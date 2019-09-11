2020 Chevrolet Blazer
What’s new
- New turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine option
- Engine stop-start function can now be disabled
- Trailer hitch guidance included with tow package
- Part of the first Blazer generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Refined ride quality
- Strong optional V6 engine
- Infotainment system is attractive and easy to use
- Agile handling for an SUV
- Base engine is underpowered
- Compromised headroom for rear passengers
- Maximum cargo capacity is lower than that of several rivals
- Limited availability of advanced driver safety aids
2020 Chevrolet Blazer Review
The Blazer name has a storied past within the walls of General Motors. It started as an SUV variant of Chevrolet's full-size trucks, before moving to the smaller S-10 pickup chassis in the early '80s. After being mothballed for a decade and a half, the nameplate was resurrected just last year, but the modern iteration is much different from its forebears. The 2020 Chevrolet Blazer is a midsize crossover better suited for on-road duty than its predecessors, but it loses some magic in the process.
There's no doubt about it: The modern Chevy Blazer is one of the most distinctive SUVs on the market. Its Camaro-inspired exterior immediately stands out among the long list of boxy, utilitarian competitors. The muscle car aesthetic carries over to the interior, which truly feels like a Camaro expanded to fit a much larger vehicle. If you just want a powerful SUV that looks good, stop reading now and run to your nearest bowtie dealer.
If you want a functional interior, however, you might consider something else. The aggressive design that makes the Blazer look so darn good comes at the cost of rear headroom and cargo room. The Blazer also shares one of the Camaro's worst aspects: impaired rear visibility. You'll definitely want to upgrade to at least the 1LT trim with the Convenience and Driver Confidence package to get the blind-spot monitor, which we consider a must-have for the Blazer.
Though it doesn't have the off-road prowess of older models, the latest Blazer is more in line with current consumer preferences and offers something unique in a field of bland crossovers. However, it's not as practical as rivals. The Honda Passport — another new SUV with a throwback name — gives up some style but is much more usable everyday. We also like the Jeep Grand Cherokee. It's not the newest kid on the block, but it too has a distinctive look and is more comfortable for passengers.
Our verdict7.3 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
It's not all roses, however. Slow and heavy steering — combined with rampant torque steer, an undesirable trait where the steering wheel tugs in your hands when you mash the gas — negates most of the Blazer's sporting pretensions. Optional all-wheel drive is meant more for wet-weather driving than any legitimate off-road use, which is also hampered by the Blazer's lower ride height compared to the Jeep Cherokee or Subaru Outback.
How comfortable is it?7.0
The Blazer isn't particularly quiet — the cabin is awash in wind, road and tire noise as you cruise along the highway. You might have to raise your voice to talk with rear passengers. The climate control system takes a while to warm the cabin, and seat heaters are slow to activate.
How’s the interior?7.0
Drawbacks continue with placement of the controls. Certain buttons and knobs are cryptically marked and awkwardly arranged. Like the similarly styled Camaro sport coupe, the Blazer's outward visibility is compromised, particularly over your shoulder and to the rear. We recommend getting a Blazer with the available blind-spot monitoring system.
How’s the tech?8.0
As for the voice commands, they require a fairly rigid syntax, and conversational speech is often met with prompts to repeat. The Blazer's advanced driver aids work well.
How’s the storage?6.5
There's not much room inside the cabin for your personal effects. The center console is wide and deep, but the door pockets are shallow and narrow.
A properly equipped Blazer with all-wheel drive and the V6 engine can tow up to 4,500 pounds, which is an average amount for a midsize crossover SUV.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
The warranty is respectable, however. Like most rivals, the Blazer enjoys basic coverage for three years/36,000 miles while the powertrain warranty is good for five years/60,000 miles. Roadside assistance is covered during the powertrain warranty period, and unlike many rivals, the Blazer's plan includes one complimentary service visit during the first year of ownership.
