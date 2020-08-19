Used 2011 Toyota Sequoia for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Wolfchase - Memphis / Tennessee

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Carpeted Floor/Cargo Mat/Door Sill Protector Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Graphite; Leather Seat Trim Silver Sky Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2011 Toyota Sequoia Platinum is offered by AutoNation Ford and Lincoln Wolfchase. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV gives you versatility, style and comfort all in one vehicle. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Toyota Sequoia Platinum is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. Treat your family to the joy of a vehicle with a super premium entertainment package like the one found in this vehicle. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Toyota Sequoia Platinum is in a league of its own More information about the 2011 Toyota Sequoia: The Toyota Sequoia appeals to those who need serious truck ability for towing large trailers or carrying people off-road. The Sequoia delivers just as much capability with almost as much style and luxury features as high-end luxury-brand SUVs. The interior is spacious and comfortable, and surprisingly flexible for people and cargo. Base SR5 models are an especially strong value, while fully loaded Platinum models sticker for less than $60k. This model sets itself apart with standard entertainment options, generous standard features, Brawny towing capability, and smooth, powerful V8 engines All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDDW5G10BS046729

Stock: BS046729

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020