2020 Porsche Taycan
2020 Porsche TaycanMSRP Range: $103,800 - $185,000
2020 Porsche Taycan Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Rapid acceleration and enjoyable, hunkered-down handling
- Potential for very quick fast-charging capability
- Four-door practicality plus two trunks
- Impressive build quality and interior finish
When Porsche revealed the Mission E concept car at the 2015 Frankfurt auto show, everyone was shocked by the very idea of an all-electric Porsche sports car. We were leery too, but now that we've driven the 2020 Taycan, we can confirm that the Taycan provides the performance, style and build precision that you'd expect from the marque. The Taycan may well be an electric sedan, but first and foremost it feels every bit a true Porsche.
Which Taycan does Edmunds recommend?
Porsche Taycan models
The 2020 Taycan is available in three trim levels: the 4S, Turbo, Turbo S. Each trim comes well appointed with the luxury materials you'd expect in a Porsche, as well as endless options for personalization. All Taycans are all-wheel-drive. The 4S comes standard with the 79-kWh Performance Battery, while the Turbo and Turbo S models come standard with the 93-kWh Performance Battery Plus. That battery is optional on the 4S. Highlight features for each trim include:
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Porsche Taycan.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
So finally after waiting for this beauty to release since the day it was revealed. I didn’t pre-order it so I decided to wait for it to show up for sale. Just about not so long ago I finally got one! It drives better than ever. Everything about it is great. It drives like none other! I’d go electric everyday everywhere everyplace! Best Porsche I’ve ever owned.
I’ve had my Taycan for over a month and continue to be impressed with almost every aspect of the car. The performance is phenomenal and the instant torque is completely addictive, especially at speed. The design is absolutely stunning and it’s truly one of those cars where the pictures don’t do it justice — there’s so many little details that the car really deserves to be seen up close. Like the 911, the Taycan is almost all compound curves that flow beautifully around the car. Interior fit and finish is definitely top-of-the-line. If you’re a fan of physical buttons the all digital control surfaces will take some getting used to. The Porsche Communications Management (PCM) system on the Taycan is brand-new and is still a work-in-progress — the system still has some glitches and performance issues. From a range perspective, I’ve been more that impressed only because the EPA ratings were so low. I’ve regularly traveled 30-40% further than what the sticker says. You can easily get 270 miles on a full charge (I’m on 20” Turbo Aero wheels with all-season Continental tires) and charging at home has been a revelation. That said, I’m charging my car about once-a-week, and even then the car is usually around 35% state of charge (SoC). Of course, depending on your situation with your commute and COVID-19, you might not be driving much, so you may need to charge even less. Overall, it’s a Porsche: beautiful, extraordinarily solid and well-built, fast, and pricey.
2020 Porsche Taycan 4S Review & Test Drive - Better Than a 911
[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Maybe it's a sign of the times, but in a year that a new 911 and the mid-engine Corvette were unveiled, the car that I was most excited to drive was a Porsche without an engine. The Taycan is the best guide yet to what life for enthusiasts will be like when gas powered cars are just a history lesson. [MUSIC PLAYING] Our own Dan Edmunds-- no relation to the company-- did drive a Taycan a couple of months ago back in Europe. But that was the Turbo S. This is California. And this is the 4S, which is the Taycan that people are actually going to buy. With prices starting at just over $100,000, it's a genuine rival to the Tesla Model S. And it'll be in showrooms as early as this spring. But before we head off down the famous Angeles Crest here in LA, be sure to subscribe to the Edmunds YouTube channel. And head to edmunds.com for all your car shopping needs. So this is launch control, Sport Plus on, foot on brake, foot on throttle, dump the brake out-- [LAUGHS] The 4S comes with a choice of two batteries and two slightly different states of tune. Our car has a larger 93.4 kilowatt hour Performance battery Plus and 563 horsepower. That's almost 200 horsepower less than the monster Turbo S. But it's still not exactly slow. Yes, the 4S doesn't have the ultimate firepower of the Turbo S. The Turbo S does zero to 60 in under three seconds. This does it under the four. But consider that for a minute. Zero to 60 in under four seconds. By any conventional measure, this is still absolutely a super car. And because all the torque, and all performance is so easy to access and so instantaneous, it is tremendously fun to drive. Like the non-turbo charged Turbo models, the 4S has an electric motor at either end to deliver all wheel drive. You also get trick air suspension and electronic damping. So you can set up the car to match the conditions and/or your mood. So the big question about the Taycan was whether Porsche could take all that they've learned over 70 years of doing gas powered cars and translate knowledge, that experience, that Porche-ness into an EV. And, to be honest, I think they've done a brilliant job. Well, the first thing that strikes me on some of these twisting bends here on Angeles Crest is this has the lowest centric gravity of any Porche. And that's all to do with where their motors are and where their battery park is under the floor of the car. And you can really feel it. This car follows incredibly flat. The steering isn't quite as feelsome as it is in the latest 911. But it's still better than almost any other car on the road. The brakes are a real talking point. It's not a so-called one pedaled car, like a Tesla or BMW I3. By that, I mean it