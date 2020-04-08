2021 Buick Encore GX
2021 Buick Encore GX Review
- Appealing design both inside and out
- Comfortable ride quality
- Desirable infotainment and driving assistance tech is standard
- Lots of space for passengers and cargo
Buick introduced the Encore GX last year to expand its lineup of SUVs. The naming can be confusing, though. There are actually two Encore SUVs: the original Encore extra-small SUV, which has been around since 2013, and the newish Encore GX. The "GX" part makes it sound like a trim level but it's effectively the replacement for the original Encore, even though Buick is selling both SUVs for 2021.
Buick Encore GX models
The 2021 Buick Encore GX is an extra-small crossover SUV offered in three trim levels: Preferred, Select and Essence. Standard on all front-wheel-drive models is a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine (137 horsepower, 162 lb-ft) paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Standard on all-wheel-drive models — and optional for front-wheel-drive Select and Essence trims — is a turbocharged 1.3-liter three-cylinder (155 hp, 174 lb-ft). This engine is paired to a CVT on front-wheel-drive models, while AWD versions get a nine-speed automatic transmission.
I like the car over all. The rearview camera is not all that is sort of confusing. Then head up display is very neat. What I think the car needed most without all the packages are sunroof, head up display, electric tailgate lift, and the moonroof .All the other stuff is almost a waste of money.
|Preferred 4dr SUV AWD
1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$26,200
|MPG
|26 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|155 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Essence 4dr SUV AWD
1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$30,600
|MPG
|26 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|155 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Select 4dr SUV AWD
1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$27,800
|MPG
|26 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|155 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Essence 4dr SUV
1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$28,600
|MPG
|28 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|137 hp @ 5000 rpm
- Teen Driver
- Monitors teen driver use of a vehicle, providing a driving report card to parents after the teen returns home.
- Buick Driver Confidence
- Bundles a collection of driving aids including forward collision warning, pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking.
- OnStar and Buick Connected Services
- Provides automatic collision notifications and other connected safety services through OnStar.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|18.5%
Buick Encore GX vs. the competition
Buick Encore GX vs. Mazda CX-30
Like the Encore GX, the Mazda CX-30 is a subcompact crossover SUV that debuted last year with a familiar name. Both the Mazda CX-30 and CX-3 are pint-sized SUVs, but the CX-30 is the newer and more polished of the two. The Encore GX and CX-30 both offer a more premium interior than most vehicles in the class, though they're priced a bit higher.
Buick Encore GX vs. Chevrolet Trailblazer
The Encore GX and the Chevrolet Trailblazer are mechanical twins, sharing a platform, powertrains and a general trim structure. The Trailblazer is less expensive overall, while the Encore GX feels a little more luxurious and offers more features. There's also the styling — the Encore GX looks fairly conventional, while the Trailblazer evokes the design of its big brother, the Chevrolet Blazer.
Buick Encore GX vs. Hyundai Kona
The Hyundai Kona is one of our favorite small SUVs, with a diverse range of trims to fit most budgets. The Kona is also one of the few subcompact crossovers to offer an upgraded engine, giving it one of the quickest acceleration times we've seen in the segment. As with most Hyundai vehicles, the Kona also gives you a lot of features for the money.
Is the Buick Encore GX a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Buick Encore GX?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Buick Encore GX:
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility
- Satellite radio now standard
- Part of the first Encore GX generation introduced for 2020
Is the Buick Encore GX reliable?
Is the 2021 Buick Encore GX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Buick Encore GX?
The least-expensive 2021 Buick Encore GX is the 2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,200.
Other versions include:
- Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $26,200
- Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $30,600
- Select 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $27,800
- Essence 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $28,600
- Select 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $25,800
- Preferred 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $24,200
What are the different models of Buick Encore GX?
2021 Buick Encore GX Overview
The 2021 Buick Encore GX is offered in the following submodels: Encore GX SUV. Available styles include Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), Select 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), Essence 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT), Select 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT), and Preferred 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT).
What do people think of the 2021 Buick Encore GX?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Buick Encore GX and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Encore GX 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Encore GX.
