2020 MINI Clubman
What’s new
- Restyled grille, headlights and foglights
- More power and a new transmission for the John Cooper Works model
- Minor revisions to available standard features
- Base Cooper Clubman trim no longer available
- Part of the second Clubman generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Excellent handling, even in the base model
- High-quality cabin materials
- Many customization options
- More expensive than similarly equipped compact hatchbacks
2020 MINI Clubman Review
The Mini Clubman is a stretched version of the iconic Mini Cooper Hardtop. As such, it benefits from an increase in both cargo capacity and rear passenger space. Want a Mini bigger than the Hardtop but not as big as the Countryman SUV? This is your car.
It also might be your car if you're looking for performance. For 2020, Mini has given the John Cooper Works (JCW) trim a big performance upgrade. The JCW's turbocharged 2.0-liter engine gets a significant bump in power output thanks to a larger turbocharger. A new eight-speed automatic transmission, mechanical front differential, upgraded brakes and a strengthened chassis ensure the rest of the Clubman can keep up with the added power. A new grille, LED exterior lighting and piano-black trim round out the styling updates.
In our initial testing, the JCW proved itself regarding handling. You can bomb into tight hairpin turns at rather high speed and know that the suspension and tires will keep the Clubman stable through the curves. It's not as nimble as the smaller two-door and four-door Cooper Hardtops, but the Clubman is plenty entertaining.
Another bonus: Unlike John Cooper Works vehicles from Mini's past, this 2020 Clubman doesn't seem quite as rough and aggressive. The ride quality isn't anywhere close to punishing, and as a result, this JCW Clubman is far easier to live with on a daily basis.
Overall, we like the Clubman and recommend it if you're looking for a small and sporty hatchback. Outside of its own Mini stablemates (Hardtops and Countryman), the Clubman faces off against hatchbacks such as the Honda Civic, Mazda 3 and Volkswagen Golf as well as small crossovers such as the Honda HR-V and Hyundai Kona.
Which Clubman does Edmunds recommend?
MINI Clubman models
For 2020, the Mini Clubman comes in three main trim levels: Cooper S Clubman, the all-wheel-drive Cooper S Clubman All4 and performance-focused John Cooper Works All4. Each of those is broken into three subtrims: Classic, Signature and Iconic. It's a little confusing, but the main takeaway here is that the main trims vary by powertrain while the subtrims determine what features you get.
Cooper S Clubman
The front-wheel-drive Cooper S Clubman is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four (189 hp, 207 lb-ft) paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Standard features on the Classic include:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- 6.5-inch infotainment display
- Heated front seats
- Simulated leather upholstery
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
The Signature model includes those features, adding:
- Panoramic glass roof
- Keyless entry
- LED headlights
- Premium sound system
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Adjustable suspension dampers (for a more comfortable or sportier ride)
The top-of-the-line Iconic trim adds:
- 18-inch wheels
- Leather upholstery with power-adjustable front seats
- 8.8-inch touchscreen navigation system with Apple CarPlay
- Wireless device charging
Cooper S Clubman All4
The Clubman All4 generally mirrors the equipment and features of the standard Clubman but comes with all-wheel drive.
John Cooper Works Clubman All4
The JCW Clubman All4 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (301 hp, 332 lb-ft). It comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Features on the Classic, Signature and Iconic trims mirror those on the Cooper S Clubman All4. Other features include:
- JCW sport seats with cloth upholstery
- Sport-tuned suspension
- Larger brakes
- Additional chassis bracing for improved stiffness
- JCW-specific styling, including front and rear bumpers and a roof-mounted spoiler
There are three main option packages available for the Clubman:
- Connected Media System package (adds remote connectivity features)
- Touchscreen Navigation package (the Connected Media system features plus an integrated navigation system, Apple CarPlay and a wireless charging pad)
- Driver Assistance package (traffic-adaptive cruise control, parking sensors)
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- fuel efficiency
- transmission
Most helpful consumer reviews
I absolutely love my 2020 F54 JCW ALL4. I have driven it nearly 2500 miles so far. It is very nimble in twisties and very comfortable on long rides. On a trip of 800 miles I got an average of 33mpg running in Mid (std) mode and on two of the tanks of fuel I got just over 35mpg. Note that when running in Sport and Sport Manual the fuel MPG goes down considerably but it just doesn't matter because I can't get this smile off of my face.
Features & Specs
|Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$32,900
|MPG
|23 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|189 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Cooper S 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$30,900
|MPG
|26 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|189 hp @ 5000 rpm
|John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$39,400
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|301 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Clubman safety features:
- Parking Assistant
- Guides the Clubman into a parallel parking spot with minimal driver involvement.
- Park Distance Control
- Alerts you as the Clubman approaches an object while backing up.
- Active Driving Assistant
- Keeps a set distance between the Clubman and the vehicle in front when cruise control is active.
Mini Clubman vs. the competition
Mini Clubman vs. Mini Countryman
While the Clubman is considered a wagon, the Countryman fits into the more traditional SUV mold. The Countryman is taller and slightly longer and wider than the Clubman. It does offer more rear-seat legroom, but its cargo and front passenger space is roughly equal to the Clubman's. It's fine to drive as far as SUVs go, but it's not quite as fun as the more nimble Clubman. To learn more about the Countryman, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a Mini Countryman S E Hybrid.
Mini Clubman vs. Mini Hardtop 4 Door
The Hardtop is the modern version of the original Mini Cooper. The current model is available with either two or four doors; both are smaller than the Clubman. That means less passenger and cargo space, but it does make the Hardtop a little more nimble and light on its feet. It's also less expensive and available with a reasonably fuel-efficient turbocharged three-cylinder engine.
Mini Clubman vs. Honda Civic
Honda offers the Civic as a sedan, coupe and hatchback, with the latter available in sporty Type R guise, a direct competitor to the Clubman JCW. The Civic is available with a manual or automatic transmission, though there's no all-wheel drive. The Civic is our top-rated small car thanks to great fuel efficiency, a comfortable yet athletic ride, and unparalleled utility for the class.
FAQ
Is the MINI Clubman a good car?
What's new in the 2020 MINI Clubman?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 MINI Clubman:
- Restyled grille, headlights and foglights
- More power and a new transmission for the John Cooper Works model
- Minor revisions to available standard features
- Base Cooper Clubman trim no longer available
- Part of the second Clubman generation introduced for 2015
Is the MINI Clubman reliable?
Is the 2020 MINI Clubman a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 MINI Clubman?
The least-expensive 2020 MINI Clubman is the 2020 MINI Clubman Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,900.
Other versions include:
- Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $32,900
- Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $30,900
- John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,400
What are the different models of MINI Clubman?