doesn't have strong regenerative braking factor. In a Tesla, if you release the accelerator, the regenerative braking takes over. So effectively, you almost never use the brake pedal. Porsche set their Taycan up differently. They wanted it to feel more like a traditional car in type of consistency of response. So when you lift off the throttle, the regen is actually very modest. You actually have to use the brake pedal to either increase the regen to braking or actually to use the traditional pads and rotors. But that's not necessarily a bad thing. But, personally, I do miss the kind of fun of driving a one pedal car while you're just constantly playing with a throttle on and off. What about the big elephant in the room? The lack of noise. Do I miss the sonorous [INAUDIBLE] of a 911? Yeah. On a road like this, absolutely. For me, the noise of the engine has always been a huge part of the Porsche experience. That's also why I'm not much of a fan of the four-cylinder 718 Boxster. Porsche is at least trying their best. We're in normal mode at the moment and you get a kind of faint whine from the motors that sounds pretty much like any other electric car. But if you switch through into Sport Plus mode, which also stiffens that suspension and-- can you hear that? It's the sound of the future. It's completely artificial, of course, and therefore a bit silly. But I think it's kind of fun. The other thing that's really impressive me about the Taycan is just how comfortable it is. The days are long gone when a sports sedan used to give your back a vigorous workout. It's exceptionally comfortable. The ride is on the highway is genuinely luxurious. And even when you put it into Sport Plus mode, like I'm doing here, it's noticeably firmer. But it's never uncomfortable. I think Porche's done a really nice job with the Taycan interior in creating a real sort of sense of occasion and giving a feel that this is a different kind of car with a different kind of purpose, but at the same time making it luxurious Porsche-like, and making sure it actually works. You've got good cup holders here. The screens, which control pretty much everything, all work very sensibly and are actually much easier to use than they are in the new 911, for example. And although they don't get the centralized rev counter that you do in pretty much any Porsche they've ever built, you still get this kind of Porsche-esque display with a centrally mounted speedometer. It makes a little analog clock for the sport chrono in the middle here feel distinctly old school. You sit a little bit higher, a little bit more upright, in a Taycan than you would in 911, for example, largely because you've got a battery pack beneath your backside, whereas in the 911, you can actually sit on the floor of the car. But there's one novelty feature I did want to show you. The head restraints have actually got a little switch here that can slide it out to meet you. I don't think I have ever seen that before. It's kind of nice though. The wheelbase on the Taycan is actually a few inches shorter than it is in the gas powered Panamera. And here, in the back, you can feel the difference. Having said that though, I'm 6' 4" and this driving position is set up for me. So it is possible, even if my knees feel kind of up around my chin. To achieve this, Porche's actually done something quite clever. The battery pack sits underneath the floor of this car. But they've cut a hole in it where your feet go. So your feet are actually effectively sitting between the batteries. And that liberates a little bit more room. There is also just about enough headroom, even if my hairstyle kind of scrapes along the roofline. Could I go a fair distance sat in the back here? Yeah. I reckon I could. You can't review an electric car without talking about range and charging. Official figures are yet to be released. But Porsche reckons the 4S should have a range of around 250 miles in normal driving. That's a chunk less than the Tesla Model S, but should still be enough for most needs. And you can always charge it. Well, this is a Electrify America outlet here. This is not some press gimmick. We're actually in the car park of Walmart. We've plugged it into a DC fast charger here on the right-hand side of the car. And now, at the peak charging rate, you can charge from 5% to 80% of the battery in just over 22 minutes. So that's giving you a range somewhere north of 200 miles. It's pretty impressive. And while it's charging, you can check this little display inside the car. As you can see, 65% charge. That's giving is 162 miles of range. And we currently are adding 4.4 miles per minute. In all honesty, you'll probably only use this system part of the time. If you buy a Taycan and install a 240 volt charger in your garage at home, you should be able to keep it topped up overnight. While we're charging, gives me a little moment to talk about the practicality of the Taycan. In the front here, you've got a frunk, which is based on that sort of space you'd find in a 911. There's just about room in there for an overnight bag. Then if you follow me to the rear, it might look like a hatchback, but this is actually more of a conventional sedan. But, as you can see, there's plenty of scope inside for our bags and our camera kit. It's a proper practical car. And you can fold the rear seats. [MUSIC PLAYING] Crawling back into LA traffic which, let's face it, is probably the reality of how most Taycans will be used on a daily basis, and it is very comfortable. That ride quality's superb. It may be helped on this car by the standard 19-inch wheel rims. If you go up to 20 to 20 [INAUDIBLE], it tends to compromise the ride a little bit. It's very comfortable. There's a great view out. And, of course, it's very quiet. It is, like so many Porches, a genuine everyday car. With prices starting at a little over 100 grand, plus the inevitable Porsche options, the Taycan is priced almost identically to the latest generation 911. And, as we've been crawling back into town, cameraman Charlie and I have been discussing which of these two we'd rather have. And, to be honest, I think we've both shocked ourselves by saying that we'd rather have a Taycan than a 911. Yes, Porche's first electric car really is that good. [MUSIC PLAYING]
