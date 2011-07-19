Used 2011 Lincoln MKT for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 Lincoln MKT in Silver
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKT

    103,019 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,950

    $1,746 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKT in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKT

    109,902 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,000

    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKT

    83,965 miles

    $12,495

    $362 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKT in Silver
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKT

    128,490 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,265

    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKT

    65,869 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,000

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKT in Red
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKT

    123,165 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    $1,625 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKT in Black
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKT

    160,250 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,895

    $2,283 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lincoln MKT in Red
    used

    2012 Lincoln MKT

    99,012 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,699

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKT in Red
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKT

    135,665 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,500

    $1,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKT in Silver
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKT

    91,886 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $849 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKT in Red
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKT

    98,653 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,495

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKT in Silver
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKT

    83,600 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,695

    Details
  • 2012 Lincoln MKT in Silver
    used

    2012 Lincoln MKT

    99,367 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,000

    $775 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKT in Silver
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKT

    134,197 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,998

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKT in Black
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKT

    89,599 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,997

    Details
  • 2012 Lincoln MKT
    used

    2012 Lincoln MKT

    78,267 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,750

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKT in Silver
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKT

    103,170 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Lincoln MKT

    178,534 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,997

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKT

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln MKT
Overall Consumer Rating
4.36 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 2
    (17%)
Very Nice Crossover
npdan,07/19/2011
Never thought we would buy an MKT as we had our sights set on a GMC Acadia Denali. We loved the looks of the Acadia but we decided to test drive a new MKT and that ended our thoughts of the Acadia. The Lincoln won every comparison in performance, equipment, handling, quietness and quality of interior materials. Only complaint on the Lincoln MKT is it's worthless 3rd row seat. Anyone over the height of 5 feet can not sit back there. It is worthless for anyone except small children. This is our first new Lincoln and we are extremely happy with this car. It is a delightful touring car with lots of luxuries. For us, it has been a perfect fit.
Report abuse
