The year is almost over and automakers are making room for incoming 2021 models, making for strong incentives on remaining 2020 vehicles. We've rounded up some of our top picks for November to highlight available offers, but we're just scratching the surface. Head to our car deals home page to find all the currently available incentives, or check out our $199 lease deals roundup for this month's most affordable lease offers.
Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for November
Save on Monthly Payments or Get Cash Back
Remember that not everyone will qualify for every offer, and not all offers are available in every state. Contact your local dealer to find out more.
2020 BMW i3
BMW is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months and a credit of up to $7,500 on its city EV, the i3. While its 153-mile range doesn't make it a long-distance champion among electric vehicles, the i3 does offer nimble handling, efficient packaging and a premium interior. Read more about the 2020 i3
2020 Buick Enclave
Buick is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months or a cash allowance of up to $6,250 on the Enclave. The Buick Enclave is a well-rounded three-row SUV with class-leading power and space. It's worth a look if you fancy a quiet and comfortable ride that's easy to wheel around town. Read more about the 2020 Enclave
2020 Chevrolet Bolt
Chevy is offering up to $8,500 customer cash on the Bolt. With its huge 259-mile range, quick acceleration and approachable price, the Bolt is certainly worth checking out if you're in the market for an EV. Read more about the 2020 Bolt
2020 Dodge Charger
Dodge is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months or up to $4,850 cash on the Charger. The Dodge Charger is an unapologetically American sedan with massive power and brash style. Read more about the 2020 Charger
2020 GMC Canyon
GMC is offering 0% APR for up to 84 months on the Canyon. The GMC Canyon offers stout towing capabilities, lots of available tech and safety features, and a smooth highway ride. Read more about the 2020 Canyon
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai is offering 0% APR for up to 70 months and $500 off its compact SUV, the Tucson. With plentiful features at a reasonable price, an exceptional warranty and agreeable interior, the Hyundai Tucson is a good family-focused choice. Read more about the 2020 Tucson
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Jeep is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months or up to $3,500 cash on the Cherokee. The Cherokee is the Jeep for the daily grind, but it still retains some of the off-road chops the brand is known for. With a comfortable ride and modern tech, the Cherokee lets you have it both ways. Read more about the 2020 Cherokee
2020 Kia Stinger
Kia is offering 0% APR for up to 75 months or up to $4,500 cash on the Stinger, a sporty midsize sedan. The Kia Stinger is a beguiling blend of speed, comfort, style and utility, and it skirts the line between performance and luxury. Read more about the 2020 Stinger
2020 Lexus RX 350
Lexus is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months or up to $3,500 cash on the RX 350. The Lexus RX 350 is a solid entry in the midsize SUV class, offering a roomy and comfortable cabin and typically excellent build quality. Read more about the 2020 RX 350
2020 Mazda CX-30
Mazda is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months on the CX-30. The Mazda CX-30 is sporty and sophisticated, and our No. 1 pick for an extra-small SUV. It has striking style, is comfortable on the road, and offers plenty of standard features for its price. Read more about the 2020 CX-30
2020 Subaru Outback
Subaru is offering 0% APR for up to 63 months on the Outback. The Subaru Outback offers excellent ground clearance and capable all-wheel drive. It's a go-anywhere vehicle with car-like driving qualities on paved roads, making it a more versatile choice than many SUV competitors. Read more about the 2020 Outback
2020 Volvo XC60
Volvo is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months and up to $2,500 cash on the XC60. The XC60 is a sharp-looking compact luxury SUV with a modern, clean interior that gives it immediate luxury appeal. Read more about the 2020 XC60