In this video, Alistair Weaver gets behind the wheel of the 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S. During the drive, we explore the abilities of Porsche's first-ever electric car, from its acceleration to how well it handles. While we were suitably impressed with the power and acceleration found in the Turbo S variant, the far less expensive 4S truly stands out. It delivers an excellent driving experience — one you'd expect from a Porsche — at a price that strongly competes against the Tesla Model S.
Features & Specs
|Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD
electric 2AM
|MSRP
|$150,900
|MPG
|68 city / 71 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|2-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|N/A
|4S 4dr Sedan AWD
electric 2AM
|MSRP
|$103,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|2-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Turbo S 4dr Sedan AWD
electric 2AM
|MSRP
|$185,000
|MPG
|67 city / 68 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|2-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Taycan safety features:
- Warn and Brake Assist
- Warns you of an impending front collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios.
- Park Assist
- Aids in tight parking situations, helping you judge the distance between your car and an obstacle.
- Lane Change Assist
- Alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot.
Porsche Taycan vs. the competition
Porsche Taycan vs. Tesla Model S
As hard as it might be to see Porsche as the underdog, the electric luxury car segment belongs to the Tesla Model S. The Tesla enjoys stunning performance, ample charging stations and a considerably lower price than even the most affordable Taycan. But the Model S suffers from spotty build quality as well a distinct lack of hardware updates since its launch.
Porsche Taycan vs. Audi e-tron
If a luxury SUV is how you'd rather experience the EV life, you won't find a better example than the Audi e-tron. We're fans of the smooth ride, effortless acceleration and comfortable and spacious interior. And while it's much less expensive than the Taycan, it lacks the range potential and fun of the Taycan.
Porsche Taycan vs. Jaguar I-Pace
The thought of a fully electric Jaguar did raise some eyebrows on its introduction. But having spent a fair bit of time in one, we've been impressed by its enjoyable steering, precise handling and smooth ride. We wish it came with more than one battery option and had less grabby brakes, but it undercuts the price of the Taycan by a substantial margin.
FAQ
Is the Porsche Taycan a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Porsche Taycan?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Porsche Taycan:
- The Porsche Taycan is a new high-performance electric sport sedan
- 2020 is the first year for Porsche's flagship EV
Is the Porsche Taycan reliable?
Is the 2020 Porsche Taycan a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Porsche Taycan?
The least-expensive 2020 Porsche Taycan is the 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $103,800.
Other versions include:
- Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM) which starts at $150,900
- 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM) which starts at $103,800
- Turbo S 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM) which starts at $185,000
What are the different models of Porsche Taycan?
More about the 2020 Porsche Taycan
2020 Porsche Taycan Overview
The 2020 Porsche Taycan is offered in the following submodels: Taycan Sedan. Available styles include Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM), 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM), and Turbo S 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Porsche Taycan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Porsche Taycan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Taycan 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Taycan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Porsche Taycan and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Taycan featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Porsche Taycan?
2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM)
The 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $194,820. The average price paid for a new 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM) is trending $1,494 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,494 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $193,327.
The average savings for the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM) is 0.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Porsche Taycan 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM)
The 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $141,910. The average price paid for a new 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM) is trending $670 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $670 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $141,240.
The average savings for the 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM) is 0.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Porsche Taycans are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Porsche Taycan for sale near. There are currently 21 new 2020 Taycans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $116,850 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Porsche Taycan.
Can't find a new 2020 Porsche Taycans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Porsche Taycan for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,474.
Find a new Porsche for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,977.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Porsche Taycan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Porsche lease specials
