Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for November

Save on Monthly Payments or Get Cash Back

November 13th, 2020

The year is almost over and automakers are making room for incoming 2021 models, making for strong incentives on remaining 2020 vehicles. We've rounded up some of our top picks for November to highlight available offers, but we're just scratching the surface. Head to our car deals home page to find all the currently available incentives, or check out our $199 lease deals roundup for this month's most affordable lease offers.

Remember that not everyone will qualify for every offer, and not all offers are available in every state. Contact your local dealer to find out more.

2020 BMW i3

2020 BMW i3

BMW is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months and a credit of up to $7,500 on its city EV, the i3. While its 153-mile range doesn't make it a long-distance champion among electric vehicles, the i3 does offer nimble handling, efficient packaging and a premium interior. Read more about the 2020 i3

See BMW i3 models for sale near you

See all BMW incentives in your area

2020 Buick Enclave

2020 Buick Enclave

Buick is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months or a cash allowance of up to $6,250 on the Enclave. The Buick Enclave is a well-rounded three-row SUV with class-leading power and space. It's worth a look if you fancy a quiet and comfortable ride that's easy to wheel around town. Read more about the 2020 Enclave

See Buick Enclave models for sale near you

See all Buick incentives in your area

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

Chevy is offering up to $8,500 customer cash on the Bolt. With its huge 259-mile range, quick acceleration and approachable price, the Bolt is certainly worth checking out if you're in the market for an EV. Read more about the 2020 Bolt

See Chevrolet Bolt models for sale near you

See all Chevrolet incentives in your area

2020 Dodge Charger

2020 Dodge Charger

Dodge is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months or up to $4,850 cash on the Charger. The Dodge Charger is an unapologetically American sedan with massive power and brash style. Read more about the 2020 Charger

See Dodge Charger models for sale near you

See all Dodge incentives in your area

2020 GMC Canyon

2020 GMC Canyon

GMC is offering 0% APR for up to 84 months on the Canyon. The GMC Canyon offers stout towing capabilities, lots of available tech and safety features, and a smooth highway ride. Read more about the 2020 Canyon

See GMC Canyon models for sale near you

See all GMC incentives in your area

2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai is offering 0% APR for up to 70 months and $500 off its compact SUV, the Tucson. With plentiful features at a reasonable price, an exceptional warranty and agreeable interior, the Hyundai Tucson is a good family-focused choice. Read more about the 2020 Tucson

See Hyundai Tucson models for sale near you

See all Hyundai incentives in your area

2020 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Jeep is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months or up to $3,500 cash on the Cherokee. The Cherokee is the Jeep for the daily grind, but it still retains some of the off-road chops the brand is known for. With a comfortable ride and modern tech, the Cherokee lets you have it both ways. Read more about the 2020 Cherokee

See Jeep Cherokee models for sale near you

See all Jeep incentives in your area

2020 Kia Stinger

2020 Kia Stinger

Kia is offering 0% APR for up to 75 months or up to $4,500 cash on the Stinger, a sporty midsize sedan. The Kia Stinger is a beguiling blend of speed, comfort, style and utility, and it skirts the line between performance and luxury. Read more about the 2020 Stinger

See Kia Stinger models for sale near you

See all Kia incentives in your area

2020 Lexus RX 350

2020 Lexus RX 350

Lexus is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months or up to $3,500 cash on the RX 350. The Lexus RX 350 is a solid entry in the midsize SUV class, offering a roomy and comfortable cabin and typically excellent build quality. Read more about the 2020 RX 350

See Lexus RX 350 models for sale near you

See all Lexus incentives in your area

2020 Mazda CX-30

2020 Mazda CX-30

Mazda is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months on the CX-30. The Mazda CX-30 is sporty and sophisticated, and our No. 1 pick for an extra-small SUV. It has striking style, is comfortable on the road, and offers plenty of standard features for its price. Read more about the 2020 CX-30

See Mazda CX-30 models for sale near you

See all Mazda incentives in your area

2020 Subaru Outback

2020 Subaru Outback

Subaru is offering 0% APR for up to 63 months on the Outback. The Subaru Outback offers excellent ground clearance and capable all-wheel drive. It's a go-anywhere vehicle with car-like driving qualities on paved roads, making it a more versatile choice than many SUV competitors. Read more about the 2020 Outback

See Subaru Outback models for sale near you

See all Subaru incentives in your area

2020 Volvo XC60

2020 Volvo XC60

Volvo is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months and up to $2,500 cash on the XC60. The XC60 is a sharp-looking compact luxury SUV with a modern, clean interior that gives it immediate luxury appeal. Read more about the 2020 XC60

See Volvo XC60 models for sale near you

See all Volvo incentives in your area

