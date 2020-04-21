2020 Audi S6 Review

The recently redesigned Audi A6 is one of our favorite midsize luxury sedans thanks to its advanced technology features, pleasing performance and supremely comfortable seats. We especially like the optional turbocharged V6, which provides plenty of power and good fuel economy. But if the A6 just seems a little too bland, you might find the performance-oriented 2020 Audi S6 more intriguing. Under the hood of the S6 is a slightly smaller turbocharged V6 that nevertheless makes more power. It's rated at 444 horsepower, compared to the A6's V6 with 335 hp. According to Audi, the S6 accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds, or about half a second quicker than the A6. The S6 has other performance enhancements too, including grippy summer tires and an adaptive air suspension so drivers can dial in their preferred handling response. The S6 also enjoys a greater breadth of sport upgrades that aren't available on the A6.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 8.3 / 10

The Audi S6 does a lot of things well and a few things great. In terms of performance and driving dynamics, it's right there with the class leaders. The interior is roomy and has excellent in-car tech. If you want a large, comfortable and somewhat subtle luxury car with a surprising amount of performance, it doesn't get much better than the S6.

How does it drive? 8.5

At the Edmunds test track, our test S6 sprinted to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. That's impressively quick for a midsize luxury sedan. The S6's turbocharged V6 has plenty of power for passing other cars or merging onto the highway too. But from a dead stop it feels lazy. There seems to be nothing below 3,000 rpm. Rev past that, though, and you get a huge swell of power. The transmission's shifts are smooth and quick, but it sometimes upshifts too soon for our tastes.



Emergency braking performance is solid. It's not at the top of the class, but it's near it. Around town, the S6's brakes feel great, with a firm pedal that is easy to control. It's easy to come to a smooth stop.



The Audi handles well enough too. The steering is a touch light, but it's quick and direct, making it easy to maneuver the S6 in tight parking lots or winding back roads. The suspension strikes a good balance between comfort and sport.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

This is where the S6 shines. It's the perfect midlevel performance sedan with just enough grunt and personality to let you know what's what. It's loud and sporty when you want it to be and quiet and reserved when you just want to cruise.



Our test S6 had the standard sport front seats. They don't offer as much adjustment as the optional luxury seats, but we found them comfortable enough even after several hundred miles of highway driving. But we wouldn't mind more bolstering to better keep you secure during cornering.



The ride is excellent thanks to the optional adaptive sport suspension. The S6 smooths out pavement without feeling light or overly soft. Our biggest complaint is with the climate control system. In full auto mode, it never seems to even out the temperature in the cabin.

How’s the interior? 8.0

While we love the S6's interior design, we aren't completely won over by its layout. Some controls are needlessly hidden in on-screen menus. Otherwise, the controls for the media and climate systems are well placed and easy to reach.



As expected with a midsize luxury sedan, there's plenty of room for both front and rear passengers. The front seats are mounted low. It's a sporty driving position, but it might be hard for some people to get in and out. At least the door openings are big and wide. Visibility is decent, though a tall hood and window line make it a little difficult to see forward.

How’s the tech? 9.0

Audi's in-car tech features all the bells and whistles you might expect from a modern luxury automobile, though many of the higher-end features are optional rather than standard. When equipped, the systems work well, though they do require a bit of a learning curve to figure out.



The audio system is one of the best around, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto make it easy to play music from your phone. Our test car had four USB ports, though none were the newest USB-C style. The S6's wireless charging pad doubles as a signal booster.



The driver aids work well, with no false readings or needless corrections. The adaptive cruise control maintained a close but reasonable gap in traffic.

How’s the storage? 7.0

Storage is one of the S6's weakest points. The 13.7 cubic feet of trunk space is near the bottom of the class numerically. In actual use you'll find the space is wide and deep enough to handle most daily errands. You can fold down the rear seats to help facilitate loading of long cargo items. A low liftover height means heavy items require less effort too.



In terms of interior storage, there doesn't seem to be any good place to place a pair of sunglasses that doesn't block a cupholder. The shallow center console is mostly taken up by the wireless charging spot. There's plenty of space in the rear for child seats, with easy-to-access anchors on the outboard seats.

How economical is it? 7.5

The S6 is rated at 22 mpg combined (18 city/ 28 highway). That's typical fuel economy for a midsize luxury sedan with a six-cylinder engine. Our test S6 equaled the EPA's estimates during our testing, so it's fair to assume they're realistic.

Is it a good value? 8.0

Everything about the S6 looks and screams luxury. The design is clean and modern. Usually we dislike the use of glossy piano black trim, but Audi has managed to use it without making it look cheap or plasticky.



All the switches have weight and heft that make the S6 feel special. Fit and finish is excellent, with no squeaks or rattles to speak of. The S6 feels as good as or better than a BMW or Mercedes-Benz and better than some of the dated products from Lexus.

Wildcard 9.0

Lots of subtle character here. The S6 offers a good bit of performance without being overly showy. If you want a fun-to-drive luxury sedan that doesn't announce its presence at every stoplight, the S6 is your kind of car.

Which S6 does Edmunds recommend?

The Prestige is the way to go. It costs nearly the same as the Premium Plus with a few of its optional packages added, yet it also comes with extra features to boot. From the options list, we recommend the S Sport adaptive steel suspension, which replaces the standard air suspension for a more connected road feel.

Audi S6 models

The Audi S6 is a performance-oriented midsize luxury sedan based on the more sedate A6. Power comes from an electrically assisted and turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 (444 horsepower, 443 lb-ft of torque). Also standard is an eight-speed automatic transmission and Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Two trims are available: the well-appointed Premium Plus and the loaded Prestige.