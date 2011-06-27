1990 Subaru Justy Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$768 - $1,825
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Goodness, gracious, great gobs of gimmickry: the Subaru's ECVT (gearless automatic transmission) is available with the four-wheel drive Justy. We can't imagine where you would take this car for repairs, but we are certain that the one mechanic in the world who can fix it lives in a very expensive house. Fuel-injection technology trickles down to the Justy, increasing horsepower by a whopping 15 percent. That brings the Justy up to a tire-smokin' 70-horsepower for those of you keeping track.
Loyal Suby owners,06/21/2006
We own 2 1990 Suby's and 1 is our Justy...we have been the 2nd owners now for about 8 years. VERY reliable and dependable as all Subys are, we've put very little money at all in this car because Subaru knows how to build a quality engine. As far as comfort goes there is none, very little space in the back and no leg room for even small kids. The 3 cylinder engine makes for no guts, and the brakes and lack of power steering all make you feel like your driving Fred Flintstones car. Also rpm's run very high on the freeway even in 5th gear. Obviously great gas mileage though. I'm amazed at Subaru quality and dependability.
MPG
28 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
73 hp @ 5600 rpm
