Be Up Front With the Lender

Communication with your lender is vital and can be the difference between keeping your car and having it repossessed.

"If a consumer isn't able to make their loan payment, they should call their lender right away," says Natalie M. Brown, vice president of consumer lending communications for Wells Fargo. "Customer service teams are prepared to work with customers to understand their situation and try to find options that can help."

The bank will want to know about the circumstances that are preventing you from making payments. If you've had death in the family, a layoff at work, a serious illness or other major life event that's disrupted your finances, tell your lender.

Some lenders will allow forbearance, or a time during which you can miss or make reduced payments until your situation is better. Some banks may even be willing to rearrange the loan terms to a payment that's easier to manage. Keep in mind that lenders don't want your car back and will usually only repossess it when they have exhausted other options.

But after three months of missed payments and if you do not communicate with your lender, chances are good that a repo truck will be out looking for your car.

In Case of Repossession

If you wake up and your car is gone from your driveway, all is still not lost.

Once the car has been repossessed, the lender might allow you to get it back. This is called redeeming or reinstating your repossession. If you are given this option, you'll need to move quickly. The window for getting your car back is short: usually less than two weeks.

Getting your car back won't be cheap, though. Most lenders will require you to pay an amount that brings your loan current (or close to it), along with fees.

If you're unable to redeem or reinstate your repossession, the lender will eventually send the car to an auction for sale. Your financial attachment to the car won't end at the auction, though. You'll be held responsible for the difference between the amount it sold for and the remainder of the loan — as well as repossession costs.

So if you owed $15,000 on a car that is sold at auction for $11,000, you'd have a repossession on your credit report and you'd owe $4,000, plus repossession fees for a vehicle you're no longer driving. While lenders could write off the balance, don't count on it. They are within their rights to sue you for it, and if they win, they can collect the money by accessing your bank account or garnishing your wages. The legal information site Nolo has an article on your options if you owe money after a repossession.