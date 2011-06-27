Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,345
|$15,257
|$17,295
|Clean
|$11,648
|$14,403
|$16,327
|Average
|$10,255
|$12,695
|$14,391
|Rough
|$8,861
|$10,987
|$12,455
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,594
|$14,346
|$16,273
|Clean
|$10,940
|$13,543
|$15,363
|Average
|$9,631
|$11,937
|$13,541
|Rough
|$8,323
|$10,331
|$11,719
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,765
|$19,004
|$21,275
|Clean
|$14,875
|$17,940
|$20,084
|Average
|$13,096
|$15,813
|$17,703
|Rough
|$11,316
|$13,686
|$15,321
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,809
|$13,582
|$15,523
|Clean
|$10,199
|$12,822
|$14,654
|Average
|$8,979
|$11,301
|$12,917
|Rough
|$7,759
|$9,781
|$11,179
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,963
|$15,924
|$17,997
|Clean
|$12,231
|$15,032
|$16,989
|Average
|$10,768
|$13,250
|$14,975
|Rough
|$9,305
|$11,468
|$12,960
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,609
|$17,770
|$19,984
|Clean
|$13,785
|$16,776
|$18,866
|Average
|$12,136
|$14,786
|$16,629
|Rough
|$10,487
|$12,797
|$14,392