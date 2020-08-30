INFINITI SUVs for Sale Near Me
$55,240Est. Loan: $914/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Majestic White 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE AWD CVT 3.5L V6 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE in Majestic White, NAVIGATION!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, HEATED SEATS!, PREMIUM AUDIO!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, LANE DEPARTURE, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL!, 360 CAMERA!, POWER LIFTGATE!, Active Trace Control, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Auto Side Dimming Mirrors, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Black Front Grille Mesh, Black Mirror Caps, Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), Dark Chrome Door Moldings, Dark Chrome Fog Lamp Finishers, Dark Chrome Front Grille Surround, Dark Chrome Liftgate Finisher, Distance Control Assist, ECO Pedal, EDITION 30 Emblem, EDITION 30 Essential Package, EDITION 30 Package, Edition 30 Package (K13), EDITION 30 Stainless Steel Kick Plates, Front & Rear Sonar Sensors (2FR/2RR), Front & Rear Sonar Sensors (4FR/4RR), Graphite Headliner/Sun Visors/Sun Shades, High Beam Assist (HBA), INFINITI InTouch w/Navigation & InTouch Services, Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Voice Recognition for Navigation Functions, Wheels: 20" Unique Dark Aluminum Alloy. 19/26 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM6LC534737
Stock: P10743
Listed since: 06-25-2020
$49,260Est. Loan: $821/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Black Obsidian 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL AWD CVT I4 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL in Black Obsidian, NAVIGATION!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, PREMIUM AUDIO!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, PANORAMIC ROOF!, LANE DEPARTURE, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, 360 CAMERA!, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, Active Front Lighting System, Black Front Grille Mesh, Black Outside Mirror Caps, Blind Spot Intervention, Body Color Rear Diffuser, Cargo Package, Cube Design LED Headlights, Dark Chrome Front Fender Accent, Dark Chrome Front Grille Surround, Dark Chrome Tailgate Finisher, Distance Control Assist, Edition 30 Badge on Lower Right Tailgate, Edition 30 Labeled Illuminated Kick Plates, Edition 30 Package (DISC), Graphite Tricot Headliner, Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, ProASSIST Package (Edition 30) (DISC), Wheels: 20" Dark Painted (DISC). 22/28 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3PCAJ5M35LF115234
Stock: P10699
Listed since: 04-06-2020
$60,005Est. Loan: $1,001/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Graphite Shadow 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE AWD CVT 3.5L V6 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE in Graphite Shadow, BLUETOOTH!, NAVIGATION!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, HEATED SEATS!, PREMIUM AUDIO!, COOLED FRONT SEATS!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, PANORAMIC ROOF!, LANE DEPARTURE, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL!, 360 CAMERA!, TIRE & WHEEL PKG!, POWER LIFTGATE!. Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM1LC541370
Stock: P10800
Listed since: 08-01-2020
$50,330Est. Loan: $827/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Black Obsidian 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE AWD CVT 3.5L V6 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE in Black Obsidian, BLUETOOTH!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, HEATED SEATS!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, BACK UP COLLISION!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, POWER LIFTGATE!. 19/26 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM7LC540014
Stock: P10793
Listed since: 07-22-2020
$49,260Est. Loan: $823/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Graphite Shadow 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL AWD CVT I4 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL in Graphite Shadow, BLUETOOTH!, NAVIGATION!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, HEATED SEATS!, PREMIUM AUDIO!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, PANORAMIC ROOF!, LANE DEPARTURE, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, 360 CAMERA!, POWER LIFTGATE!, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, Active Front Lighting System, Black Front Grille Mesh, Black Outside Mirror Caps, Blind Spot Intervention, Body Color Rear Diffuser, Cargo Package, Cube Design LED Headlights, Dark Chrome Front Fender Accent, Dark Chrome Front Grille Surround, Dark Chrome Tailgate Finisher, Distance Control Assist, Edition 30 Badge on Lower Right Tailgate, Edition 30 Labeled Illuminated Kick Plates, Edition 30 Package (DISC), Graphite Tricot Headliner, Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, ProASSIST Package (Edition 30) (DISC), Wheels: 20" Dark Painted (DISC). 22/28 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3PCAJ5M35LF115010
Stock: P10703
Listed since: 04-06-2020
