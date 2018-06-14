There are several reasons you may feel that you're stuck with a bad car loan. The selling price of the shiny new car you bought may have been too high. The trade-in amount the dealer gave you may have been too low. You may now realize that the car loan you signed up for has an annual percentage rate (APR) that's too high. Or maybe you bought some extras from the finance department that were too expensive, unnecessary or both. If that's the case, you may be wondering how to get out of a car loan entirely.

It's a terrible feeling to realize that your car deal is a bad one, especially since it's rarely possible to return a car you've recently bought. People stuck in bad car deals often assume that since the contract has been signed and the car is in their driveway, nothing can be done to make things better. That isn't necessarily true. Fixing aspects of a bad deal isn't impossible. In some cases, it can be done months or even years after you've bought the vehicle.

One thing you shouldn't do unless it's completely unavoidable is to stop making your car payments. Doing so is likely to significantly hurt your credit score, and a few missed payments in a row could lead to a repossession. If you find yourself in a tough financial position, you may be able to work with your lender to make your car loan fit into your budget.

Jump to:

Can you back out of a car loan after signing?

How to refinance your car loan

Steps for refinancing your auto loan

Undoing insurance and warranties

Cancel extras first, then refinance

Sell your car

Can you back out of a car loan after signing?

If you're unhappy with the sale price of your new car or think you got too little for your trade-in, chances are you won't be able to alter those terms after the deal has been signed. If you signed the sales contract, you own the car.

But if you're unhappy with your car loan, you may be able to refinance. If you purchased certain kinds of coverage you don't think you need now, you may be able to cancel them and get the balance of the money back. If those options don't work in your particular case, you may still be able to lower your monthly car payment.

How to refinance your car loan

Before thinking about refinancing your loan, make sure that you will not incur any penalties for paying off your loan early. The easiest way to find out if you'd be subject to a prepayment penalty is to review your contract or reach out to the lender directly. As a rule, loans that are longer than 61 months are exempt from prepayment charges.

If you're not in a contract that has a prepayment penalty, refinancing a high-interest rate to a lower one can make a big difference in your monthly payment and in the overall cost of the loan. You can refinance a loan balance almost immediately, so there's no need to wait. To illustrate how refinancing from a high interest rate to a lower one can save you some money, here are a few examples: