the interior? 7.0

Slipping in and out of the cabin is easy, but the Blazer's sloping roofline restricts rear headroom for 6-foot-plus passengers. There's also only enough shoulder room to comfortably seat two across in the back. Up front, there's more room and a wide range of steering wheel and seat adjustments to fit drivers of most sizes.



Drawbacks continue with placement of the controls. Certain buttons and knobs are cryptically marked and awkwardly arranged. Like the similarly styled Camaro sport coupe, the Blazer's outward visibility is compromised, particularly over your shoulder and to the rear. We recommend getting a Blazer with the available blind-spot monitoring system.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The Blazer touchscreen has crisp graphics and an easy-to-use interface. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality is also included, but the native interface is fine in its own right. The available Bose audio system isn't quite "premium," but it's decent. Sound quality is solidly midrange and can't go too loud before distortion sets in.



As for the voice commands, they require a fairly rigid syntax, and conversational speech is often met with prompts to repeat. The Blazer's advanced driver aids work well.

How’s the storage? 6.5

The Blazer lacks the cargo capacity of most of its competitors. The cargo area measures 64 cubic feet with the rear seats folded, which is far less than competitors such as the Passport or Hyundai Santa Fe. In particular, the Blazer's tall liftover height creates a challenge when loading heavy, bulky loads. That said, its clever cargo rail system is useful for securing items of varying lengths and sizes.



There's not much room inside the cabin for your personal effects. The center console is wide and deep, but the door pockets are shallow and narrow.



A properly equipped Blazer with all-wheel drive and the V6 engine can tow up to 4,500 pounds, which is an average amount for a midsize crossover SUV.

How economical is it? 7.0

Over about 1,245 test miles, our front-wheel-drive test Blazer V6 returned 19.5 mpg. That's a bit off from its EPA rating of 22 mpg in combined city/highway driving. But on our official mixed-driving evaluation route, the Blazer achieved 21.1 mpg, meeting expectations.

Is it a good value? 7.0

With a pleasant but plain interior, smaller cargo capacity than rivals, average driving performance, and class-average pricing, the Blazer offers questionable value relative to other midsize SUVs. It doesn't do anything much better than the others, with the lone exception of crisper cornering — not high on our list of SUV needs.



The warranty is respectable, however. Like most rivals, the Blazer enjoys basic coverage for three years/36,000 miles while the powertrain warranty is good for five years/60,000 miles. Roadside assistance is covered during the powertrain warranty period, and unlike many rivals, the Blazer's plan includes one complimentary service visit during the first year of ownership.

Wildcard 8.0

The Blazer would be more fun if it drove like the Camaro that inspires it. Instead it's a mildly sporty SUV that's more playful in turns than most of its competitors. Strip away the big front grille and the bold exterior styling, and the Blazer is an average midsize SUV. But that styling counts for something, especially in a class prone to anonymity.

Which Blazer does Edmunds recommend?

The cost of a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer can escalate quickly. As such, we recommend that you stick with the 2LT trim level. This choice ensures you get the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine as well as the new Chevy Safety Assist package, which bundles popular driver aids such as automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist. To this, we'd add the Convenience and Driver Confidence package, which adds nice-to-have features such as heated seats, a programmable power liftgate, auto-dimming side mirrors and rear cross-traffic alert.

Chevrolet Blazer models

The Blazer is a five-passenger SUV available in six trim levels: L, 1LT, 2LT, 3LT, RS and Premier. Three engines are available: two four-cylinders (one turbocharged) and a V6. All are connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional on the 2LT, 3LT, RS and Premier trims. The Blazer's significant features include: