Used 2011 Ford Flex for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas

Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection 3.5L V6 Duratec Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Medium Light Stone; Perforated Leather Seat Trim Rapid Spec Order Code White Suede This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2011 Ford Flex Limited is proudly offered by Autonation Toyota Corpus Christi This Ford includes: 3.5L V6 DURATEC ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2011 Ford Flex: The Ford Flex is a crossover vehicle that actually has enough space for seven grownups and their gear -- and a 4500-lb towing capacity. Available all-wheel drive makes it a capable sport truck, though not a full-blown off-roader. The wide stance and aggressive 3-bar grille give the Flex a street-smart presence as well. It's a well-rounded crossover that starts just under $30,000. Interesting features of this model are distinctive, aggressive styling, New powerful, efficient EcoBoost engine, and three rows of seating All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Ford Flex Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2FMGK5DCXBBD33894

Stock: BBD33894

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020