Used 2011 Lincoln MKT for Sale Near Me

Never thought we would buy an MKT as we had our sights set on a GMC Acadia Denali. We loved the looks of the Acadia but we decided to test drive a new MKT and that ended our thoughts of the Acadia. The Lincoln won every comparison in performance, equipment, handling, quietness and quality of interior materials. Only complaint on the Lincoln MKT is it's worthless 3rd row seat. Anyone over the height of 5 feet can not sit back there. It is worthless for anyone except small children. This is our first new Lincoln and we are extremely happy with this car. It is a delightful touring car with lots of luxuries. For us, it has been a perfect fit.