$49,260Est. Loan: $823/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Graphite Shadow 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL AWD CVT I4 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL in Graphite Shadow, NAVIGATION!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, BACK UP CAMERA!, HEATED SEATS!, PREMIUM AUDIO!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, LANE DEPARTURE, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, 360 CAMERA!, Active Front Lighting System, Black Front Grille Mesh, Black Outside Mirror Caps, Blind Spot Intervention, Body Color Rear Diffuser, Cargo Package, Cube Design LED Headlights, Dark Chrome Front Fender Accent, Dark Chrome Front Grille Surround, Dark Chrome Tailgate Finisher, Distance Control Assist, Edition 30 Badge on Lower Right Tailgate, Edition 30 Labeled Illuminated Kick Plates, Edition 30 Package (DISC), Graphite Tricot Headliner, Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, ProASSIST Package (Edition 30) (DISC), Wheels: 20" Dark Painted (DISC). 22/28 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3PCAJ5M36LF119762
Stock: P10726
Listed since: 04-24-2020
$53,800Est. Loan: $888/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Majestic White 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE AWD CVT 3.5L V6 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE in Majestic White, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, HEATED STEERING WHEEL!, 360 CAMERA!, POWER LIFTGATE!, Leather, Navigation, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Cargo Package Essential, Cargo Protector, Console Net, Essential Package, First Aid Kit, Front & Rear Sonar Sensors (2FR/2RR), Illuminated Kick Plates (IKP), INFINITI InTouch w/Navigation & InTouch Services, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Rear Cargo Cover, Voice Recognition for Navigation Functions. Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM3LC538065
Stock: P10769
Listed since: 07-07-2020
$59,200Est. Loan: $986/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Liquid Platinum 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE AWD CVT 3.5L V6 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE in Liquid Platinum, NAVIGATION!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, HEATED SEATS!, PREMIUM AUDIO!, COOLED FRONT SEATS!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, PANORAMIC ROOF!, LANE DEPARTURE, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL!, 360 CAMERA!, TIRE & WHEEL PKG!, POWER LIFTGATE!, 1st & 2nd Row Unique Hour Glass Seat Quilting, 2nd & 3rd Row Moonroof w/Power Rear Sunshade, Active Trace Control, Advanced Climate Control System, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Auto Side Dimming Mirrors, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), Bose CenterPoint 15-Speaker Sound System, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Cross Bars, Distance Control Assist, ECO Pedal, Essential Package, Front & Rear Sonar Sensors (2FR/2RR), Front & Rear Sonar Sensors (4FR/4RR), Front Pre-Crash Seatbelts, Heated 2nd-Row Seats, High Beam Assist (HBA), Illuminated Kick Plates (IKP), INFINITI InTouch w/Navigation & InTouch Services, Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Maple Interior Accents, Motion Activated Liftgate, Power Return 3rd Row Seat Back, ProACTIVE Package, Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Sensory Package, Voice Recognition for Navigation Functions, Wheels: 20" 15-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy. Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM1LC526805
Stock: PX3903
Listed since: 07-11-2020
$45,515Est. Loan: $759/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Majestic 2020 INFINITI QX50 LUXE AWD CVT I4 2020 INFINITI QX50 LUXE in Majestic, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, BACK UP CAMERA!, HEATED SEATS!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, PANORAMIC ROOF!, BACK UP COLLISION!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, POWER LIFTGATE!. Recent Arrival! 22/28 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI QX50 LUXE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3PCAJ5M37LF120371
Stock: P10783
Listed since: 07-10-2020
$49,260Est. Loan: $821/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Black Obsidian 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL AWD CVT I4 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL in Black Obsidian, BLUETOOTH!, NAVIGATION!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, HEATED SEATS!, PREMIUM AUDIO!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, PANORAMIC ROOF!, LANE DEPARTURE, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, HEATED STEERING WHEEL!, 360 CAMERA!, POWER LIFTGATE!, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, Active Front Lighting System, Black Front Grille Mesh, Black Outside Mirror Caps, Blind Spot Intervention, Body Color Rear Diffuser, Cargo Package, Cube Design LED Headlights, Dark Chrome Front Fender Accent, Dark Chrome Front Grille Surround, Dark Chrome Tailgate Finisher, Distance Control Assist, Edition 30 Badge on Lower Right Tailgate, Edition 30 Labeled Illuminated Kick Plates, Edition 30 Package (DISC), Graphite Tricot Headliner, Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, ProASSIST Package (Edition 30) (DISC), Wheels: 20" Dark Painted (DISC). 22/28 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3PCAJ5M36LF114996
