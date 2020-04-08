  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Encore GX

2021 Buick Encore GX

2020 Buick Encore GX Essence 4dr SUV Exterior. Sport Touring Package Shown.
2020 Buick Encore GX Essence 4dr SUV Exterior. Sport Touring Package Shown.
2020 Buick Encore GX Essence 4dr SUV Profile. Sport Touring Package Shown.
2020 Buick Encore GX Essence 4dr SUV Exterior. Sport Touring Package Shown.
2020 Buick Encore GX Essence 4dr SUV Exterior
+92
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Buick Encore GX
Learn More
Buick.com
(1)

2021 Buick Encore GX
MSRP Range: $24,200 - $30,600

MSRP$24,200
Dealer Price

2021 Buick Encore GX Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Appealing design both inside and out
  • Comfortable ride quality
  • Desirable infotainment and driving assistance tech is standard
  • Lots of space for passengers and cargo

Buick introduced the Encore GX last year to expand its lineup of SUVs. The naming can be confusing, though. There are actually two Encore SUVs: the original Encore extra-small SUV, which has been around since 2013, and the newish Encore GX. The "GX" part makes it sound like a trim level but it's effectively the replacement for the original Encore, even though Buick is selling both SUVs for 2021.

The 2021 Buick Encore GX is far and away the superior pick of the two. It has an updated interior, improved performance and more advanced safety features. It's also one of more upscale choices in its extra-small SUV class. As such, it costs a bit more than its competitors, but quality materials and unique tech — such as a head-up display and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration — help justify the premium.

Additional strengths include a roomy interior, a comfortable ride and relatively well-sorted handling characteristics. Other than narrow, stiff seats, the Encore GX doesn't have many faults. Just keep an eye on the price — the Buick starts at roughly the same price as larger, more refined vehicles in the small SUV class.

Which Encore GX does Edmunds recommend?

We think the Select offers the best balance of features for the money. Make sure to opt for the turbocharged 1.3-liter engine. It's a modestly priced upgrade that brings a bit more power and torque, along with reduced fuel consumption. We also recommend the Advanced Technology package for its wealth of upgrades.

Buick Encore GX models

The 2021 Buick Encore GX is an extra-small crossover SUV offered in three trim levels: Preferred, Select and Essence. Standard on all front-wheel-drive models is a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine (137 horsepower, 162 lb-ft) paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Standard on all-wheel-drive models — and optional for front-wheel-drive Select and Essence trims — is a turbocharged 1.3-liter three-cylinder (155 hp, 174 lb-ft). This engine is paired to a CVT on front-wheel-drive models, while AWD versions get a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Preferred
The base Preferred model comes standard with:

  • Alloy wheels
  • Heated mirrors
  • Keyless entry and ignition
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Height-adjustable driver's seat
  • Cloth/imitation leather combination upholstery

Included safety and technology features:

  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Onboard Wi-Fi hotspot
  • Six-speaker audio system
  • Satellite radio
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Lane departure mitigation (warns you of a lane departure when a turn signal isn't used and can automatically steer to maintain lane position)

Options for the Encore GX Preferred include a sunroof and a power liftgate. You can also add the following packages:

Cold Weather Comfort package

  • Remote engine start
  • Power-adjustable driver's seat
  • Heated front seats

Safety package

  • Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)

Select
Moving up to the Select trim adds:

  • Cold Weather Comfort package
  • Roof rails
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Rear armrest
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)

The hands-free liftgate and Sport Touring package are optional for the Select as well. Other options include:

Advanced Technology package

  • Navigation system
  • Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto a piece of plastic near the windshield)
  • 360-degree camera (gives you a top-down view of the car for tight parking situations)
  • Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)

Experience Buick package

  • Wheels with chrome elements
  • Sunroof

Essence
The top-trim Essence comes standard with:

  • LED headlights
  • In-cabin air ionizer (helps remove air particulates)
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Driver-seat memory settings
  • Power passenger seat
  • Leather upholstery

As with the other trims, several options are available for the Essence. These include:

  • Advanced Technology package
  • Experience Buick package
  • Hands-free liftgate
  • Convenience package
    • Wireless charging pad
    • Automatic wipers
    • Rearview camera integrated with rearview mirror (allows you to display a live rear camera video feed on the rearview mirror)
    • Automated parking system (steers into a parking spot with no driver intervention)
  • Seven-speaker Bose audio system
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Buick Encore GX pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 Encore GX
Preferred, Select and Essence

 

SHOP NOW
Learn More
Buick.com
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Encore GX lease offers
2021 Buick Encore GX price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2021 Buick Encore GX.

