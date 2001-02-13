What Is a CVT?

Is a CVT better than an automatic transmission?

There are also drawbacks, however. Most significantly there is sometimes an unsettling disconnect between the pressure being applied to the accelerator and the engine's rpm. That's the so-called rubber band feeling that is caused by the CVT allowing the engine to operate in its most efficient powerband, even when that band is higher or lower than the accelerator pedal's position might indicate. In addition, belt-driven CVTs often provide less torque than a traditional automatic (although this is improving all the time), and transmitting power by friction can cause greater wear on belts and other components.