Stock: P10704
Listed since: 04-06-2020
$47,600Est. Loan: $780/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Hermosa Blue 2020 INFINITI QX60 PURE AWD CVT 3.5L V6 2020 INFINITI QX60 PURE in Hermosa Blue, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, BACK UP CAMERA!, HEATED SEATS!, PUSH BUTTON START!, POWER LIFTGATE!, Leather. Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI QX60 PURE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MMXLC538113
Stock: P10772
Listed since: 07-08-2020
$48,295Est. Loan: $790/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Majestic White 2020 INFINITI QX60 PURE AWD CVT 3.5L V6 2020 INFINITI QX60 PURE in Majestic White, BACK UP CAMERA!, HEATED SEATS!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, POWER LIFTGATE!. Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI QX60 PURE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM8LC538997
Stock: P10784
Listed since: 07-14-2020
$73,930Est. Loan: $1,271/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Graphite Shadow 2020 INFINITI QX80 LUXE AWD 7-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8 2020 INFINITI QX80 LUXE in Graphite Shadow, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, LANE DEPARTURE, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, 360 CAMERA!, POWER LIFTGATE!, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, Leather, Navigation, Navigation system: INFINITI InTouch Navigation. Recent Arrival!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI QX80 LUXE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE4L9256639
Stock: P10758
Listed since: 06-30-2020
$73,930Est. Loan: $1,271/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Black Obsidian 2020 INFINITI QX80 LUXE AWD 7-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8 2020 INFINITI QX80 LUXE in Black Obsidian, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, HEATED SEATS!, PREMIUM AUDIO!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL!, 360 CAMERA!, POWER LIFTGATE!, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), Navigation system: INFINITI InTouch Navigation, ProASSIST Package, Smart Rear View Mirror.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI QX80 LUXE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE6L9256609
Stock: P10886
Listed since: 06-26-2020
$73,930Est. Loan: $1,271/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Hermosa Blue 2020 INFINITI QX80 LUXE AWD 7-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8 2020 INFINITI QX80 LUXE in Hermosa Blue, NAVIGATION!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, HEATED SEATS!, PREMIUM AUDIO!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, LEATHER!, 360 CAMERA!, POWER LIFTGATE!, 13 Speakers, Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), Navigation system: INFINITI InTouch Navigation, ProASSIST Package, Smart Rear View Mirror. Recent Arrival!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI QX80 LUXE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE4L9256611
Stock: P10750
Listed since: 06-27-2020
$73,930Est. Loan: $1,271/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Liquid Platinum 2020 INFINITI QX80 LUXE AWD 7-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8 2020 INFINITI QX80 LUXE in Liquid Platinum, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, HEATED SEATS!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, LANE DEPARTURE, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL!, POWER LIFTGATE!, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, Leather, Navigation. Recent Arrival!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI QX80 LUXE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE9L9256605
Stock: P10760
Listed since: 07-01-2020
$52,300Est. Loan: $864/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Graphite Shadow 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE AWD CVT 3.5L V6 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE in Graphite Shadow, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, BACK UP COLLISION!, REMOTE START!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, PUSH BUTTON START!, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL!, 360 CAMERA!, POWER LIFTGATE!, Leather, Navigation, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Essential Package, Front & Rear Sonar Sensors (2FR/2RR), Illuminated Kick Plates (IKP), INFINITI InTouch w/Navigation & InTouch Services, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Voice Recognition for Navigation Functions. Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM4LC538348
Stock: P10775
Listed since: 07-08-2020
$47,600Est. Loan: $779/mo
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Black Obsidian 2020 INFINITI QX60 PURE AWD CVT 3.5L V6 2020 INFINITI QX60 PURE in Black Obsidian, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, BACK UP CAMERA!, HEATED SEATS!, REMOTE START!, PUSH BUTTON START!, POWER LIFTGATE!, Leather. Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 INFINITI QX60 PURE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM2LC537635
Stock: P10765
Listed since: 07-03-2020
