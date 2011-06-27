  1. Home
1990 Subaru Justy Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Goodness, gracious, great gobs of gimmickry: the Subaru's ECVT (gearless automatic transmission) is available with the four-wheel drive Justy. We can't imagine where you would take this car for repairs, but we are certain that the one mechanic in the world who can fix it lives in a very expensive house. Fuel-injection technology trickles down to the Justy, increasing horsepower by a whopping 15 percent. That brings the Justy up to a tire-smokin' 70-horsepower for those of you keeping track.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Subaru Justy.

Most helpful consumer reviews

good LITTLE car
Loyal Suby owners,06/21/2006
We own 2 1990 Suby's and 1 is our Justy...we have been the 2nd owners now for about 8 years. VERY reliable and dependable as all Subys are, we've put very little money at all in this car because Subaru knows how to build a quality engine. As far as comfort goes there is none, very little space in the back and no leg room for even small kids. The 3 cylinder engine makes for no guts, and the brakes and lack of power steering all make you feel like your driving Fred Flintstones car. Also rpm's run very high on the freeway even in 5th gear. Obviously great gas mileage though. I'm amazed at Subaru quality and dependability.
See all 1 reviews of the 1990 Subaru Justy
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
73 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1990 Subaru Justy features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Subaru Justy

Used 1990 Subaru Justy Overview

The Used 1990 Subaru Justy is offered in the following submodels: Justy Hatchback. Available styles include GL 2dr Hatchback, GL 2dr Hatchback 4WD, DL 2dr Hatchback, and GL 4dr Hatchback 4WD.

