What is a hybrid car?

A vehicle is a hybrid if it is 100% gasoline-fueled but doesn't rely solely on its gasoline engine for propulsion. Hybrids also have electric motors that sometimes power the car in order to delay the use of the gasoline engine and save fuel. At times, both systems work together for added power. How do hybrid cars work? Their electric motors function as generators when you press the brake, and the energy that's regenerated during braking is stored in a small battery for immediate use the next time you accelerate from rest.

Examples of a hybrid car include the Honda Accord Hybrid, the Lexus RX 450h and the Toyota Prius.

What is a plug-in hybrid car?

A plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) is a gasoline-powered hybrid with a much larger battery and a means to recharge it using an external power source. A plug-in hybrid behaves much like an electric vehicle, with its gasoline engine essentially dormant, when its battery has charge. The engine comes to life when the battery runs down, allowing the vehicle to continue uninterrupted as a regular gasoline hybrid. It also uses regenerative braking to save fuel. Note: Some PHEVs are incorrectly marketed as hybrids. If you can plug it in and also fill it up, it's a plug-in hybrid.

Examples of a plug-in hybrid vehicle include the BMW 530e, the Toyota Prius Prime and the Volvo XC90 T8.

What is an electric vehicle?

An electric vehicle (EV) has a battery that is large enough and an electric motor that is powerful enough to deliver adequate range and performance without the need to include an engine or gas tank at all.

Examples of an electric vehicle include the Chevrolet Bolt, the Nissan Leaf and the Tesla Model 3.