Wildcard8.0
Which Blazer does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Chevrolet Blazer models
The 2020 Chevrolet Blazer is a five-seat midsize SUV available in four trim levels: L, LT, RS and Premier. The L trim level is the base model, equipped with a decent amount of standard equipment, including a few key tech items. But you're more likely to find the next-level Blazer trim on dealer lots, and it comes in three subtrims: 1LT, 2LT and 3LT. They offer increasing amounts of safety equipment plus upgraded engines. The RS has a sporty look with some unique exterior details, while the Premier is the most luxurious of the Blazers.
The L and 1LT are both driven by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (193 horsepower, 188 lb-ft of torque). Stepping up to the 2LT and 3LT adds a powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (230 hp, 258 lb-ft). Optional for the 2LT and 3LT, and standard on the RS and Premier, is a 3.6-liter V6 (308 hp, 270 lb-ft). A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available in conjunction with either of the upgraded engines.
Standard equipment on the L trim includes 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, an 8-inch touchscreen, two USB and two USB-C ports (one of each in the front and rear), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, OnStar capability with a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, and a six-speaker stereo.
The 1LT adds to the base L trim level with a power-adjustable driver's seat, tinted glass, satellite radio and a spare tire (instead of a repair kit). The 2LT simply includes the 2.0-liter engine, as well as the option to upgrade to all-wheel drive. The 3LT adds black roof rails, a power liftgate, remote engine start, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, and rear parking sensors.
Near the top of the Blazer heap is the RS, which has a sporty look and further adds 20-inch wheels, a blacked-out front grille, dual exhaust tips, a hands-free liftgate, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system, ambient lighting, another set of USB and USB-C ports, an upgraded driver information display, a household-style power outlet and an adjustable cargo management system.
The Premier gets all of the RS version's equipment plus some chrome exterior accents, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, faux suede cabin trim, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system.
Most of the upper-trim-level equipment is optional at lower trim levels in packages. Other notable options include a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charging pad, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and mitigation, and forward collision alert with automatic braking and pedestrian detection. Also available is the Safety Alert Seat — a driver's seat that works in conjunction with other safety systems by buzzing to alert you to dangers.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- appearance
- driving experience
- engine
- dashboard
- ride quality
- handling & steering
- fuel efficiency
- road noise
- technology
- infotainment system
- doors
- transmission
- warranty
- seats
- comfort
- value
- lights
- oil
- towing
- maintenance & parts
- climate control
Most helpful consumer reviews
We took the time to investigate a number of vehicles in the mid-sized SUV category and bought a new Chevrolet Blazer. First is the fact that the doors are large enough to get in and out of with ease. I am an amputee and 6ft tall. Oddly, the worst in this category is the Toyota Highlander. The doors are far too small. Next, is a quiet interior going down the road. (The Highlander was terrible in this category.) We love the 3.6 L V-6 as it has loads of power for merging onto the freeway and passing. Of course you pay for all this power in lower MPG numbers. We don't drive all that much and appreciate the power this engine provides. We got the 3LT model and my wife loves having the HOMELINK garage door opener feature along with all the other nice features in this trim level. The ride is very smooth over rough surfaces we have encountered.
Love the styling, performance and overall driving experience! The RS package makes for a look that is both aggressive and beautiful at the same time. The interior has the same dash and seat trim as it’s RS cousin. Very happy with the Blazer and would highly recommend it!
Excellent driving dynamics and handling. Interior plastics could be improved in certain areas. Infotainment works very well and is intuitive. All in all very good ownership experience.
The wimpy 1500 lb towing capacity means that the transmission might give up and quit soon after the warranty period is up. The top models feature a 4500 lb towing capacity which means better cooling apparatus on the transmission so it should last much longer. By contrast the entry level Nissan Pathfinder can tow 6000 lbs with it's CVT transmission. It's not just about pulling boats or campers. It's about investing in a vehicle that could last for 500k miles and get handed down to your kids. But make sure you always take any Nissan only to the dealer for transmission service. CVT transmissions require special fluid and many shops end up adding regular transmission fluid resulting in premature failure after a few days of driving. If you mainly lease your vehicles for shorter periods of time and are getting into the Chevy Blazer mostly for it's drop dead GORGEOUS looks, then the life of it's tranny might be of lower concern. However if you do opt for the entry level model with long term ownership in mind, beyond 100k miles: consider your extended warranty options. Transmission replacements cost thousands.
