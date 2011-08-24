Used 2011 Ford Flex for Sale Near Me
2,238 listings
- 142,627 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995$3,767 Below Market
- 168,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,193$1,550 Below Market
- 201,724 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,595$1,198 Below Market
- 146,843 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000$1,322 Below Market
- 163,047 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,526$787 Below Market
- 174,985 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,500$921 Below Market
- 99,673 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$9,487$1,001 Below Market
- 85,094 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,917
- 114,013 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,199$1,174 Below Market
- 177,728 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$8,995
- 79,021 miles
$9,483
- 149,259 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,995$501 Below Market
- 112,212 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$357 Below Market
- 141,414 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$9,598
- 144,919 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$8,998$725 Below Market
- 103,290 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,495
- 160,500 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000$415 Below Market
- 124,161 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,589$464 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Flex
Read recent reviews for the Ford Flex
mcc1234,08/24/2011
Our 2003 Yukon hit 140,000 and started to break down so we started looking for a 7 seater replacement. Couldn't face the stigma of a minivan so considered everything else in the $30-50k range. Reviewed and test drove many vehicles, including the new Yukon, Enclave/Acadia, Mercedes R/M, Lexus GX, Pilot, Highlander Hybrid and others. The Flex was not on our original shortlist and we only tried it because we had a spare hour last Saturday and dropped into the dealership. 2 test drives later and we ordered a fully loaded Limited from a nearby city. Love the car, the drive, 3 spacious rows, and the interior is like a business class aircraft cabin (great gadgets, dual DVD, fridge/freezer).