5 star reviews: 0%
4 star reviews: 100%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    4 out of 5 stars, My Encore GX
    barbara foster,
    Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A)

    I like the car over all. The rearview camera is not all that is sort of confusing. Then head up display is very neat. What I think the car needed most without all the packages are sunroof, head up display, electric tailgate lift, and the moonroof .All the other stuff is almost a waste of money.

    Write a review

    See all 1 reviews

    Features & Specs

    Preferred 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Preferred 4dr SUV AWD
    1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A
    MSRP$26,200
    MPG 26 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower155 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    Essence 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Essence 4dr SUV AWD
    1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A
    MSRP$30,600
    MPG 26 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower155 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    Select 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Select 4dr SUV AWD
    1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A
    MSRP$27,800
    MPG 26 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower155 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    Essence 4dr SUV features & specs
    Essence 4dr SUV
    1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT
    MSRP$28,600
    MPG 28 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower137 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Buick Encore GX features & specs
    Ad
    Build Your Encore GX
    Build & PriceBuick.com

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Encore GX safety features:

    Teen Driver
    Monitors teen driver use of a vehicle, providing a driving report card to parents after the teen returns home.
    Buick Driver Confidence
    Bundles a collection of driving aids including forward collision warning, pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking.
    OnStar and Buick Connected Services
    Provides automatic collision notifications and other connected safety services through OnStar.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%

    Buick Encore GX vs. the competition

    Buick Encore GX vs. Mazda CX-30

    Like the Encore GX, the Mazda CX-30 is a subcompact crossover SUV that debuted last year with a familiar name. Both the Mazda CX-30 and CX-3 are pint-sized SUVs, but the CX-30 is the newer and more polished of the two. The Encore GX and CX-30 both offer a more premium interior than most vehicles in the class, though they're priced a bit higher.

    Compare Buick Encore GX & Mazda CX-30 features

    Buick Encore GX vs. Chevrolet Trailblazer

    The Encore GX and the Chevrolet Trailblazer are mechanical twins, sharing a platform, powertrains and a general trim structure. The Trailblazer is less expensive overall, while the Encore GX feels a little more luxurious and offers more features. There's also the styling — the Encore GX looks fairly conventional, while the Trailblazer evokes the design of its big brother, the Chevrolet Blazer.

    Compare Buick Encore GX & Chevrolet Trailblazer features

    Buick Encore GX vs. Hyundai Kona

    The Hyundai Kona is one of our favorite small SUVs, with a diverse range of trims to fit most budgets. The Kona is also one of the few subcompact crossovers to offer an upgraded engine, giving it one of the quickest acceleration times we've seen in the segment. As with most Hyundai vehicles, the Kona also gives you a lot of features for the money.

    Compare Buick Encore GX & Hyundai Kona features
    Buick Encore GX for sale
    2021
    2020

    FAQ

    Is the Buick Encore GX a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Encore GX both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Buick Encore GX fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Encore GX gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg to 29 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Encore GX has 23.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Buick Encore GX. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Buick Encore GX?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Buick Encore GX:

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility
    • Satellite radio now standard
    • Part of the first Encore GX generation introduced for 2020
    Learn more

    Is the Buick Encore GX reliable?

    To determine whether the Buick Encore GX is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Encore GX. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Encore GX's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Buick Encore GX a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Buick Encore GX is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Encore GX is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Buick Encore GX?

    The least-expensive 2021 Buick Encore GX is the 2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,200.

    Other versions include:

    • Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $26,200
    • Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $30,600
    • Select 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $27,800
    • Essence 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $28,600
    • Select 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $25,800
    • Preferred 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $24,200
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Buick Encore GX?

    If you're interested in the Buick Encore GX, the next question is, which Encore GX model is right for you? Encore GX variants include Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), Select 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), and Essence 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT). For a full list of Encore GX models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Buick Encore GX

    2021 Buick Encore GX Overview

    The 2021 Buick Encore GX is offered in the following submodels: Encore GX SUV. Available styles include Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), Select 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A), Essence 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT), Select 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT), and Preferred 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Buick Encore GX?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Buick Encore GX and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Encore GX 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Encore GX.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Buick Encore GX and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Encore GX featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Buick Encore GX?

    Which 2021 Buick Encore GXES are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Buick Encore GX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Buick Encore GX.

    Can't find a new 2021 Buick Encore GXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Buick Encore GX for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,169.

    Find a new Buick for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,749.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Buick Encore GX?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Buick lease specials

    Related 2021 Buick Encore GX info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles