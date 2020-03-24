Automakers are setting up programs to allow borrowers to defer loan payments if they have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, has unsettled the stock market and cast a pall of doubt over businesses both large and small. But the personal impacts of social distancing, isolation and uncertainty are equally as trying. Widespread business closures are causing financial hardship for a number of Americans, who now find themselves unable to pay all of their bills. Any worries we can lift from your mind could allow you to focus more energy on getting you and your family through this crisis.