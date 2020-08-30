Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia

Located 9 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Graphite Shadow 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL AWD CVT I4 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL in Graphite Shadow, NAVIGATION!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, BACK UP CAMERA!, HEATED SEATS!, PREMIUM AUDIO!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, LANE DEPARTURE, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, 360 CAMERA!, Active Front Lighting System, Black Front Grille Mesh, Black Outside Mirror Caps, Blind Spot Intervention, Body Color Rear Diffuser, Cargo Package, Cube Design LED Headlights, Dark Chrome Front Fender Accent, Dark Chrome Front Grille Surround, Dark Chrome Tailgate Finisher, Distance Control Assist, Edition 30 Badge on Lower Right Tailgate, Edition 30 Labeled Illuminated Kick Plates, Edition 30 Package (DISC), Graphite Tricot Headliner, Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, ProASSIST Package (Edition 30) (DISC), Wheels: 20" Dark Painted (DISC). 22/28 City/Highway MPG

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3PCAJ5M36LF119762

Stock: P10726

Listed since: 04-24-2020