Sponsored cars related to the Blazer
Features & Specs
|1LT 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$32,300
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|193 hp @ 6300 rpm
|2LT 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$32,800
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|230 hp @ 5000 rpm
|RS 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$40,600
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6600 rpm
|RS 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$43,500
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Blazer safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Sounds an alarm if the vehicle rapidly approaches a stopped vehicle in front and a collision is deemed imminent.
- Safety Alert Seat
- Vibrates to alert the driver when advanced safety systems, including the parking sensors and blind-spot monitor, are triggered.
- Blind Zone Alert
- Warns the driver if there's a vehicle in or approaching the blind spot via a light in the rearview mirror.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chevrolet Blazer vs. the competition
Chevrolet Blazer vs. Chevrolet Equinox
The midsize Blazer is slightly longer and offers a touch more legroom compared to the compact Chevrolet Equinox. They offer roughly the same amount of cargo room, however, so overall utility is quite similar. The biggest differences are in exterior and cabin styling. You can save a ton of money going with the slightly smaller and dowdier Equinox.
Chevrolet Blazer vs. Chevrolet Traverse
The Chevrolet Traverse is the other bookend to Chevy's core crossover lineup. This SUV is in the same size class as the Blazer, but it's a foot longer and has an extra row. In exchange for a slightly higher price tag and styling similar to the Equinox, the Traverse offers much more room than the Blazer and seating for up to eight.
Chevrolet Blazer vs. Ford Edge
The Blazer has a crosstown rival in the form of the midsize Ford Edge crossover. The two are well-matched in terms of price and size, though the Edge comes with a powerful turbocharged engine. (You'd have to upgrade the Blazer a few levels for a comparable engine.) The Edge's interior design is dated and bland, but its superior headroom ensures passengers of all sizes can fit.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Blazer a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer:
- New turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine option
- Engine stop-start function can now be disabled
- Trailer hitch guidance included with tow package
- Part of the first Blazer generation introduced for 2019
Is the Chevrolet Blazer reliable?
Is the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer?
The least-expensive 2020 Chevrolet Blazer is the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer L 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,800.
Other versions include:
- 1LT 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $32,300
- 2LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $32,800
- RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $40,600
- RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $43,500
- 2LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $34,800
- 3LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $39,000
- 3LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $37,000
- Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $42,700
- Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $45,600
- L 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $28,800
What are the different models of Chevrolet Blazer?
More about the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer
2020 Chevrolet Blazer Overview
The 2020 Chevrolet Blazer is offered in the following submodels: Blazer SUV. Available styles include 1LT 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A), 2LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), 2LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 3LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 3LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and L 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Blazer 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Blazer.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Blazer featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Chevrolet Blazer?
2020 Chevrolet Blazer Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Blazer Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,685. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Blazer Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $1,487 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,487 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,198.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 2.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Chevrolet Blazer Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,200. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $2,168 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,168 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,032.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 4.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Blazer 1LT 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 1LT 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,535. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 1LT 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) is trending $1,908 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,908 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,627.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 1LT 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) is 5.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 10 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 1LT 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Blazer 3LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 3LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,380. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 3LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $2,027 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,027 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,353.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 3LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 4.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 3LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,025. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $1,829 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,829 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,196.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 4.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,535. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $1,748 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,748 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,787.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 5.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,835. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $1,760 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,760 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,075.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 4.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Blazer 3LT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 3LT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,205. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 3LT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $1,186 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,186 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,019.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 3LT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 3LT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Chevrolet Blazers are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Chevrolet Blazer for sale near. There are currently 288 new 2020 Blazers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,995 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $12,026 on a used or CPO 2020 Blazer available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Chevrolet Blazers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Blazer for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,860.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,329.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Related 2020 Chevrolet Blazer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer
Research Similar Vehicles
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2019 Audi Q3
- Lexus RX 350L 2020