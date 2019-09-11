2020 Chevrolet Blazer Review

The Blazer name has a storied past within the walls of General Motors. It started as an SUV variant of Chevrolet's full-size trucks, before moving to the smaller S-10 pickup chassis in the early '80s. After being mothballed for a decade and a half, the nameplate was resurrected just last year, but the modern iteration is much different from its forebears. The 2020 Chevrolet Blazer is a midsize crossover better suited for on-road duty than its predecessors, but it loses some magic in the process. There's no doubt about it: The modern Chevy Blazer is one of the most distinctive SUVs on the market. Its Camaro-inspired exterior immediately stands out among the long list of boxy, utilitarian competitors. The muscle car aesthetic carries over to the interior, which truly feels like a Camaro expanded to fit a much larger vehicle. If you just want a powerful SUV that looks good, stop reading now and run to your nearest bowtie dealer. If you want a functional interior, however, you might consider something else. The aggressive design that makes the Blazer look so darn good comes at the cost of rear headroom and cargo room. The Blazer also shares one of the Camaro's worst aspects: impaired rear visibility. You'll definitely want to upgrade to at least the 1LT trim with the Convenience and Driver Confidence package to get the blind-spot monitor, which we consider a must-have for the Blazer. Though it doesn't have the off-road prowess of older models, the latest Blazer is more in line with current consumer preferences and offers something unique in a field of bland crossovers. However, it's not as practical as rivals. The Honda Passport — another new SUV with a throwback name — gives up some style but is much more usable everyday. We also like the Jeep Grand Cherokee. It's not the newest kid on the block, but it too has a distinctive look and is more comfortable for passengers.

Our verdict 7.3 / 10

The Blazer isn't the off-road scrambler you may remember from years ago. Today's Blazer is better suited to on-road performance with its sharp handling and well-damped ride. There's a cost for its showstopping Camaro-like design: Rear headroom is severely compromised, and utility is limited given its small cargo capacity.

How does it drive? 7.5

Strong acceleration and crisp handling are two of the Blazer's hallmarks. The V6-powered Blazer we tested sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds. That's quick for this type of vehicle and a bit better than the Honda Passport and the Ford Edge with its turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The Blazer is also agile through turns, with well-controlled body roll.



It's not all roses, however. Slow and heavy steering — combined with rampant torque steer, an undesirable trait where the steering wheel tugs in your hands when you mash the gas — negates most of the Blazer's sporting pretensions. Optional all-wheel drive is meant more for wet-weather driving than any legitimate off-road use, which is also hampered by the Blazer's lower ride height compared to the Jeep Cherokee or Subaru Outback.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

For the most part, the Blazer delivers the on-road comfort you expect from a modern SUV. The ride is stable and controlled without being overly harsh. The front seats are well bolstered and remain supportive for long stretches. The rear seats are fairly flat but are set at a comfortable angle and height.



The Blazer isn't particularly quiet — the cabin is awash in wind, road and tire noise as you cruise along the highway. You might have to raise your voice to talk with rear passengers. The climate control system takes a while to warm the cabin, and seat heaters are slow to activate.

How’s the interior? 7.0

Slipping in and out of the cabin is easy, but the Blazer's sloping roofline restricts rear headroom for 6-foot-plus passengers. There's also only enough shoulder room to comfortably seat two across in the back. Up front, there's more room and a wide range of steering wheel and seat adjustments to fit drivers of most sizes.



Drawbacks continue with placement of the controls. Certain buttons and knobs are cryptically marked and awkwardly arranged. Like the similarly styled Camaro sport coupe, the Blazer's outward visibility is compromised, particularly over your shoulder and to the rear. We recommend getting a Blazer with the available blind-spot monitoring system.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The Blazer touchscreen has crisp graphics and an easy-to-use interface. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality is also included, but the native interface is fine in its own right. The available Bose audio system isn't quite "premium," but it's decent. Sound quality is solidly midrange and can't go too loud before distortion sets in.



As for the voice commands, they require a fairly rigid syntax, and conversational speech is often met with prompts to repeat. The Blazer's advanced driver aids work well.

How’s the storage? 6.5

The Blazer lacks the cargo capacity of most of its competitors. The cargo area measures 64 cubic feet with the rear seats folded, which is far less than competitors such as the Passport or Hyundai Santa Fe. In particular, the Blazer's tall liftover height creates a challenge when loading heavy, bulky loads. That said, its clever cargo rail system is useful for securing items of varying lengths and sizes.



There's not much room inside the cabin for your personal effects. The center console is wide and deep, but the door pockets are shallow and narrow.



A properly equipped Blazer with all-wheel drive and the V6 engine can tow up to 4,500 pounds, which is an average amount for a midsize crossover SUV.

How economical is it? 7.0

Over about 1,245 test miles, our front-wheel-drive test Blazer V6 returned 19.5 mpg. That's a bit off from its EPA rating of 22 mpg in combined city/highway driving. But on our official mixed-driving evaluation route, the Blazer achieved 21.1 mpg, meeting expectations.

Is it a good value? 7.0

With a pleasant but plain interior, smaller cargo capacity than rivals, average driving performance, and class-average pricing, the Blazer offers questionable value relative to other midsize SUVs. It doesn't do anything much better than the others, with the lone exception of crisper cornering — not high on our list of SUV needs.



The warranty is respectable, however. Like most rivals, the Blazer enjoys basic coverage for three years/36,000 miles while the powertrain warranty is good for five years/60,000 miles. Roadside assistance is covered during the powertrain warranty period, and unlike many rivals, the Blazer's plan includes one complimentary service visit during the first year of ownership.

Wildcard 8.0

The Blazer would be more fun if it drove like the Camaro that inspires it. Instead it's a mildly sporty SUV that's more playful in turns than most of its competitors. Strip away the big front grille and the bold exterior styling, and the Blazer is an average midsize SUV. But that styling counts for something, especially in a class prone to anonymity.

Which Blazer does Edmunds recommend?

Most dealers don't stock the L model at all, and the 1LT costs thousands more for very few added features. On the surface, the 2LT doesn't seem much better, but the turbocharged engine is a worthy upgrade from the gutless 2.5-liter motor. We also recommend the Convenience and Driver Confidence package, which adds almost all of the 3LT's features (including the much-needed blind-spot monitor) minus the leather upholstery.

2020 Chevrolet Blazer models

The 2020 Chevrolet Blazer is a five-seat midsize SUV available in four trim levels: L, LT, RS and Premier. The L trim level is the base model, equipped with a decent amount of standard equipment, including a few key tech items. But you're more likely to find the next-level Blazer trim on dealer lots, and it comes in three subtrims: 1LT, 2LT and 3LT. They offer increasing amounts of safety equipment plus upgraded engines. The RS has a sporty look with some unique exterior details, while the Premier is the most luxurious of the Blazers.