2020 Audi S6
What’s new
- Performance-oriented S6 returns after a one-year hiatus
- Based on the fifth A6 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Attractive and refined interior
- Lots of high-tech features
- Impressively quick acceleration
- Smooth ride comfort
- Infotainment interface can be challenging to use
- Short on in-cabin storage and trunk space
2020 Audi S6 Review
The recently redesigned Audi A6 is one of our favorite midsize luxury sedans thanks to its advanced technology features, pleasing performance and supremely comfortable seats. We especially like the optional turbocharged V6, which provides plenty of power and good fuel economy. But if the A6 just seems a little too bland, you might find the performance-oriented 2020 Audi S6 more intriguing.
Under the hood of the S6 is a slightly smaller turbocharged V6 that nevertheless makes more power. It's rated at 444 horsepower, compared to the A6's V6 with 335 hp. According to Audi, the S6 accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds, or about half a second quicker than the A6. The S6 has other performance enhancements too, including grippy summer tires and an adaptive air suspension so drivers can dial in their preferred handling response. The S6 also enjoys a greater breadth of sport upgrades that aren't available on the A6.
Our verdict8.3 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
Emergency braking performance is solid. It's not at the top of the class, but it's near it. Around town, the S6's brakes feel great, with a firm pedal that is easy to control. It's easy to come to a smooth stop.
The Audi handles well enough too. The steering is a touch light, but it's quick and direct, making it easy to maneuver the S6 in tight parking lots or winding back roads. The suspension strikes a good balance between comfort and sport.
How comfortable is it?8.5
Our test S6 had the standard sport front seats. They don't offer as much adjustment as the optional luxury seats, but we found them comfortable enough even after several hundred miles of highway driving. But we wouldn't mind more bolstering to better keep you secure during cornering.
The ride is excellent thanks to the optional adaptive sport suspension. The S6 smooths out pavement without feeling light or overly soft. Our biggest complaint is with the climate control system. In full auto mode, it never seems to even out the temperature in the cabin.
How’s the interior?8.0
As expected with a midsize luxury sedan, there's plenty of room for both front and rear passengers. The front seats are mounted low. It's a sporty driving position, but it might be hard for some people to get in and out. At least the door openings are big and wide. Visibility is decent, though a tall hood and window line make it a little difficult to see forward.
How’s the tech?9.0
The audio system is one of the best around, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto make it easy to play music from your phone. Our test car had four USB ports, though none were the newest USB-C style. The S6's wireless charging pad doubles as a signal booster.
The driver aids work well, with no false readings or needless corrections. The adaptive cruise control maintained a close but reasonable gap in traffic.
How’s the storage?7.0
In terms of interior storage, there doesn't seem to be any good place to place a pair of sunglasses that doesn't block a cupholder. The shallow center console is mostly taken up by the wireless charging spot. There's plenty of space in the rear for child seats, with easy-to-access anchors on the outboard seats.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?8.0
All the switches have weight and heft that make the S6 feel special. Fit and finish is excellent, with no squeaks or rattles to speak of. The S6 feels as good as or better than a BMW or Mercedes-Benz and better than some of the dated products from Lexus.
Wildcard9.0
Which S6 does Edmunds recommend?
Audi S6 models
The Audi S6 is a performance-oriented midsize luxury sedan based on the more sedate A6. Power comes from an electrically assisted and turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 (444 horsepower, 443 lb-ft of torque). Also standard is an eight-speed automatic transmission and Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Two trims are available: the well-appointed Premium Plus and the loaded Prestige.
Premium Plus
Starts you off with:
- 20-inch wheels with summer performance tires
- Air suspension
- Sunroof
- Four-zone climate control
- Heated front sport seats
Standard technology features include:
- 10.1-inch touchscreen
- Navigation system
- 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system with satellite radio
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto
- Wireless charging pad
The S6 also comes loaded with safety features, such as:
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Lane departure warning (alerts you if the S6 begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Forward collision warning (alerts you of a possible collision with the car in front)
- Automatic front emergency braking (if forward collision sensors trigger and no driver intervention is registered, the car can automatically apply the brakes)
- 360-degree parking camera
There are several options available for the S6 Premium Plus, including:
- Driver Assistance package
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the S6 and the car in front)
- Lane keeping assist (automatically steers the car back into its lane if the S6 begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Executive package
- Multicolor configurable ambient lighting
- Additional leather interior trim
- Heated rear seats
- Power trunklid
- Black Optic package
- 21-inch black-painted wheels
- Black-painted exterior trim
- S Sport package
- All-wheel steering
- Sport exhaust
- Sport rear differential
- Red brake calipers
- Luxury package
- Comfort-oriented front seats with ventilation and massage
- Rear sunshades
- Adaptive steel suspension
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Automatic rear emergency braking (automatically applies the brakes if rear sensors detect an imminent collision and driver takes no action)
Prestige
The range-topping Prestige includes:
- Driver Assistance package
- Executive package
- Blind-spot monitor
- Automatic rear emergency braking
- Thicker glass for reducing noise
- Air fragrance
- Head-up display
- Soft-closing doors
All other packages and options from the Premium Plus are available, as are:
- Night vision
- 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Just got my S6 2 days ago. I've had a lot of cars, but this is my first Audi. This car is a blast to drive. Very fast, sharp handling, but comfortable ride. Quality seems impeccable. Electronic interface is superb, interior is gorgeous, and exterior is also beautiful. Perfect car for me.
Audi!! I love it AUDI I LOVE IT!!! My CAR’S THE SAME!!! It HAS PERFECT HANDLING!!!!
Features & Specs
|Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$79,600
|MPG
|18 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$73,900
|MPG
|18 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite S6 safety features:
- Audi Pre Sense Basic and Front
- Warns of an impending front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't.
- Audi Side Assist
- Notifies you if there's a car in your blind spot and alerts you if you activate the turn signal.
- Audi Active Lane Assist
- Audi Active Lane Assist
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|8.9%
Audi S6 vs. the competition
Audi S6 vs. BMW 5 Series
The BMW 5 Series is one of the S6's strongest competitors, and it might have it beat in terms of value. From a raw horsepower perspective, the S6 slots between the six-cylinder 540i and the V8-powered M550i. However, the Audi's estimated 0-60 mph time is closer to the 540i's, yet it costs almost as much as the M550i. The Audi has a roomier cabin and better technology, but you pay for them. If you want to learn more about a 540i of this generation, you can read our long-term road test.
Audi S6 vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is one of the best and most versatile midsize cars. It's available in a variety of body styles and engines, though only one competes with the S6 directly. That would be the AMG E 53 sedan. Like the S6, it features a turbocharged six-cylinder engine augmented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system. Whether you go with the Mercedes or Audi, you'll be getting a sporty sedan with few faults.
Audi S6 vs. Audi S8
The Audi S8 is the performance variant of the A8, which is in turn Audi's largest and most luxurious sedan. Also redesigned for 2020, the S8 features a turbocharged V8 pumping out a thundering 563 horsepower. As the most expensive and feature-rich sedan in the lineup, the S8 is significantly more expensive than the S6.
FAQ
Is the Audi S6 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi S6?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi S6:
- Performance-oriented S6 returns after a one-year hiatus
- Based on the fifth A6 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Audi S6 reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi S6 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi S6?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi S6 is the 2020 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $73,900.
Other versions include:
- Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $79,600
- Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $73,900
What are the different models of Audi S6?
